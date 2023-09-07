Alright, that’s enough of Mr. Nice Guy. The old knave you know as the Gridiron Grump is officially grumpier than ever.

That’s what happens when I’m foolish enough to believe in all of our local teams at once only to be let down time and again on the first weekend of prep football across this vast expanse of tree plantations and fish laboratories. I let my heart lead last week, just like I did with my first five marriages, and I’ll never be so foolish again.

Just about the only team squarely in my good graces (they aren’t all that good, really) at the moment is R.A. Long. I nearly split my trousers when I saw the result from The Rock. The kids down at Archie Anderson Park have been telling me to watch for TraMayne Jenkins to be something special under center for the Jacks, but even I couldn’t have imagined such a big breakout for the Lumberjacks coming off a string of losses, including an 0-9 season last year.

I mean, I got the pick right, but jeez.

Speaking of getting it right, that’s something that the people behind the curtain did not do particularly well last week on the season’s first Pigskin Prophets board. I guess the people behind the keyboard still needed to work the kinks out after a long offseason because there were enough contested votes on that panel as to nearly spark an insurrection amongst The Prophets.

No prophet took more losses from the glitch in the machine than resident Seinfield and Queen’s Gambit enthusiast Anthony Dion (7-8 on the board turned to 12-3 in reality). However, no prophet was personally harmed so much as the guest picker and R.A. Long volleyball coach, Whitney Nailon, who saw her selection of her very own Lumberjacks somehow turn into a vote for Castle Rock in print. (Editor’s Note: The Daily News regrets this error very much.)

After conferring with the judges (see: my friends in the van down by the river), and at the risk of casting some shadow of a doubt upon the sanctity of this unholy process, I’ve declared The Prophets shall be awarded their first week record based upon results submitted by email. However, this is a one-time mulligan, and any future errors shall be unretractable.

That is to say, all of us dummies get a re-do this time but somebody better double check the fine print in the future because my patience and understanding are in a neck and neck race to the bottom of this bottle of pink pepto.

Speaking of heartburn, I was steaming out of my bald spot as I saw the results roll in last Friday night. To give you some perspective, the last time the Lumberjacks won while Kelso and Mark Morris lost was Sep. 15, 2017. The red and black attack actually took care of two-thirds of that arrangement by defeating Mark Morris 35-8, while Kelso went on the road and suffered a 30-6 loss to Lake Washington.

But it wasn’t all poor returns on my first week picks. Sure, Rainier, Kelso, Mark Morris, Kalama, Wahkiakum, Winlock, and Clatskanie let me down, but there’s still a few communities where I feel compelled to spend the change in my cup holder. Woodland tough to pick aginst in the first place, and I went with the Chinooks because they are closer to my favorite public parking lot. Whoopsie.

Of course Toledo did just enough (which was quite a lot) to fend off Raymond-South Bend, and Ilwaco made minced fish out of North Beach as expected. Naselle also treated its trip to Quilcene like a business trip, but no result made my cigar curl quite like Toutle Lake’s win over Morton-White Pass. Any time you can snap a losing streak and upset all of authentic East Lewis County in the process, you’re doing alright.

After recalibrating the voting machines with a left-handed monkey wrench, here's the standings for the Pigskin Prophets with nine weeks to go. TDN sports reporter and fan of square cheeseburgers, Anthony Dion. leads the pack at 12-3. Man of many hats (but especially the backwards kind), Nick Sisson of N2 Media, sits in a tie with the guest picker (aka the best prophet in the Nailon house) and former TDN sports editor, Meg Wochnick at 11-4.

Current sports editor and frequent reader of “Goodnight Moon”, Jordan Nailon, put up a 10-5 mark in Week 1, while former TDN sports reporter Josh Kirshenbaum tied with incoming TDN sports reporter Dan Rosenfield on a 9-6 record. Luckily, we should be blessed with many opportunities to compare the two scribes going forward.

After putting all my faith into teams closest to my favorite squirrel statues last week The Grump finished up at 8-7, while the newcomers to the board from Durgeloh Photography brought up the rear with a mark of 7-8. Loyalty has its consequences.

