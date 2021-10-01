 Skip to main content
Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 5
Pigskin Prophets

Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 5

The calendar turns over into October in the best way possible: with football. Before we get into our so-called “experts’” picks, lets see how the current standings shake out:

1. Jordan Nailon (“Guest” Picker): 34-9

T2. Ryan Peerboom (Sports Reporter): 33-10

T2. Ross Hight (Copy Editor): 33-10

4. Josh Kirshenbaum (Sports Reporter): 32-11

5. Eric Trent (The Chronicle Sports Editor): 31-12

6. Rob Schubert (The Closer): 24-19

FRIDAY

Mountain View at Kelso: The must-see matchup of the weekend comes to Schroeder Field, and it’s suddenly a ranked one. Kelso and Mountain View both enter Friday as debutants into a chaotic AP Top-10, as part of a four-way tie for 10th place. The Thunder’s only loss so far came to 4A No. 7 Union, while the Hilanders boast what may be the best defense in the state on paper. In the winter, these two schools opened the rushed season against each other in a close, mistake-filled matchup that went Mountain View’s way. This time around, both sides are rolling, and it should be a doozy over in K-Town.

Kirshenbaum: Kelso

Peerboom: Kelso

Hight: Mountain View

Schubert: Kelso

Nailon: Kelso

Trent: Mountain View

Columbia River at R.A. Long: The Lumberjacks got a bit of a reality check last weekend when they had the misfortune to take on a very good Hockinson side that was all sorts of ticked off. This time around, it’ll be back under the Longview Memorial Stadium lights for RAL, which hosts a Columbia River team whose struggles have been an odd story of the GSHL season thus far. That third win is very much in sight for R.A. Long.

Kirshenbaum: R.A. Long

Peerboom: R.A. Long

Hight: R.A. Long

Schubert: R.A. Long

Nailon: R.A. Long

Trent: R.A. Long

Mark Morris at Hudson’s Bay: Don’t look now, but the Monarchs may well be picking up steam. Next up for MM is a road date at Hudson’s Bay. Despite coming into the matchup winless, the Eagles boast a solid ground game — as R.A. Long can attest to. This one will almost certainly be won in the trenches, but the Monarchs should go in as the favorites.

Kirshenbaum: Mark Morris

Peerboom: Mark Morris

Hight: Mark Morris

Schubert: Hudson’s Bay

Nailon: Mark Morris

Trent: Mark Morris

Hockinson at Woodland: As if things weren’t bad enough for the winless Beavers, they get a matchup with a Hockinson side that’s officially shaken all of the rust off. Last week’s low-scoring, one-possession loss to Columbia River was a good step for the Woodland defense, but the Hawks will present a whole different sort of challenge.

Kirshenbaum: Hockinson

Peerboom: Hockinson

Hight: Hockinson

Schubert: Hockinson

Nailon: Hockinson

Trent: Hockinson

Fort Vancouver at Castle Rock: Last season, the Rockets raced ahead to a 60-6 halftime lead over the Trappers, with five of those eight touchdowns coming either on defense or special teams. This time around, Castle Rock will come into Friday hoping for another shutdown performance, after yielding 74 points in their past two games.

Kirshenbaum: Castle Rock

Peerboom: Castle Rock

Hight: Castle Rock

Schubert: Fort Vancouver

Nailon: Castle Rock

Trent: Castle Rock

Toledo at Onalaska: The 2B matchup of the week sees No. 4 Toledo travel to No. 6 Onalaska, but don’t let the ranking’s fool you; Toledo would be the team making a statement here. Onalaska comes in ticked off after a close loss to 1A No. 7 Tenino, and the last time the Loggers came into a game ticked off following a loss, they put up 62 points in a blowout Wahkiakum would prefer to forget. Toledo can stake its claim as a clear top-3 team in the state this week, but it’s going to take everything the Riverhawks have.

Kirshenbaum: Onalaska

Peerboom: Onalaska

Hight: Onalaska

Schubert: Onalaska

Nailon: Onalaska

Trent: Onalaska

Toutle Lake at Wahkiakum: The Mules were riding high before a double-dose of ranked opponents set them back to 2-2. Now, they’ll look to regroup at home, welcoming a Toutle Lake group still looking for its first 11-man win of the season.

Kirshenbaum: Wahkiakum

Peerboom: Wahkiakum

Hight: Wahkiakum

Schubert: Toutle Lake

Nailon: Wahkiakum

Trent: Wahkiakum

Naselle at Mossyrock: Over in the eight-man game, Naselle comes off its bye week ready for its second straight District showdown. With a win over Winlock already under the Comets’ belt, this week’s matchup may well be the last chance for someone to wrest control of the district away from Naselle, and after putting up 136 points in its past two games, Mossyrock might well be rolling.

Kirshenbaum: Naselle

Peerboom: Naselle

Hight: Mossyrock

Schubert: Naselle

Nailon: Naselle

Trent: Naselle

Charles Wright at Winlock: Taholah backing out meant the Cardinals had an extra week to sit and stew on their loss to Naselle. Now, they get a matchup with Charles Wright; the Warriors currently sit at 0-3 and are allowing over 62 points per game. This one could turn into yet another track meet in Egg Town.

Kirshenbaum: Winlock

Peerboom: Winlock

Schubert: Winlock

Hight: Winlock

Nailon: Winlock

Trent: Winlock

Clatskanie at Warrenton: Despite their losses, the Tigers had been trending in the right direction…. until Knappa came to town and blew them out by 41. Now, Judd Stutzman’s crew will try to right the ship on the road, facing a 2-1 Warrenton side that’s eclipsed 45 points twice already this year.

Kirshenbaum: Warrenton

Peerboom: Warrenton

Hight: Warrenton

Schubert: Warrenton

Nailon: Warrenton

Trent: Warrenton

SATURDAY

Yamhill-Carlton at Rainier: It turns out the first thing to stop the Diesel offense this season would be a cancellation, but now the Columbians are back, getting a weekend dose of action to wrap up the area’s slate. Yamhill-Carlton is coming off a 54-24 loss to Amity, a team Rainier beat 57-22, so strap in for a lot of scoring on the south side of the Columbia.

Kirshenbaum: Rainier

Peerboom: Rainier

Hight: Rainier

Schubert: Yamhill-Carlton

Nailon: Rainier

Trent: Rainier

