 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 9
0 comments
editor's pick
Pigskin Prophets

Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s here, folks: the end of the regular season. And the beginning of the postseason, too, starting as soon as possible next week, but we’ll take this one day at a time and start at the beginning. We’ve got rivalries, top-ranked cross-border showdowns, and even some Monday Night Football, and here’s how our panel of so-called experts think it’ll go down.

Standings:

1. Jordan Nailon (“Guest” Picker): 70-13

2. Ryan Peerboom (Sports Reporter): 68-15

3. Josh Kirshenbaum (Sports Reporter): 67-16

4. Eric Trent (The Chronicle Sports Editor): 66-17

5. Ross Hight (Copy Editor): 64-19

6. Rob Schubert (The Closer): 46-37

THURSDAY

Rainier (Wash.) at ToledoWith the 2B District crossover week starting early with a play-in game Monday (more on that later) the Central 2B moved (most) of its games up a day. The Riverhawks already know they’ll be in that Monday matchup, but first, they’ll get yet one more matchup with the Mountaineers. This will be Toledo’s fourth game against Rainier (Wash.) this calendar year; the Riverhawks are 3-0 so far, but those wins have come by an average of one touchdown.

Kirshenbaum: Toledo

Peerboom: Toledo

Hight: Toledo

Schubert: Toledo

Nailon: Toledo

Trent: Toledo

Wahkiakum at

King’s Way ChristianWahkiakum will also be playing Monday — though for a slightly different reason — on short-rest, because first they have to head south to Vancouver. The 1A Knights are 0-6 on the season, with their past three losses all coming to Central 2B teams. Their most recent game was a 32-27 loss to Stevenson — the same Stevenson team Wahkiakum just thrashed 41-2.

Kirshenbaum: Wahkiakum

Peerboom: Wahkiakum

Hight: Wahkiakum

Schubert: Wahkiakum

Nailon: Wahkiakum

Trent: Wahkiakum

Ilwaco at Raymond-South BendDespite coming in at 1-4 in Pacific 2B play, Ilwaco still has an outside shot at making the crossover week, because the one team left on its schedule is the one just ahead of it in the standings. A win over Raymond-South Bend would put the Fishermen into a tie with the Ravens, with the tiebreaker in hand, and send them through to face Kalama next week.

Kirshenbaum: RSB

Peerboom: Ilwaco

Hight: RSB

Schubert: RSB

Nailon: RSB

Trent: RSB

FRIDAY

R.A. Long “at” Mark MorrisWe’ll break the tradition of ordering games here by classification, because it’s time for the big one in Longview. R.A. Long’s season has gone sideways since its brief two-game winning streak back in September, and the Lumberjacks go into the final week already out of postseason contention. Mark Morris already knows it’s in and with the No. 3 seed in the GSHL locked up, knows it’ll be taking on W.F. West next weekend. But let’s be real, this is the Civil War; throw out all of your records and logic at the door, it’s time to get wild at Longview Memorial.

Kirshenbaum: Mark Morris

Peerboom: Mark Morris

Hight: Mark Morris

Schubert: Mark Morris

Nailon: Mark Morris

Trent: Mark Morris

Kelso at Battle GroundOn paper, this should be one last stretch of runway for the Hilanders to get up to speed for the 3A playoffs. The Tigers are 1-7 and have lost seven straight, all by wide margins. Kelso coach Steve Amrine said he was confident Brady Phillips would be back to lead the Hilander line, making their run game that much more potent with Conner Noah and Judah Calixte trading carries.

Kirshenbaum: Kelso

Peerboom:Kelso

Hight: Kelso

Schubert: Battle Ground

Nailon: Kelso

Trent: Kelso

Woodland at RidgefieldAlready out of playoff contention, the Beavers don’t exactly get an easy one to end the season lightly. Ridgefield is the No. 2 2A team in the state for a reason, boasting a defense that has yet to allow more than 14 points.

