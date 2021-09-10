 Skip to main content
Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 2
Pigskin Prophets

Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 2

Kellen Desbiens Mark Morris Football

Mark Morris quarterback Kellen Desbiens gets off a pass under pressure from the Castle Rock defense in the Monarchs' 38-20 loss to the Monarchs on Sept. 3 at Longview Memorial Stadium.

 Rob Hilson for The Daily News

It’s another busy day of football in the area, and The Daily News’ team of so-called experts get another week to prove their picking mettle and skill. Looking back to last week, here are the current standings:

T1. Josh Kirshenbaum (Sports Reporter): 9-2

T1. Ryan Peerboom (Sports Reporter): 9-2

T1. Ross Hight (Copy Editor): 9-2

T1. Eric Trent (The Chronicle Sports Editor): 9-2

4. Jordan Nailon (“Guest” Picker): 8-3

5. Rob Schubert (The Closer): 7-4

Friday

North Thurston at Kelso

The Hilanders go into Week 2 still with a goose-egg in the points-allowed column, but will want to get a bit more in their own scoring department in its first home game and first game against a 3A opponent of the season.

The Picks

Kirshenbaum: Kelso

Peerboom: Kelso

Hight: Kelso

Schubert: Kelso

Nailon: Kelso

Trent: Kelso

R.A. Long at Franklin Pierce

The Lumberjacks picked up the pace in the second half of their season-opening loss to Rochester, showing some flashes of a solid downfield passing game. Now, RAL will be trying to put together four full quarters to get Jon Barker his first win.

The Picks

Kirshenbaum: R.A. Long

Peerboom: Franklin Pierce

Hight: R.A. Long

Schubert: Franklin Pierce

Nailon: Franklin Pierce

Trent: Franklin Pierce

Mark Morris at Aberdeen

MM couldn’t stop Castle Rock in the first half last week, and couldn’t score in the second. Tonight the Monarchs head northwest to face a Bobcat squad that polished off Hoquiam by 32 points in Week 1.

The Picks

Kirshenbaum: Aberdeen

Peerboom: Mark Morris

Hight: Mark Morris

Schubert: Aberdeen

Nailon: Aberdeen

Trent: Aberdeen

Woodland at La Center

The Beavers started slow and never got their footing under them in an 8-Mile rout at the hands of Kalama in their opener. They’ll get another tough matchup against La Center, ranked No. 7 in the state at the 1A level.

The Picks

Kirshenbaum: La Center

Peerboom: La Center

Hight: Woodland

Schubert: Woodland

Nailon: La Center

Trent: Woodland

Ridgefield at Castle Rock

The Rockets will look to make it two wins over 2A opponents in a row to start their season, welcoming No. 8 Ridgefield — which just shut out 3A Heritage 45-0 — with an upset on the mind.

The Picks

Kirshenbaum: Castle Rock

Peerboom: Ridgefield

Hight: Ridgefield

Schubert: Ridgefield

Nailon: Castle Rock

Trent: Ridgefield

Raymond-South Bend

at Toledo

The Riverhawks went off for their highest scoring output in over a year, and needed every touchdown they got to leave Rainier (Wash.) with a 48-42 shootout win. This week, it’ll be a home-opener against an RSB side that is still looking for its first points of the season after being shut out by Wahkiakum.

The Picks

Kirshenbaum: Toledo

Peerboom: Toledo

Hight: Toledo

Schubert: Toledo

Nailon: Toledo

Trent: Toledo

Toutle Lake at Ilwaco

Arguably the two teams with the roughest Week 1 results in the area, Toutle Lake lost an 8-man game by 41 points to Winlock, while injury troubles forced Ilwaco to end its game at Pe Ell-Willapa Valley at halftime. Now, the two will face off against each other, with both eyeing a bounce-back week.

The Picks

Kirshenbaum: Toutle Lake

Peerboom: Toutle Lake

Hight: Ilwaco

Schubert: Toutle Lake

Nailon: Ilwaco

Trent: Ilwaco

Wahkiakum at Mossyrock

The Mules definitely started the Ryan Lorenzo era off in a good way, blanking Raymond-South Bend. Now, Brodie Avalon and Wahkiakum will try to keep it going on the road at Mossyrock, where the Vikings are coming off a loss to 1B No. 4 Lummi.

The Picks

Kirshenbaum: Wahkiakum

Peerboom: Wahkiakum

Hight: Wahkiakum

Schubert: Wahkiakum

Nailon: Wahkiakum

Trent: Wahkiakum

Naselle at Lummi

The Comets won an overtime thriller in Week 1 against Neah Bay in Aberdeen, and the sledding won’t get any easier. Next up: at top-five matchup vs. the Blackhawks team that doubled-up Mossyrock 48-24.

The Picks

Kirshenbaum: Naselle

Peerboom: Naselle

Hight: Lummi

Schubert: Naselle

Nailon: Naselle

Trent: Naselle

Rainier at Scio (Ore.)

The Columbians will stay on the road another week, looking to go 2-0 with a matchup against Scio, which started its season with a loss to 2A Jefferson.

The Picks

Kirshenbaum: Rainier

Peerboom: Rainier

Hight: Rainier

Schubert: Rainier

Nailon: Rainier

Trent: Rainier

Saturday

Forks at Kalama

The Chinooks will get a revenge game for their home-opener, with Jackson Esary and his dangerous group of receivers looking to stay hot and avenge the winters’ 43-36 loss to the Spartans.

The Picks

Kirshenbaum: Kalama

Peerboom: Kalama

Hight: Kalama

Schubert: Kalama

Nailon: Kalama

Trent: Kalama

Also in the area

Both Clatskanie and Winlock had last-minute schedule changes after picks were sent in. The Tigers to have a home game, but COVID-19 issues within the Taft program canceled it; instead, Clatskanie will bus three hours southwest to face Nestucca on Friday. Saturday in Egg Town, the Cardinals will host Muckleshoot Tribal, who put up 58 points in a half against Chief Leschi before the game was called early.

