Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 8
Pigskin Prophets

Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 8

Don’t look now, but we’re into the home stretch on the regular season. Seven weeks have gone, and just two remain before the chaos of crossovers and districts and State comes hurtling into the picture to be unraveled. For now, enjoy our so-called experts’ picks for the penultimate week of (relatively) pre-scheduled action.

The Standings

1. Jordan Nailon (“Guest” Picker): 61-12

2. Ryan Peerboom (Sports Reporter): 58-15

3. Josh Kirshenbaum (Sports Reporter): 57-16

4. Eric Trent (The Chronicle Sports Editor): 56-17

5. Ross Hight (Copy Editor): 55-18

6. Rob Schubert (The Closer): 40-33

FRIDAY

Heritage at Kelso

The Hilanders stacked up their biggest challenges on paper early in the GSHL season, got through their toughest stretch against Prairie, Mountain View, and 4A Skyview, and came out the other side with a 2-1 league record after a dominant win over Evergreen. Now, the stage is set for Kelso to finish strong, starting with a matchup with Heritage, whose only league win came against winless Battle Ground — who the Hilanders will finish with next week.

Kirshenbaum: Kelso

Peerboom: Kelso

Hight: Kelso

Schubert:Kelso

Nailon: Kelso

Trent: Kelso

Ridgefield at R.A. Long

The Lumberjacks are on a four-game skid and have struggled to get much of anything going on offense since Week 3. Unfortunately for the Jacks, the recipe for turning things around probably doesn’t start with a visit from No. 2 Ridgefield, one of just three undefeated 2A teams left in the state, which has yet to be held under 30 points in a game.

Kirshenbaum: Ridgefield

Peerboom: Ridgefield

Hight: Ridgefield

Schubert: Ridgefield

Nailon: Ridgefield

Trent: Ridgefield

Mark Morris at Woodland

The Monarchs come in on a two-game skid after having to deal with Ridgefield and Hockinson in back-to-back weeks, and will be looking to get back on the right foot with the Civil War looming. The Beavers, on the other hand, are playing with a bit of momentum for the first time this season, and will hope to get Justin Philpot and Mark Morales going a bit more on offense in their second week back from injury.

Kirshenbaum: Mark Morris

Peerboom: Mark Morris

Hight: Mark Morris

Schubert: Woodland

Nailon: Mark Morris

Trent: Mark Morris

Toledo at Kalama

A 52-point win over Onalaska wasn’t enough to sway the AP voters in Kalama’s favor — the Chinooks actually lost a first-place vote to Napavine in this week’s poll. But with their game against Toutle Lake next week already canceled and replaced with a cross-border matchup against South Umpqua (Ore.), the Chinooks can cap off a perfect league run Friday. All that stands in their way is a one-loss Toledo side that has boasted an offense just as prolific.

Kirshenbaum: Kalama

Peerboom: Kalama

Hight: Kalama

Schubert: Kalama

Nailon: Kalama

Trent: Kalama

Onalaska at Rainier

It’s not a Highway 30 Hootenanny, but all eyes will be on Rainier for yet another tantalizing short-notice matchup that will have pace-of-play enthusiasts salivating. The reality of cancelations and reschedules, with more short-notice, cross-classification, cross-border matchups than ever has led to Onalaska being the best 2-4 team in a long time, but the Columbians will be out to add to the Loggers’ uphill climb. Possessions will be at a premium, and forward passes will be few and far between, but the hard hits will be in abundance.

Kirshenbaum: Rainier

Peerboom: Rainier

Hight: Rainier

Schubert: Onalaska

Nailon: Onalaska

Trent: Rainier

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley at Ilwaco

Looks like rematches aren’t just going to be a relic of the COVID winter season. The Fishermen went to Menlo to start the season and were sent back home stinging after a 41-6 defeat. Now, they’re try to reverse their fortunes against a 4-3 Titans group with just one loss to a team not currently top-4 in the state.

Kirshenbaum: PWV

Peerboom: PWV

Hight: PWV

Schubert: PWV

Nailon: PWV

Trent: PWV

Wahkiakum at Stevenson

Two-thirds of the way into the season, Wahkiakum’s games can be split into two groups: The Mules are 0-3 against teams currently in the 2B top-10, and 3-0 against everyone else. On the plus side, all three of Wahkiakum’s remaining games fall into the second category. Coming off a bye week, the Mules will get a long drive south and a matchup with Stevenson; the Bulldogs are also 1-3 in league play, but have yet to play Onalaska.

Kirshenbaum: Wahkiakum

Peerboom: Wahkiakum

Hight: Stevenson

Schubert: Stevenson

Nailon: Wahkiakum

Trent: Wahkiakum

Winlock at Chief Leschi

After their tight win over Mossyrock, the Cardinals clamped back down on defense last week to dominate Oakville 69-6. Back to full speed on both sides of the ball, Winlock now goes to Puyallup to face Chief Leschi, hoping to do what it does best and put the game out of reach early. Chief Leschi’s last game — against Toutle Lake — had to get called with time left in the fourth quarter due to an overabundance of personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conduct calls on the Warriors.

Kirshenbaum: Winlock

Peerboom: Winlock

Hight: Winlock

Schubert: Winlock

Nailon: Winlock

Trent: Winlock

Naselle at Oakville

Naselle will get to stay in Washington this week, but the Comets’ trip north to Oakville will be about as long as their ride south to Vernonia, Ore. last Friday. When they get there, they’ll look to keep rolling on offense, having put up at least 54 points in each of their past three games.

Kirshenbaum: Naselle

Peerboom: Naselle

Hight: Naselle

Schubert: Oakville

Nailon: Naselle

Trent: Naselle

SATURDAY

Castle Rock at Eatonville

Royal hasn’t lost a game since 2018 and has allowed just 15 points all season, so how is it that the Knights have gone from the unanimous No. 1 in the 1A ranks to splitting first-place votes with Eatonville nearly evenly? It’s entirely to do with the Cruisers, who have already racked up three ranked wins in the past four weeks, going up against the best 1As this side of the mountains. Castle Rock is the next challenger with a shot of denting Eatonville’s perfect record, but it’ll take just about a perfect game from the Rockets to pull the upset.

Kirshenbaum: Eatonville

Peerboom: Eatonville

Hight: Eatonville

Schubert: Eatonville

Nailon: Eatonville

Trent: Eatonville

