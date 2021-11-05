Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 10

The Monarchs come into their first postseason matchup since 2013 with plenty of wind in their sails, but then again, so do the Bearcats. W.F. West’s two losses this season came against 3A Kelso at 2A No. 1 Tumwater; remove those two matchups from the equation and its winning its games by an average of three possessions. Mark Morris will be looking to control the line of scrimmage and grind out clock the way it does best, and if the Monarchs can, they’ll have a shot at the upset.