Kirshenbaum: Ridgefield

Peerboom: Ridgefield

Hight: Ridgefield

Schubert: Ridgefield

Nailon: Ridgefield

Trent: Ridgefield

La Center at Castle RockTake the hype of R.A. Long vs. Mark Morris and add postseason stakes, and you’ve got this matchup at the top of the 1A TriCo, with a league title on the line. La Center has dominated this series for the past decade, but once again, Castle Rock finds itself in a spot where all it has to do is overcome the Wildcats to earn itself a crown. The Rockets will have to clear a 45-0 loss to 1A No. 2 Eatonville from their mind quickly before the 5-2 Wildcats come up the road.

Kirshenbaum: La Center

Peerboom: La Center

Hight: La Center

Schubert: Castle Rock

Nailon: La Center

Trent: La Center

Kalama vs. South Umpqua (Ore.)In terms of rankings and sheer unpredictability, it doesn’t get much better than the No. 2 2B team in Washington taking on the No. 3 3A team in Oregon at a neutral site. Though this game is technically a reschedule, it’s been on the calendar for two weeks now, giving both sides plenty of time to scout and prepare. The Lancers score points at a rate rivaling the Chinooks, though they did need a last-minute interception on a two-point conversion to win their last game against Cascade Christian.

Kirshenbaum: Kalama

Peerboom: Kalama

Hight: Kalama

Schubert: Kalama

Nailon: Kalama

Trent: Kalama

Chief Leschi at NaselleIf Chief Leschi can log a tackle in the first half, it’ll have done a better job stopping Naselle than Oakville did last week. The Comets are hitting their stride with the postseason right around the corner. Freshman Jacob Lindstrom doesn’t look like a freshman at quarterback, Kolten Lindstrom and Jason Harman are leading the way in the back field, and the coaching staff is hoping that Joey Strange will be back from injury soon, completing their infinity gauntlet of weapons.

Kirshenbaum: Naselle

Peerboom: Naselle

Hight: Naselle

Schubert: Naselle

Nailon: Naselle

Trent: Naselle

Rainier at CorbettAfter withstanding a slugfest of a test against Onalaska, Rainier has one last matchup in its regular season, on the road at Corbett. The Cardinals come in at 2-4; the only common opponent the sides have is Warrenton, who Rainier beat by 20 and Corbett lost to by 22.

Kirshenbaum: Rainier

Peerboom: Rainier

Hight: Rainier

Schubert: Rainier

Nailon: Rainier

Trent: Rainier

Blanchet Catholic at ClatskanieAfter having to back out of the Highway 30 Hootenanny due to a lack of players, Clatskanie is back for one last round against Blanchet Catholic. The Tigers haven’t cracked the scoreboard in six weeks. For its part, BC is just 1-5 in league play and is coming off a 32-0 shutout at the hands of Warrenton.

Kirshenbaum: Blanchet Catholic

Peerboom: Blanchet Catholic

Hight: Blanchet Catholic

Schubert: Blanchet Catholic

Nailon: Blanchet Catholic

Trent: Blanchet Catholic

MONDAY

Toledo vs. Pe Ell-Willapa ValleyBecause the 2B crossover now includes the 2B Northwest League, it has an odd number of teams. The finalized way around that is to have the North and South No. 3 seeds — that’s the Riverhawks and Titans — play Monday at Tumwater for the right to go to face the NW2BL champion on short-rest at Oak Harbor. Toledo should be the favorite in the first matchup — and the second if it goes through — but the real test will be playing three football games in nine days.

Kirshenbaum: Toledo

Peerboom: Toledo

Hight: Toledo

Schubert: PWV

Nailon: Toledo

Trent: Toledo

Adna at WahkiakumA make-up for an earlier matchup that Adna had to postpone due to COVID-19 cases, this one has about as much at stake despite not being an official postseason game. Both the Mules and Pirates have made the crossover week already and are battling for the No. 4 spot in the South division. On the line? The loser Monday has to play Napavine next weekend, and while the winner gets a long road trip to take on Forks, it’s a much more attractive matchup than the No. 1 2B team in the state.

Kirshenbaum: Wahkiakum

Peerboom: Wahkiakum

Hight: Adna

Schubert: Wahkiakum

Nailon: Adna

Trent: Anda

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested for domestic violence

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News