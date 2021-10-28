Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 9

FRIDAY

R.A. Long “at” Mark MorrisWe’ll break the tradition of ordering games here by classification, because it’s time for the big one in Longview. R.A. Long’s season has gone sideways since its brief two-game winning streak back in September, and the Lumberjacks go into the final week already out of postseason contention. Mark Morris already knows it’s in and with the No. 3 seed in the GSHL locked up, knows it’ll be taking on W.F. West next weekend. But let’s be real, this is the Civil War; throw out all of your records and logic at the door, it’s time to get wild at Longview Memorial.