Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 8

Don’t look now, but we’re into the home stretch on the regular season. Seven weeks have gone, and just two remain before the chaos of crossovers and districts and State comes hurtling into the picture to be unraveled. For now, enjoy our so-called experts’ picks for the penultimate week of (relatively) pre-scheduled action.
The Standings
1. Jordan Nailon (“Guest” Picker): 61-12
2. Ryan Peerboom (Sports Reporter): 58-15
3. Josh Kirshenbaum (Sports Reporter): 57-16
4. Eric Trent (The Chronicle Sports Editor): 56-17
5. Ross Hight (Copy Editor): 55-18
6. Rob Schubert (The Closer): 40-33
FRIDAY
Heritage at Kelso
The Hilanders stacked up their biggest challenges on paper early in the GSHL season, got through their toughest stretch against Prairie, Mountain View, and 4A Skyview, and came out the other side with a 2-1 league record after a dominant win over Evergreen. Now, the stage is set for Kelso to finish strong, starting with a matchup with Heritage, whose only league win came against winless Battle Ground — who the Hilanders will finish with next week.
Kirshenbaum: Kelso
Peerboom: Kelso
Hight: Kelso
Schubert:Kelso
Nailon: Kelso
Trent: Kelso
Ridgefield at R.A. Long
The Lumberjacks are on a four-game skid and have struggled to get much of anything going on offense since Week 3. Unfortunately for the Jacks, the recipe for turning things around probably doesn’t start with a visit from No. 2 Ridgefield, one of just three undefeated 2A teams left in the state, which has yet to be held under 30 points in a game.
Kirshenbaum: Ridgefield
Peerboom: Ridgefield
Hight: Ridgefield
Schubert: Ridgefield
Nailon: Ridgefield
Trent: Ridgefield
Mark Morris at Woodland
The Monarchs come in on a two-game skid after having to deal with Ridgefield and Hockinson in back-to-back weeks, and will be looking to get back on the right foot with the Civil War looming. The Beavers, on the other hand, are playing with a bit of momentum for the first time this season, and will hope to get Justin Philpot and Mark Morales going a bit more on offense in their second week back from injury.
Kirshenbaum: Mark Morris
Peerboom: Mark Morris
Hight: Mark Morris
Schubert: Woodland
Nailon: Mark Morris
Trent: Mark Morris
Toledo at Kalama
A 52-point win over Onalaska wasn’t enough to sway the AP voters in Kalama’s favor — the Chinooks actually lost a first-place vote to Napavine in this week’s poll. But with their game against Toutle Lake next week already canceled and replaced with a cross-border matchup against South Umpqua (Ore.), the Chinooks can cap off a perfect league run Friday. All that stands in their way is a one-loss Toledo side that has boasted an offense just as prolific.
Kirshenbaum: Kalama
Peerboom: Kalama
Hight: Kalama
Schubert: Kalama
Nailon: Kalama
Trent: Kalama
Onalaska at Rainier
It’s not a Highway 30 Hootenanny, but all eyes will be on Rainier for yet another tantalizing short-notice matchup that will have pace-of-play enthusiasts salivating. The reality of cancelations and reschedules, with more short-notice, cross-classification, cross-border matchups than ever has led to Onalaska being the best 2-4 team in a long time, but the Columbians will be out to add to the Loggers’ uphill climb. Possessions will be at a premium, and forward passes will be few and far between, but the hard hits will be in abundance.
Kirshenbaum: Rainier
Peerboom: Rainier
Hight: Rainier
Schubert: Onalaska
Nailon: Onalaska
Trent: Rainier
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley at Ilwaco
Looks like rematches aren’t just going to be a relic of the COVID winter season. The Fishermen went to Menlo to start the season and were sent back home stinging after a 41-6 defeat. Now, they’re try to reverse their fortunes against a 4-3 Titans group with just one loss to a team not currently top-4 in the state.
Kirshenbaum: PWV
Peerboom: PWV
Hight: PWV
Schubert: PWV
Nailon: PWV
Trent: PWV
Wahkiakum at Stevenson
Two-thirds of the way into the season, Wahkiakum’s games can be split into two groups: The Mules are 0-3 against teams currently in the 2B top-10, and 3-0 against everyone else. On the plus side, all three of Wahkiakum’s remaining games fall into the second category. Coming off a bye week, the Mules will get a long drive south and a matchup with Stevenson; the Bulldogs are also 1-3 in league play, but have yet to play Onalaska.
Kirshenbaum: Wahkiakum
Peerboom: Wahkiakum
Hight: Stevenson
Schubert: Stevenson
Nailon: Wahkiakum
Trent: Wahkiakum
Winlock at Chief Leschi
After their tight win over Mossyrock, the Cardinals clamped back down on defense last week to dominate Oakville 69-6. Back to full speed on both sides of the ball, Winlock now goes to Puyallup to face Chief Leschi, hoping to do what it does best and put the game out of reach early. Chief Leschi’s last game — against Toutle Lake — had to get called with time left in the fourth quarter due to an overabundance of personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conduct calls on the Warriors.
Kirshenbaum: Winlock
Peerboom: Winlock
Hight: Winlock
Schubert: Winlock
Nailon: Winlock
Trent: Winlock
Naselle at Oakville
Naselle will get to stay in Washington this week, but the Comets’ trip north to Oakville will be about as long as their ride south to Vernonia, Ore. last Friday. When they get there, they’ll look to keep rolling on offense, having put up at least 54 points in each of their past three games.
Kirshenbaum: Naselle
Peerboom: Naselle
Hight: Naselle
Schubert: Oakville
Nailon: Naselle
Trent: Naselle
SATURDAY
Castle Rock at Eatonville
Royal hasn’t lost a game since 2018 and has allowed just 15 points all season, so how is it that the Knights have gone from the unanimous No. 1 in the 1A ranks to splitting first-place votes with Eatonville nearly evenly? It’s entirely to do with the Cruisers, who have already racked up three ranked wins in the past four weeks, going up against the best 1As this side of the mountains. Castle Rock is the next challenger with a shot of denting Eatonville’s perfect record, but it’ll take just about a perfect game from the Rockets to pull the upset.