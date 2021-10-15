Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 7

Onalaska at Kalama: Though Napavine could have some arguments, this is the game the entire 2B world has been waiting for for seven months. Back on March 12, the Chinooks and Loggers threw haymakers back and forth for 48 minutes of pure blood, guts, and adrenaline, with Onalaska coming out with a 58-48 win and Kalama leaving town with the worst of tastes in its mouth. It’s Jackson Esary and the Kalama air attack against Onalaska’s ground-and-pound in a No. 2 vs. No. 7 showdown on the hill. This game could go any of a hundred ways, and absolutely none of them will be boring.