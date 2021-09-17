Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 3

Ilwaco roared back in the second half to beat Toutle Lake last weekend for its first win of the season. 2B No. 6 Forks will be a whole different challenge for the Fishermen, though.

It looks like it’ll be a hard-running, heavy-hitting, mud-coated matchup in the rain in Cathlamet with huge ramifications for the 2B pecking order. 2B No. 5 Onalaska will be even angrier than usual after a season-opening loss to No. 2 Napavine, and Wahkiakum — currently right on the edge of the state rankings — has the chance to make a statement at home.