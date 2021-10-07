Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 6

Here we are a day earlier than usual, for a slate of football heavy on the midweek action. How do you feel about Thursday night high school games? Take a second to think about it and discuss with the person next to you, then continue to see how our so-called experts think the matchups will go.

Thursday

Dwelling on the could’ves, would’ves, and should’ves for a moment, Kelso could have very well come into this matchup undefeated, with a top-10 win under its belt in thrilling fashion. Instead, the Hilanders need to rebuild their momentum in a short week, welcoming a Skyview team that’s teetered on the edge of the 4A state rankings to Schroeder Field. The Storm come in at 4-1, undefeated against Washington opponents, and just beat Prairie by nearly the exact same scoreline (35-12) as Kelso did two weeks ago (33-8).