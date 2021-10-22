Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 8

Naselle will get to stay in Washington this week, but the Comets’ trip north to Oakville will be about as long as their ride south to Vernonia, Ore. last Friday. When they get there, they’ll look to keep rolling on offense, having put up at least 54 points in each of their past three games.

Royal hasn’t lost a game since 2018 and has allowed just 15 points all season, so how is it that the Knights have gone from the unanimous No. 1 in the 1A ranks to splitting first-place votes with Eatonville nearly evenly? It’s entirely to do with the Cruisers, who have already racked up three ranked wins in the past four weeks, going up against the best 1As this side of the mountains. Castle Rock is the next challenger with a shot of denting Eatonville’s perfect record, but it’ll take just about a perfect game from the Rockets to pull the upset.