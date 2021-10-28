Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 9

It’s here, folks: the end of the regular season. And the beginning of the postseason, too, starting as soon as possible next week, but we’ll take this one day at a time and start at the beginning. We’ve got rivalries, top-ranked cross-border showdowns, and even some Monday Night Football, and here’s how our panel of so-called experts think it’ll go down.
Standings:
1. Jordan Nailon (“Guest” Picker): 70-13
2. Ryan Peerboom (Sports Reporter): 68-15
3. Josh Kirshenbaum (Sports Reporter): 67-16
4. Eric Trent (The Chronicle Sports Editor): 66-17
5. Ross Hight (Copy Editor): 64-19
6. Rob Schubert (The Closer): 46-37
THURSDAY
Rainier (Wash.) at ToledoWith the 2B District crossover week starting early with a play-in game Monday (more on that later) the Central 2B moved (most) of its games up a day. The Riverhawks already know they’ll be in that Monday matchup, but first, they’ll get yet one more matchup with the Mountaineers. This will be Toledo’s fourth game against Rainier (Wash.) this calendar year; the Riverhawks are 3-0 so far, but those wins have come by an average of one touchdown.
Kirshenbaum: Toledo
Peerboom: Toledo
Hight: Toledo
Schubert: Toledo
Nailon: Toledo
Trent: Toledo
Wahkiakum at
King’s Way ChristianWahkiakum will also be playing Monday — though for a slightly different reason — on short-rest, because first they have to head south to Vancouver. The 1A Knights are 0-6 on the season, with their past three losses all coming to Central 2B teams. Their most recent game was a 32-27 loss to Stevenson — the same Stevenson team Wahkiakum just thrashed 41-2.
Kirshenbaum: Wahkiakum
Peerboom: Wahkiakum
Hight: Wahkiakum
Schubert: Wahkiakum
Nailon: Wahkiakum
Trent: Wahkiakum
Ilwaco at Raymond-South BendDespite coming in at 1-4 in Pacific 2B play, Ilwaco still has an outside shot at making the crossover week, because the one team left on its schedule is the one just ahead of it in the standings. A win over Raymond-South Bend would put the Fishermen into a tie with the Ravens, with the tiebreaker in hand, and send them through to face Kalama next week.
Kirshenbaum: RSB
Peerboom: Ilwaco
Hight: RSB
Schubert: RSB
Nailon: RSB
Trent: RSB
FRIDAY
R.A. Long “at” Mark MorrisWe’ll break the tradition of ordering games here by classification, because it’s time for the big one in Longview. R.A. Long’s season has gone sideways since its brief two-game winning streak back in September, and the Lumberjacks go into the final week already out of postseason contention. Mark Morris already knows it’s in and with the No. 3 seed in the GSHL locked up, knows it’ll be taking on W.F. West next weekend. But let’s be real, this is the Civil War; throw out all of your records and logic at the door, it’s time to get wild at Longview Memorial.
Kirshenbaum: Mark Morris
Peerboom: Mark Morris
Hight: Mark Morris
Schubert: Mark Morris
Nailon: Mark Morris
Trent: Mark Morris
Kelso at Battle GroundOn paper, this should be one last stretch of runway for the Hilanders to get up to speed for the 3A playoffs. The Tigers are 1-7 and have lost seven straight, all by wide margins. Kelso coach Steve Amrine said he was confident Brady Phillips would be back to lead the Hilander line, making their run game that much more potent with Conner Noah and Judah Calixte trading carries.
Kirshenbaum: Kelso
Peerboom:Kelso
Hight: Kelso
Schubert: Battle Ground
Nailon: Kelso
Trent: Kelso
Woodland at RidgefieldAlready out of playoff contention, the Beavers don’t exactly get an easy one to end the season lightly. Ridgefield is the No. 2 2A team in the state for a reason, boasting a defense that has yet to allow more than 14 points.
