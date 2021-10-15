Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 7

Welcome to area football, road trip edition. There’s admittedly not a whole lot to pick from between exits 32 and 63 on I-5 on Friday, but if you’re down to log the miles, head south or west to pick from a pretty solid list of games. Here’s how our group of so-called experts think they’ll go down:
The Standings:
1. Jordan Nailon (“Guest” Picker): 49-12
T2. Josh Kirshenbaum (Sports Reporter): 47-14
T2. Ryan Peerboom (Sports Reporter): 47-14
4. Eric Trent (The Chronicle Sports Editor): 46-15
5. Ross Hight (Copy Editor): 45-16
6. Rob Schubert (The Closer): 34-27
FRIDAY
Kelso at Evergreen: The Hilanders get an early kickoff at McKenzie Stadium, needing to right the ship on the road. Evergreen is coming off of back-to-back losses of its own, after a 20-point defeat to 4A No. 7 Union and a close, low-scoring loss to Heritage. Kelso’s offense has been held under 20 points in each of its two losses; the Hilanders will be looking to start fast and get back to putting more points on the board.
Kirshenbaum: Kelso
Peerboom: Kelso
Hight: Kelso
Schubert: Evergreen
Nailon: Kelso
Trent: Kelso
R.A. Long at Washougal: Speaking of needing to find offense: R.A. Long. The Lumberjacks are on a three-game slide against teams that came into those meetings with a combined one win, and have scored just 23 points in that span. Down a couple key options in the rushing attack, R.A. Long will want to get the connection between Shaun Mize and Jamond Harris II going early against a 2-4 Washougal team that has given up points in spurts at times.
Kirshenbaum: R.A. Long
Peerboom: Washougal
Hight: Washougal
Schubert: Washougal
Nailon: Washougal
Trent: R.A. Long
Hockinson at Mark Morris: The Monarchs seemed to have found their groove, before losing more pieces in their offense heading into a tough date with 2A No. 2 Ridgefield. The road won’t get any easier for MM this week, with a home test against a Hockinson group that very much seems to have found its footing. The Hawks have averaged nearly 46 points per game in the past three weeks, and come to Longview Memorial Stadium on a roll.
Kirshenbaum: Hockinson
Peerboom: Hockinson
Hight: Mark Morris
Schubert: Hockinson
Nailon: Hockinson
Trent: Hockinson
Hudson’s Bay at Woodland: The Beavers’ win over R.A. Long last Friday left Hudson’s Bay as the only winless team left in the 2A GSHL. Now, the Eagles will try to get even in Woodland. Hudson’s Bay’s defense has yet to hold a league opponent under 27 points in a game, and Woodland’s offense has yet to hit double-digits in 2A play. Something’s got to give Friday.
Kirshenbaum: Hudson’s Bay
Peerboom: Woodland
Hight: Woodland
Schubert: Hudson’s Bay
Nailon: Woodland
Trent: Hudson’s Bay
Castle Rock at Seton Catholic: After going through a non-league gauntlet, Castle Rock has come out rolling, winning its first two 1A TriCo games by a combined score of 97-6. Next up for the Rockets is a road date with Seton Catholic, and judging by the Cougars’ first six matchups, it’ll be a high-scoring one. Seton Catholic’s defense has allowed an average of 45.5 points per game — a number dragged down by a 49-8 win over Charles Wright to open the season. Three of the Cougars’ past four games have reached 90 combined points.
Kirshenbaum: Castle Rock
Peerboom: Castle Rock
Hight: Castle Rock
Schubert: Seton Catholic
Nailon: Castle Rock
Trent: Castle Rock
North Beach at Ilwaco: After three weeks on the sidelines, Ilwaco is set to return to play with a home matchup against North Beach — which has also gone three weeks since its last game. Before their hiatus, the Hyaks had been outscored 150-6 in their first three games.
Kirshenbaum: Ilwaco
Peerboom: North Beach
Hight: Ilwaco
Schubert: Ilwaco
Nailon: Ilwaco
Trent: Ilwaco
Winlock at Oakville: Coming off a thrilling win over Mossyrock, the Cardinals look like they’ve solidified themselves as the clear No. 2 to Naselle in the 1B ranks in Southwest Washington. Next up for them will be Oakville, which has gone 2-4 in its return after taking the winter season off.
Kirshenbaum: Winlock
Peerboom: Winlock
Hight: Winlock
Schubert: Oakville
Nailon: Winlock
Trent: Winlock
Naselle at Vernonia (Ore.): Naselle’s got itself a short-notice matchup across the border, after Ocosta became the second 1B side in two weeks to cancel against the Comets. The Loggers have already dropped down to 8-man and won once this season, but come to the weekend at 1-4 with a pair of forfeits on their record.
Kirshenbaum: Naselle
Peerboom: Naselle
Hight: Naselle
Schubert: Naselle
Nailon: Naselle
Trent: Naselle
Rainier at Warrenton: The Columbians finally tasted defeat last week, on 24 hours’ notice at the hands of 4A No. 1 Marshfield and the Pirates’ high-powered spread offense. Now, Rainier will go back down to playing schools its own size, with a grudge match against Warrenton out on the coast. Last season, the Warriors beat the Columbians 22-8 in what ended up being Rainier’s only 11-man competition of the winter.
Kirshenbaum: Rainier
Peerboom: Rainier
Hight: Warrenton
Schubert: Warrenton
Nailon: Rainier
Trent: Rainier
Corbett at Clatskanie: First things first: Clatskanie needs to score. The Tigers have been shut out each of the past three weeks, losing key pieces of their offense along the way. If Clatskanie can crack the scoreboard this Friday, it’ll be the first step to better outing against a 1-3 Corbett side.
Kirshenbaum: Corbett
Peerboom: Corbett
Hight: Corbett
Schubert: Clatskanie
Nailon: Corbett
Trent: Corbett
SATURDAY
Cascade Christian at Toledo
The Riverhawks had their get-right day last Friday, bouncing back from a loss to Onalaska with a drubbing of 1A King’s Way Christian. Now, Toledo will host 1A private school, with Cascade Christian coming to Cheese Town. The Cougars are 1-5, and have given up 40 points in all five of their losses.
Kirshenbaum: Toledo
Peerboom: Toledo
Hight: Toledo
Schubert: Toledo
Nailon: Toledo
Trent: Toledo
Onalaska at Kalama: Though Napavine could have some arguments, this is the game the entire 2B world has been waiting for for seven months. Back on March 12, the Chinooks and Loggers threw haymakers back and forth for 48 minutes of pure blood, guts, and adrenaline, with Onalaska coming out with a 58-48 win and Kalama leaving town with the worst of tastes in its mouth. It’s Jackson Esary and the Kalama air attack against Onalaska’s ground-and-pound in a No. 2 vs. No. 7 showdown on the hill. This game could go any of a hundred ways, and absolutely none of them will be boring.
Kirshenbaum: Kalama
Peerboom: Kalama
Hight: Kalama
Schubert: Kalama
Nailon: Kalama
Trent: Kalama