Pigskin Prophets: TDN's picks for Week 10

We've hit the point where the list of football games on the docket will be shrinking every week, but this time around, it's a full list with matchups at every classification in the TDN area. And here's how our so-called experts think it'll all go down:
Standings
1. Jordan Nailon (“Guest” Picker): 82-14
T2. Josh Kirshenbaum (Reporter): 80-16
T2. Ryan Peerboom (Reporter): 80-16
4. Eric Trent (Chronicle Sports Editor): 78-18
5. Ross Hight (Copy Editor): 76-20
6. Rob Schubert (The Closer): 56-40
FRIDAY
Kelso at Auburn Riverside
The 3A seeding committee didn’t share its actual seeds, so all we can say is that the Hilanders fell somewhere between just barely missing the cut to host a first-round matchup and tumbling way into the 20s of the rankings. At least the Hilanders get off comparatively lightly, as opposed to some of their traveling 3A brethren such Gig Harbor (playing at Mt. Spokane) or Mead (at Yelm). Once in Auburn, Kelso will get the task of stopping an undefeated Ravens side that has only been held under 35 points once this season.
Kirshenbaum: Kelso
Peerboom: Kelso
Hight: Kelso
Schubert: Auburn Riverside
Nailon: Kelso
Trent: Auburn Riverside
Mark Morris at W.F. West
The Monarchs come into their first postseason matchup since 2013 with plenty of wind in their sails, but then again, so do the Bearcats. W.F. West’s two losses this season came against 3A Kelso at 2A No. 1 Tumwater; remove those two matchups from the equation and its winning its games by an average of three possessions. Mark Morris will be looking to control the line of scrimmage and grind out clock the way it does best, and if the Monarchs can, they’ll have a shot at the upset.
Kirshenbaum: Mark Morris
Peerboom: W.F. West
Hight: W.F. West
Schubert: W.F. West
Nailon: W.F. West
Trent: W.F. West
Castle Rock at Tenino
The Rockets threw one good punch to get out in front of La Center last week, but saw their 1A TriCo title hopes wither in the second half. Now, they’ll get the monumental task of stopping Tenino and 1A Evergreen MVP Takari Hickle. The 6-4, 240-pound Hickle is committed to Oregon State to play defensive end next year, but don’t let that fool you; he’s done the bulk of his damage at tailback for Tenino, and is coming off a 212-yard performance against White Salmon.
Kirshenbaum: Tenino
Peerboom: Tenino
Hight: Tenino
Schubert: Castle rock
Nailon: Tenino
Trent: Tenino
Raymond-South Bend at Kalama
The 2B crossover has more than a couple matchups that could get ugly, and this may be one of them. For the first time in four weeks, Kalama gets a game against an unranked team — though for the record, the Chinooks went 3-0 in that span, outscoring opponents 134-13 — and RSB drew the unlucky card. The Ravens are 3-5 with no wins over teams above .500, and they lost to both Wahkiakum and Toledo — teams the Chinooks dispatched relatively easily — by four possessions.
Kirshenbaum: Kalama
Peerboom: Kalama
Hight: Kalama
Schubert: Kalama
Nailon: Kalama
Trent: Kalama
Evergreen Lutheran at Winlock
Winlock gets its first crack at making the 1B State tournament, and it does so with one of the more intriguing matchups this weekend. Evergreen Lutheran, like Winlock, enters the crossover week at 7-1, and like the Cardinals, the Eagles’ lone loss came to a top-5 team. The common opponents saw common results — both Winlock and Evergreen Christian blew out Muckleshoot Tribal, Oakville, and Charles Wright. It might not be the highest-profile game this week, but it may well be the most fun.
Kirshenbaum: Winlock
Peerboom: Winlock
Hight: Evergreen Lutheran
Schubert: Evergreen Lutheran
Nailon: Winlock
Trent: Winlock
Rainier vs. Nyssa-Harper (At Kelso)
Rain and wear has rendered Rainier’s field unplayable for the Columbians first-round matchup, but luckily for TDN readers (and our odometers) they found a great location to move it to: Schroeder Field. The Bulldogs sit at 3-5 — and one of those wins was a forfeit — but went 2-1 in league, good enough to sneak them ahead of a few schools with better records and into the OSAA 3A playoffs. Meanwhile, the Diesel offense is rolling, and Rainier has a deep run on the mind.
Kirshenbaum: Rainier
Peerboom: Rainier
Hight: Rainier
Schubert: Rainier
Nailon: Rainier
Trent: Rainier
SATURDAY
Wahkiakum at Forks
The Mules’ win over Adna on Monday meant they won’t have to worry about 2B No. 1 Napavine. Instead, they’ll get No. 9 Forks, whose only loss was to… Napavine. That being said, the Spartans have looked mortal at times, only beating PWV by one point and letting Ilwaco hang around. Four solid quarters on Wahkiakum’s part could make things very interesting with a state bid on the line.
Kirshenbaum: Wahkiakum
Peerboom: Forks
Hight: Forks
Schubert: Forks
Nailon: Wahkiakum
Trent: Wahkiakum
Toledo vs. Friday Harbor (At Oak Harbor)
Toledo pulled away from a tight Monday pigtail against PWV, and now can punch its ticket to the state tournament with a win over new challengers from the north. Friday Harbor is a bit tough to get a read on. The Wolverines went 4-0 in 2B play against a weak district, and 1-4 against the rest of their schedule — four 1As and one independent.
Kirshenbaum: Toledo
Peerboom: Toledo
Hight: Toledo
Schubert: Toledo
Nailon: Toledo
Trent: Toledo
Crescent at Naselle
The 5-3 Crescent Loggers get a four-hour bus ride south to Naselle, where they’ll meet up with a Comets machine fully up and running. Naselle’s top offensive weapons have had more plays finish in the end zone than with tackles the past couple weeks, and Jason Harman and the Linstrom brothers don’t look like they’ll be stopping any time soon.
Kirshenbaum: Naselle
Peerboom: Naselle
Hight: Nasele
Schubert: Naselle
Nailon: Naselle
Trent: Naselle