This week the Pigskin Prophets welcome Naselle athletic director and girls basketball coach, Marie Green. Which reminds me, I need to make a road trip out to Highway 4 to visit the ol’ Rat Trap before the highway construction project locks down traffic like the Steel Kilt defenses of yore.

Now, let’s get to the picks.

The Picks

Speaking of the Steel Kilt, there’s not going to be a more electric atmosphere than Ed Laulainen Stadium on Friday night. You can bet that all of Kelso finest will show up for the Hilanders’ home opener against Capital. If I had money to put on the table I’d put it on Kelso, because the kids from K-Town aren’t too keen on being embarrassed at home.

Golden Domers 18, Upper Case 12

The Monarchs didn’t show us much in Week 1. Now they’ve got to travel to the fun side of the big bridge for a showdown at Astoria. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Mark Morris take a few more lumps before they figure it all out.

Annie’s Nephews 21, M&M’s 0

When’s the last time the Jacks defeated a larger classification school? That would be Sep, 20, 2013, when R.A. Long upended Kelso 42-21 under the leadership of coach Erik Bertram and the legs of Jacob Yordy. That’s going to change this week when the red and black attack takes it to the fancy boys from Mercer Island in their first game on the new turf at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Nichols Boulevard 60, BMW Boys 42

I didn’t pick the Beavers last week and I lived to regret it. If I live another week at least I won’t be suffering the same regrets because I’m rolling with Woodland this week against La Center. With guys like Elijah Andersen and Karsen Northcut chopping it up early on, this Beaver crew looks tough enough to survive in the birthplace of the Wildcat offense.

Forest City 24, Crazy Kitties 22

Another clash of loyalties is on the docket at the Launching Pad this week, with Kalama coming to town to take on Castle Rock. Aiden Brown looked like the real deal last week for the ‘Nooks, and if rumors of injury for the Rockets are true they’re going to have a hard time getting off the ground.

Fightin’ Fish 35, Rocketeers 21

What more can you want from your sophomore quarterback in his debut? Eli Weeks put doubters to rest right away with four touchdowns to help topple RSB at home. Safe to bet the Riverhawks will probably let their backfield eat against Rainier (the Washington one) this week.

Cheeseheads 50, Mounties 14

After taking the Mounties to the limit on the road last week only to suffer heartbreak at the last moment things don’t get any easier for the Mules. Raymond-South Bend entered the season ranked for a reason and Wahkiakum County is going to find out before a thorough debriefing at the Rat Trap.

Dirty Birds 35, Smallest County 16

After a long road trip last week the Comets return home to put on a show for their fans this week. And with a Lindstrom and a Strange racking up big plays once again this season, all is right in Naselle.

Shooting Stars 60, O-Town 12

North Douglas appears to be the cat’s meow this season while Clatskanie is still trying to figure out how to make some noise. Home field advantage won’t be enough to get by a Warriors' side that’s not interested in taking prisoners this season.

Willies 48, Jungle Cats 16

The Columbians didn’t come through for me last week but I’m doubling down on the green and black. Rainier put up a decent fight out of the gate and if it can figure out how to scrap for four quarters a happy bus ride home is in the cards.

Captains 24, Cow Puppies 12

Winlock may have simplified its play sheet but figuring out how to win isn’t getting any easier this week. With Concrete visiting the Birds’ Nest on Saturday the Cardinals would be wise to spend that extra day learning how to run through, rather than around, seemingly solid things.

Mixers 44, Red Birds 20

And as for the college picks, let me just say that this year’s Pac-12 is the greatest collection of talent in history. At least that’s what the first week of results looked like through the haze of the burn barrel after I tossed Tuesday’s newspaper into the flames.

This week things will be much the same in the final run for the Conference of Champions, except with a familiar sting for the Pullman crowd. The UW Huskies will take out Tulsa (40-21), Oregon will slip by Texas Tech (30-28) and Oregon State will throttle US Davis (60-30). Only the WSU Cougs will know defeat this week, letting joy slip through their fingers late against Wisconsin (28-27).