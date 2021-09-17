Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 3

Happy Friday, it’s another loaded week of football in the area. With area teams playing games in seven different counties in Washington (and two more in Oregon), here are TDN’s so-called expert’s predictions. Two week’s into the season, here are the standings:
1. Ross Hight (Copy Editor): 17-4
T2. Josh Kirshenbaum (Sports Reporter): 16-5
T2. Eric Trent (The Chronicle Sports Editor): 16-5
T4. Ryan Peerboom (Sports reporter): 15-6
T4. Jordan Nailon (“Guest” Picker): 15-6
6. Rob Schubert (The Closer): 13-8
Friday
Hudson’s Bay at R.A. Long
R.A. Long hasn’t had a winning record beyond its first game since 2017, but that’s just what the Lumberjacks could do this week with a victory over Hudson’s Bay, which is coming off a one-possession loss to 1A Elma.
Kirshenbaum: R.A. Long
Peerboom: R.A. Long
Hight: Hudson’s Bay
Schubert: R.A. Long
Nailon: R.A. Long
Trent: R.A. Long
Mark Morris at Columbia River
Both the Monarchs and Rapids come into this matchup at 0-2, and Mark Morris will be hoping it’s the one to break into the win column on the road. The Monarchs haven’t started a season 0-3 since 2017; that team finished 1-8 and was the last MM side to lose the Civil War.
Kirshenbaum: Columbia River
Peerboom: Columbia River
Hight: Columbia River
Schubert: Mark Morris
Nailon: Columbia River
Trent: Columbia River
Woodland at Washougal
Woodland’s defense has given up 54.5 points per game so far this fall, including an average of 26 points in the first quarter. The Beavers will hope to control the ball better and play more at their speed in their 2A Greater St. Helens League opener.
Kirshenbaum: Woodland
Peerboom: Washougal
Hight: Woodland
Schubert: Washougal
Nailon: Woodland
Trent: Woodland
Elma at Castle Rock
After going 1-1 against 2A opponents in the first two weeks of the season, the Rockets will make their 1A debut at home. Last week, Elma came from behind against Hudson’s Bay, pitching a second-half shutout in a 21-14 win.
Kirshenbaum: Castle Rock
Peerboom: Castle Rock
Hight: Castle Rock
Schubert: Castle Rock
Nailon: Castle Rock
Trent: Castle Rock
Kalama at La Center
A late COVID spike at Forks forced the Chinooks to take last week off, and now they’ll get a tall task with a road matchup at 1A No. 5 La Center. The Wildcats know a thing or two about putting points up in bunches, so expect the scoreboard operator in La Center to earn their keep Friday.
Kirshenbaum: Kalama
Peerboom: Kalama
Hight: Kalama
Schubert: La Center
Nailon: Kalama
Trent: Kalama
Forks at Ilwaco
Ilwaco roared back in the second half to beat Toutle Lake last weekend for its first win of the season. 2B No. 6 Forks will be a whole different challenge for the Fishermen, though.
Kirshenbaum: Forks
Peerboom: Forks
Hight: Forks
Schubert: Ilwaco
Nailon: Forks
Trent: Forks
Onalaska at Wahkiakum
It looks like it’ll be a hard-running, heavy-hitting, mud-coated matchup in the rain in Cathlamet with huge ramifications for the 2B pecking order. 2B No. 5 Onalaska will be even angrier than usual after a season-opening loss to No. 2 Napavine, and Wahkiakum — currently right on the edge of the state rankings — has the chance to make a statement at home.
Kirshenbaum: Wahkiakum
Peerboom: Wahkiakum
Hight: Onalaska
Schubert: Wahkiakum
Nailon: Onalaska
Trent: Onalaska
Toledo at Stevenson
Toledo’s offense is flying high two games into the season, averaging 43.5 points per game in its first two weeks. At the end of a long bus ride Friday waiting for the Riverhawks will be a Stevenson side that just shut out 1A White Salmon for its first win.
Kirshenbaum: Toledo
Peerboom: Toledo
Hight: Toledo
Schubert: Toledo
Nailon: Toledo
Trent: Toledo
Toutle Lake at Oakville
The Ducks will got back to eight-man, and hope that this time around goes better than their 49-8 loss to Winlock in Week 1 went. The Acorns are coming off of a 52-point drubbing at the hands of Evergreen Lutheran.
Kirshenbaum: Toutle Lake
Peerboom: Oakville
Hight: Toutle Lake
Schubert: Oakville
Nailon: Toutle Lake
Trent: Toutle Lake
Winlock at Naselle
Possibly the biggest matchup in eight-man football in Southwest Washington this year will kick off in Naselle Friday evening, when the Cardinals roll into town. The big question going in will be whether the Comets — who haven’t played had Joey Strange or Kolten Lindstrom suit up together for a full game yet — come in at full strength.
Kirshenbaum: Naselle
Peerboom: Naselle
Hight: Naselle
Schubert: Winlock
Nailon: Naselle
Trent: Winlock
Amity at Rainier
Rainier’s Diesel finally gets to rumble back for the Columbian’s first home game of the season. Through two games, Rainier quarterback Kenney Tripp has already racked up 254 rushing yards, 195 passing yards, and five total touchdowns.
Kirshenbaum: Rainier
Peerboom: Rainier
Hight: Rainier
Schubert: Rainier
Nailon: Rainier
Trent: Rainier
Clatskanie at Willamina
Both sides come into this game winless, and have combined for just 36 points in their three games. All four of Clatskanie’s touchdowns this season have come off the arm of Ayden Boursaw; the Tigers will need a big game from him to break their goose egg in the scoring column.
Kirshenbaum: Clatskanie
Peerboom: Willamina
Hight: Willamina
Schubert: Willamina
Nailon: Willamina
Trent: Clatskanie
Saturday
Kelso vs. Nooksack Valley (At Seattle Memorial Stadium)
It’s not the postseason yet, but after Centennial (Ore.) canceled Kelso’s original Week 3 game, the Hilanders find themselves headed to the shadow of the Space Needle for one last non-league contest. Kelso’s defense has yet to allow a point this season, while Nooksack Valley just hung 49 up on Hoquiam last weekend.
Kirshenbaum: Kelso