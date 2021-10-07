Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 6

Here we are a day earlier than usual, for a slate of football heavy on the midweek action. How do you feel about Thursday night high school games? Take a second to think about it and discuss with the person next to you, then continue to see how our so-called experts think the matchups will go.
The Standings:
1. Jordan Nailon (“Guest” Picker): 42-11
T2. Ryan Peerboom (Sports Reporter): 41-12
T2. Ross Hight (Copy Editor): 41-12
T4. Josh Kirshenbaum (Sports Reporter): 40-13
T4. Eric Trent (The Chronicle Sports Editor): 40-13
6. Rob Schubert (The Closer): 29-24
Thursday
Skyview at Kelso
Dwelling on the could’ves, would’ves, and should’ves for a moment, Kelso could have very well come into this matchup undefeated, with a top-10 win under its belt in thrilling fashion. Instead, the Hilanders need to rebuild their momentum in a short week, welcoming a Skyview team that’s teetered on the edge of the 4A state rankings to Schroeder Field. The Storm come in at 4-1, undefeated against Washington opponents, and just beat Prairie by nearly the exact same scoreline (35-12) as Kelso did two weeks ago (33-8).
Kirshenbaum: Skyview
Peerboom: Kelso
Hight: Kelso
Schubert: Skyview
Nailon: Skyview
Trent: Kelso
Mark Morris at Ridgefield
Speaking of momentum, Mark Morris suddenly has it. Two losses to start the season are firmly in the rear-view mirror after three straight wins, but in front of the Monarchs stands their biggest test to date. The Spudders have made their way to the top end of the 2A state rankings as one of the few remaining undefeated 2A schools, and have yet to win a game by fewer than three possessions.
Kirshenbaum: Ridgefield
Peerboom: Ridgefield
Hight: Ridgefield
Schubert: Ridgefield
Nailon: Ridgefield
Trent: Ridgefield
Rainier at Blanchet Catholic
It’ll be nearly three weeks between games for the Columbians, after one cancelation and one forfeit, but they’re finally set to get another chance to put their undefeated record on the line. The Cavaliers are 2-2 heading into Week 6; three of those games have been decided by a grand total of five points.
Kirshenbaum: Rainier
Peerboom: Rainier
Hight: Rainier
Schubert: Rainier
Nailon: Rainier
Trent: Rainier
Friday
Woodland at R.A. Long
R.A. Long finds itself in a bit of a slide going into Week 6. Sure, a road test at Hockinson was always going to be a tall task to keep a winning streak going, but an ugly 21-3 loss to Columbia River was a lot less easy to stomach. Woodland, meanwhile, is in free fall, down numerous starters and trying to find any rhythm to build off of.
Kirshenbaum: R.A. Long
Peerboom: R.A. Long
Hight: R.A. Long
Schubert: R.A. Long
Nailon: R.A. Long
Trent: R.A. Long
White Salmon at Castle Rock
The Rockets got their own mojo going in a 55-0 drubbing of Fort Vancouver last week; now, they’ll get a matchup with a White Salmon side they dominated by a similar margin in the winter season. The Bruins sit at 1-4, and their one win was against the Trappers, but it came but just eight points.
Kirshenbaum: Castle Rock
Peerboom: Castle Rock
Hight: Castle Rock
Schubert: White salmon
Nailon: Castle Rock
Trent: Castle Rock
Wahkiakum at Kalama
Wahkiakum’s gauntlet of facing top-5 2B teams had a brief intermission last week — when the Mules blew out Toutle Lake — but it will resume Friday with a trip to Kalama. The Chinooks, who find themselves outside of the top spot in the state rankings for the first time this season, may come into the matchup more than a bit ticked off, with an offense that’s put up 109 points in its past two games.
Kirshenbaum: Kalama
Peerboom: Kalama
Hight: Kalama
Schubert: Kalama
Nailon: Kalama
Trent: Kalama
Toledo at King’s Way Christian
The Riverhawks, stinging from a 30-point loss to Onalaska, will make the rare trip to Clark County for a 2B school, hoping to right the ship on the road. The Knights are currently 0-4, and have yet to lose by fewer than 32 points.
Kirshenbaum: Toledo
Peerboom: Toledo
Hight: Toledo
Schubert: Toledo
Nailon: Toledo
Trent: Toledo
Mossyrock at Winlock
To be perfectly honest, the fall season in 8-man football has gone more or less as expected; both the Vikings and Cardinals have run past every team not named Naselle and lost to the Comets by 40, setting up a showdown for second place in 1B Columbia Valley League that’ll take place in Egg Town on Friday.
Kirshenbaum: Winlock
Peerboom: Winlock
Hight: Mossyrock
Schubert: Mossyrock
Nailon: Winlock
Trent: Winlock
Naselle at Taholah
Naselle is the No. 4 1B team in the state, averaging 55 points scored in its three wins. Taholah just played its first game of the season last week, and lost 55-0 to Oakville. Anything less than a Comet blowout — whether or not Joey Strange is back and healthy — would be the shocker of the season in 8-man football.
Kirshenbaum: Naselle
Peerboom: Naselle
Hight: Naselle
Schubert: Naselle
Nailon: Naselle
Trent: Naselle
Yamhill-Carlton at Clatskanie
Clatskanie needs to get something going coming off of back-to-back 41 point losses, while Yamhill-Carlton is coming out of quarantine after having to nix its game last week against Rainier. The only common opponent the two teams have is Dayton; Clatskanie lost that matchup 42-12, while YC fell 45-14.
Kirshenbaum: Yamhill-Carlton
Peerboom: Yamhill-Carlton
Hight: Clatskanie
Schubert: Clatskanie
Nailon: Yamhill-Carlton
Trent: Yamhill-Carlton