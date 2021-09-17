 Skip to main content
Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 3
Pigskin Prophets

Neal Patching Winlock football

Winlock quarterback Neal Patching throws a 53-yard touchdown in the the fourth quarter of the Cardinals' 63-34 win over Muckleshoot Tribal on Sept. 11. This weekend, Winlock will be at Naselle, for a 1B matchup with massive implications.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

Happy Friday, it’s another loaded week of football in the area. With area teams playing games in seven different counties in Washington (and two more in Oregon), here are TDN’s so-called expert’s predictions. Two week’s into the season, here are the standings:

1. Ross Hight (Copy Editor): 17-4

T2. Josh Kirshenbaum (Sports Reporter): 16-5

T2. Eric Trent (The Chronicle Sports Editor): 16-5

T4. Ryan Peerboom (Sports reporter): 15-6

T4. Jordan Nailon (“Guest” Picker): 15-6

6. Rob Schubert (The Closer): 13-8

Friday

Hudson’s Bay at R.A. Long

R.A. Long hasn’t had a winning record beyond its first game since 2017, but that’s just what the Lumberjacks could do this week with a victory over Hudson’s Bay, which is coming off a one-possession loss to 1A Elma.

Kirshenbaum: R.A. Long

Peerboom: R.A. Long

Hight: Hudson’s Bay

Schubert: R.A. Long

Nailon: R.A. Long

Trent: R.A. Long

Mark Morris at Columbia River

Both the Monarchs and Rapids come into this matchup at 0-2, and Mark Morris will be hoping it’s the one to break into the win column on the road. The Monarchs haven’t started a season 0-3 since 2017; that team finished 1-8 and was the last MM side to lose the Civil War.

Kirshenbaum: Columbia River

Peerboom: Columbia River

Hight: Columbia River

Schubert: Mark Morris

Nailon: Columbia River

Trent: Columbia River

Woodland at Washougal

Woodland’s defense has given up 54.5 points per game so far this fall, including an average of 26 points in the first quarter. The Beavers will hope to control the ball better and play more at their speed in their 2A Greater St. Helens League opener.

Kirshenbaum: Woodland

Peerboom: Washougal

Hight: Woodland

Schubert: Washougal

Nailon: Woodland

Trent: Woodland

Elma at Castle Rock

After going 1-1 against 2A opponents in the first two weeks of the season, the Rockets will make their 1A debut at home. Last week, Elma came from behind against Hudson’s Bay, pitching a second-half shutout in a 21-14 win.

Kirshenbaum: Castle Rock

Peerboom: Castle Rock

Hight: Castle Rock

Schubert: Castle Rock

Nailon: Castle Rock

Trent: Castle Rock

Kalama at La Center

A late COVID spike at Forks forced the Chinooks to take last week off, and now they’ll get a tall task with a road matchup at 1A No. 5 La Center. The Wildcats know a thing or two about putting points up in bunches, so expect the scoreboard operator in La Center to earn their keep Friday.

Kirshenbaum: Kalama

Peerboom: Kalama

Hight: Kalama

Schubert: La Center

Nailon: Kalama

Trent: Kalama

Forks at Ilwaco

Ilwaco roared back in the second half to beat Toutle Lake last weekend for its first win of the season. 2B No. 6 Forks will be a whole different challenge for the Fishermen, though.

Kirshenbaum: Forks

Peerboom: Forks

Hight: Forks

Schubert: Ilwaco

Nailon: Forks

Trent: Forks

Onalaska at Wahkiakum

It looks like it’ll be a hard-running, heavy-hitting, mud-coated matchup in the rain in Cathlamet with huge ramifications for the 2B pecking order. 2B No. 5 Onalaska will be even angrier than usual after a season-opening loss to No. 2 Napavine, and Wahkiakum — currently right on the edge of the state rankings — has the chance to make a statement at home.

Kirshenbaum: Wahkiakum

Peerboom: Wahkiakum

Hight: Onalaska

Schubert: Wahkiakum

Nailon: Onalaska

Trent: Onalaska

Toledo at Stevenson

Toledo’s offense is flying high two games into the season, averaging 43.5 points per game in its first two weeks. At the end of a long bus ride Friday waiting for the Riverhawks will be a Stevenson side that just shut out 1A White Salmon for its first win.

Kirshenbaum: Toledo

Peerboom: Toledo

Hight: Toledo

Schubert: Toledo

Nailon: Toledo

Trent: Toledo

Toutle Lake at Oakville

The Ducks will got back to eight-man, and hope that this time around goes better than their 49-8 loss to Winlock in Week 1 went. The Acorns are coming off of a 52-point drubbing at the hands of Evergreen Lutheran.

Kirshenbaum: Toutle Lake

Peerboom: Oakville

Hight: Toutle Lake

Schubert: Oakville

Nailon: Toutle Lake

Trent: Toutle Lake

Winlock at Naselle

Possibly the biggest matchup in eight-man football in Southwest Washington this year will kick off in Naselle Friday evening, when the Cardinals roll into town. The big question going in will be whether the Comets — who haven’t played had Joey Strange or Kolten Lindstrom suit up together for a full game yet — come in at full strength.

Kirshenbaum: Naselle

Peerboom: Naselle

Hight: Naselle

Schubert: Winlock

Nailon: Naselle

Trent: Winlock

Amity at Rainier

Rainier’s Diesel finally gets to rumble back for the Columbian’s first home game of the season. Through two games, Rainier quarterback Kenney Tripp has already racked up 254 rushing yards, 195 passing yards, and five total touchdowns.

Kirshenbaum: Rainier

Peerboom: Rainier

Hight: Rainier

Schubert: Rainier

Nailon: Rainier

Trent: Rainier

Clatskanie at Willamina

Both sides come into this game winless, and have combined for just 36 points in their three games. All four of Clatskanie’s touchdowns this season have come off the arm of Ayden Boursaw; the Tigers will need a big game from him to break their goose egg in the scoring column.

Kirshenbaum: Clatskanie

Peerboom: Willamina

Hight: Willamina

Schubert: Willamina

Nailon: Willamina

Trent: Clatskanie

Saturday

Kelso vs. Nooksack Valley (At Seattle Memorial Stadium)

It’s not the postseason yet, but after Centennial (Ore.) canceled Kelso’s original Week 3 game, the Hilanders find themselves headed to the shadow of the Space Needle for one last non-league contest. Kelso’s defense has yet to allow a point this season, while Nooksack Valley just hung 49 up on Hoquiam last weekend.

Kirshenbaum: Kelso

Peerboom: Kelso

Hight: Kelso

Schubert: Kelso

Nailon: Kelso

Trent: Kelso