Kirshenbaum: Ridgefield
Peerboom: Ridgefield
Hight: Ridgefield
Schubert: Ridgefield
Nailon: Ridgefield
Trent: Ridgefield
La Center at Castle RockTake the hype of R.A. Long vs. Mark Morris and add postseason stakes, and you’ve got this matchup at the top of the 1A TriCo, with a league title on the line. La Center has dominated this series for the past decade, but once again, Castle Rock finds itself in a spot where all it has to do is overcome the Wildcats to earn itself a crown. The Rockets will have to clear a 45-0 loss to 1A No. 2 Eatonville from their mind quickly before the 5-2 Wildcats come up the road.
Kirshenbaum: La Center
Peerboom: La Center
Hight: La Center
Schubert: Castle Rock
Nailon: La Center
Trent: La Center
Kalama vs. South Umpqua (Ore.)In terms of rankings and sheer unpredictability, it doesn’t get much better than the No. 2 2B team in Washington taking on the No. 3 3A team in Oregon at a neutral site. Though this game is technically a reschedule, it’s been on the calendar for two weeks now, giving both sides plenty of time to scout and prepare. The Lancers score points at a rate rivaling the Chinooks, though they did need a last-minute interception on a two-point conversion to win their last game against Cascade Christian.
Kirshenbaum: Kalama
Peerboom: Kalama
Hight: Kalama
Schubert: Kalama
Nailon: Kalama
Trent: Kalama
Chief Leschi at NaselleIf Chief Leschi can log a tackle in the first half, it’ll have done a better job stopping Naselle than Oakville did last week. The Comets are hitting their stride with the postseason right around the corner. Freshman Jacob Lindstrom doesn’t look like a freshman at quarterback, Kolten Lindstrom and Jason Harman are leading the way in the back field, and the coaching staff is hoping that Joey Strange will be back from injury soon, completing their infinity gauntlet of weapons.
Kirshenbaum: Naselle
Peerboom: Naselle
Hight: Naselle
Schubert: Naselle
Nailon: Naselle
Trent: Naselle
Rainier at CorbettAfter withstanding a slugfest of a test against Onalaska, Rainier has one last matchup in its regular season, on the road at Corbett. The Cardinals come in at 2-4; the only common opponent the sides have is Warrenton, who Rainier beat by 20 and Corbett lost to by 22.
Kirshenbaum: Rainier
Peerboom: Rainier
Hight: Rainier
Schubert: Rainier
Nailon: Rainier
Trent: Rainier
Blanchet Catholic at ClatskanieAfter having to back out of the Highway 30 Hootenanny due to a lack of players, Clatskanie is back for one last round against Blanchet Catholic. The Tigers haven’t cracked the scoreboard in six weeks. For its part, BC is just 1-5 in league play and is coming off a 32-0 shutout at the hands of Warrenton.
Kirshenbaum: Blanchet Catholic
Peerboom: Blanchet Catholic
Hight: Blanchet Catholic
Schubert: Blanchet Catholic
Nailon: Blanchet Catholic
Trent: Blanchet Catholic
MONDAY
Toledo vs. Pe Ell-Willapa ValleyBecause the 2B crossover now includes the 2B Northwest League, it has an odd number of teams. The finalized way around that is to have the North and South No. 3 seeds — that’s the Riverhawks and Titans — play Monday at Tumwater for the right to go to face the NW2BL champion on short-rest at Oak Harbor. Toledo should be the favorite in the first matchup — and the second if it goes through — but the real test will be playing three football games in nine days.
Kirshenbaum: Toledo
Peerboom: Toledo
Hight: Toledo
Schubert: PWV
Nailon: Toledo
Trent: Toledo
Adna at WahkiakumA make-up for an earlier matchup that Adna had to postpone due to COVID-19 cases, this one has about as much at stake despite not being an official postseason game. Both the Mules and Pirates have made the crossover week already and are battling for the No. 4 spot in the South division. On the line? The loser Monday has to play Napavine next weekend, and while the winner gets a long road trip to take on Forks, it’s a much more attractive matchup than the No. 1 2B team in the state.