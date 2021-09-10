Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 2

It’s another busy day of football in the area, and The Daily News’ team of so-called experts get another week to prove their picking mettle and skill. Looking back to last week, here are the current standings:
T1. Josh Kirshenbaum (Sports Reporter): 9-2
T1. Ryan Peerboom (Sports Reporter): 9-2
T1. Ross Hight (Copy Editor): 9-2
T1. Eric Trent (The Chronicle Sports Editor): 9-2
4. Jordan Nailon (“Guest” Picker): 8-3
5. Rob Schubert (The Closer): 7-4
Friday
North Thurston at Kelso
The Hilanders go into Week 2 still with a goose-egg in the points-allowed column, but will want to get a bit more in their own scoring department in its first home game and first game against a 3A opponent of the season.
The Picks
Kirshenbaum: Kelso
Peerboom: Kelso
Hight: Kelso
Schubert: Kelso
Nailon: Kelso
Trent: Kelso
R.A. Long at Franklin Pierce
The Lumberjacks picked up the pace in the second half of their season-opening loss to Rochester, showing some flashes of a solid downfield passing game. Now, RAL will be trying to put together four full quarters to get Jon Barker his first win.
The Picks
Kirshenbaum: R.A. Long
Peerboom: Franklin Pierce
Hight: R.A. Long
Schubert: Franklin Pierce
Nailon: Franklin Pierce
Trent: Franklin Pierce
Mark Morris at Aberdeen
MM couldn’t stop Castle Rock in the first half last week, and couldn’t score in the second. Tonight the Monarchs head northwest to face a Bobcat squad that polished off Hoquiam by 32 points in Week 1.
The Picks
Kirshenbaum: Aberdeen
Peerboom: Mark Morris
Hight: Mark Morris
Schubert: Aberdeen
Nailon: Aberdeen
Trent: Aberdeen
Woodland at La Center
The Beavers started slow and never got their footing under them in an 8-Mile rout at the hands of Kalama in their opener. They’ll get another tough matchup against La Center, ranked No. 7 in the state at the 1A level.
The Picks
Kirshenbaum: La Center
Peerboom: La Center
Hight: Woodland
Schubert: Woodland
Nailon: La Center
Trent: Woodland
Ridgefield at Castle Rock
The Rockets will look to make it two wins over 2A opponents in a row to start their season, welcoming No. 8 Ridgefield — which just shut out 3A Heritage 45-0 — with an upset on the mind.
The Picks
Kirshenbaum: Castle Rock
Peerboom: Ridgefield
Hight: Ridgefield
Schubert: Ridgefield
Nailon: Castle Rock
Trent: Ridgefield
Raymond-South Bend
at Toledo
The Riverhawks went off for their highest scoring output in over a year, and needed every touchdown they got to leave Rainier (Wash.) with a 48-42 shootout win. This week, it’ll be a home-opener against an RSB side that is still looking for its first points of the season after being shut out by Wahkiakum.
The Picks
Kirshenbaum: Toledo
Peerboom: Toledo
Hight: Toledo
Schubert: Toledo
Nailon: Toledo
Trent: Toledo
Toutle Lake at Ilwaco
Arguably the two teams with the roughest Week 1 results in the area, Toutle Lake lost an 8-man game by 41 points to Winlock, while injury troubles forced Ilwaco to end its game at Pe Ell-Willapa Valley at halftime. Now, the two will face off against each other, with both eyeing a bounce-back week.
The Picks
Kirshenbaum: Toutle Lake
Peerboom: Toutle Lake
Hight: Ilwaco
Schubert: Toutle Lake
Nailon: Ilwaco
Trent: Ilwaco
Wahkiakum at Mossyrock
The Mules definitely started the Ryan Lorenzo era off in a good way, blanking Raymond-South Bend. Now, Brodie Avalon and Wahkiakum will try to keep it going on the road at Mossyrock, where the Vikings are coming off a loss to 1B No. 4 Lummi.
The Picks
Kirshenbaum: Wahkiakum
Peerboom: Wahkiakum
Hight: Wahkiakum
Schubert: Wahkiakum
Nailon: Wahkiakum
Trent: Wahkiakum
Naselle at Lummi
The Comets won an overtime thriller in Week 1 against Neah Bay in Aberdeen, and the sledding won’t get any easier. Next up: at top-five matchup vs. the Blackhawks team that doubled-up Mossyrock 48-24.
The Picks
Kirshenbaum: Naselle
Peerboom: Naselle
Hight: Lummi
Schubert: Naselle
Nailon: Naselle
Trent: Naselle
Rainier at Scio (Ore.)
The Columbians will stay on the road another week, looking to go 2-0 with a matchup against Scio, which started its season with a loss to 2A Jefferson.
The Picks
Kirshenbaum: Rainier
Peerboom: Rainier
Hight: Rainier
Schubert: Rainier
Nailon: Rainier
Trent: Rainier
Saturday
Forks at Kalama
The Chinooks will get a revenge game for their home-opener, with Jackson Esary and his dangerous group of receivers looking to stay hot and avenge the winters’ 43-36 loss to the Spartans.
The Picks
Kirshenbaum: Kalama
Peerboom: Kalama
Hight: Kalama
Schubert: Kalama
Nailon: Kalama
Trent: Kalama
Also in the area
Both Clatskanie and Winlock had last-minute schedule changes after picks were sent in. The Tigers to have a home game, but COVID-19 issues within the Taft program canceled it; instead, Clatskanie will bus three hours southwest to face Nestucca on Friday. Saturday in Egg Town, the Cardinals will host Muckleshoot Tribal, who put up 58 points in a half against Chief Leschi before the game was called early.