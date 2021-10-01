Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 5

The calendar turns over into October in the best way possible: with football. Before we get into our so-called “experts’” picks, lets see how the current standings shake out:

Mountain View at Kelso: The must-see matchup of the weekend comes to Schroeder Field, and it’s suddenly a ranked one. Kelso and Mountain View both enter Friday as debutants into a chaotic AP Top-10, as part of a four-way tie for 10th place. The Thunder’s only loss so far came to 4A No. 7 Union, while the Hilanders boast what may be the best defense in the state on paper. In the winter, these two schools opened the rushed season against each other in a close, mistake-filled matchup that went Mountain View’s way. This time around, both sides are rolling, and it should be a doozy over in K-Town.