Pigskin Prophets: Picking Week 4's action
The week is coming to a close, and at its end stands another week of high school football in Southwest Washington. Here’s how our so-called experts think the games will go.

But first, a check-in on the standings:

1. Ross Hight (Copy Editor): 26-7

2. Jordan Nailon (“Guest” Picker): 25-8

T3: Josh Kirshenbaum (Sports Reporter): 24-9

T3: Ryan Peerboom (Sports Reporter): 24-9

T3: Eric Trent (The Chronicle Sports Editor): 24-9

6: Rob Schubert (The Closer): 20-13

Kelso at Prairie

The computers really, really love Kelso and its three defensive shutouts in non-league play. Now, though, the real tests begin, with the Hilanders going on the road for their 3A Greater St. Helens League opener. Prairie itself comes in with two big wins over lower-classification teams, so Friday will be a measuring stick for both sides.

Kirshenbaum: Kelso

Peerboom: Kelso

Hight: Kelso

Schubert: Prairie

Nailon: Kelso

Trent: Kelso

Washougal at Mark Morris

The Monarchs are officially off the schnide; now they get to try to turn one win into a streak under the lights at Longview Memorial. Coming north is a Washougal squad that has two ugly losses to 3A sides and one big win over a hapless Woodland team (more on the Beavers later). Again: we’ll know a whole lot more about both teams when this one’s over.

Kirshenbaum: Mark Morris

Peerboom: Mark Morris

Hight: Washougal

Schubert: Washougal

Nailon: Mark Morris

Trent: Washougal

R.A. Long at Hockinson

If you had to pick which of these two teams would enter their Week 4 matchup winless, you’d be forgiven for not choosing the seven-time defending 2A GSHL champs. But that’s where Hockinson’s at following at 35-0 beatdown at the hands of Ridgefield, while R.A. Long heads south carried by the momentum of back-to-back wins for the first time since 2015.

Kirshenbaum: Hockinson

Peerboom: Hockinson

Hight: R.A. Long

Schubert: Hockinson

Nailon: Hockinson

Trent: Hockinson

Woodland at Columbia River

Very little is going right for the Beavers, who have lost three straight games by an average of 36 points, and lost most of their key pieces to injury along the way. They’ll get a road test against an equally winless Columbia River side, but the lineup that takes the field in Vancouver will look a lot different from the one Mike Woodward expected to put out when the season began.

Kirshenbaum: River

Peerboom: River

Hight: Woodland

Schubert: Woodland

Nailon: River

Trent: Woodland

Montesano at Castle Rock

After an unexpected week off, the Rockets will get their first test against a fellow 1A side, and it’ll be a big one as the No. 5 Bulldogs come to town. Montesano’s defense has yet to allow a point through two games this year, something Castle Rock will try to change early and often.

Kirshenbaum: Montesano

Peerboom: Castle Rock

Hight: Montesano

Schubert: Castle Rock

Nailon: Castle Rock

Trent: Montesano

Ilwaco at Morton-White Pass

Coming off a 21-point loss to No. 7 Forks, the Fishermen will get a long bus ride to take on a 1-2 T-Wolves side. MWP’s momentum got shut down last week in a 38-6 loss at Adna, so the matchup will be two teams trying to get back into momentum.

Kirshenbaum: Ilwaco

Peerboom: MWP

Hight: MWP

Schubert: MWP

Nailon: MWP

Trent: MWP

Adna at Kalama

The computer systems also really like Adna — mostly due to the fact that the Pirates’ lone loss came against highly-ranked Napavine. But to prove those rankings right, Adna will have to avoid a repeat of the 52-0 beatdown the Chinooks dealt them in the winter, when the only thing that could stop the Kalama offense was the running clock.

Kirshenbaum: Kalama

Peerboom: Kalama

Hight: Kalama

Schubert: Kalama

Nailon: Kalama

Trent: Kalama

Stevenson at Toutle Lake

The Ducks earned their first win last week against Oakville, but are still looking for their first 11-man victory in over two years. Next, they’ll get to welcome the Bulldogs, whose offense has only put up 32 points in three games.

Kirshenbaum: Stevenson

Peerboom: Stevenson

Hight: Stevenson

Schubert: Stevenson

Nailon: Stevenson

Trent: Stevenson

Wahkiakum at Toledo

Wahkiakum fans would much prefer to forget last weekend’s game against No. 4 Onalaska. The best way to move past that? Convert their second chance for an upset in as many weeks. Of course, beating the No. 4 Riverhawks will require stopping a Toledo offense yet to be held under 35 points this season.

Kirshenbaum: Toledo

Peerboom: Toledo

Hight: Toledo

Schubert: Wahkiakum

Nailon: Toledo

Trent: Toledo

Rainier at Banks

Nobody’s managed to slow down the Diesel offense yet. Next up to try will be 4A Banks, which successfully found Hidden Valley and shut it out in a 35-0 win.

Kirshenbaum: Rainier

Peerboom: Rainier

Hight: Rainier

Schubert: Banks

Nailon: Banks

Trent: Rainier

Knappa at Clatskanie

Clatskanie came close in a 29-20 loss to Willamina last week, but couldn’t quite get over the hump. The Tigers’ next chance to break their goose egg will come at home against a Knappa team averaging 15 points scored over its first two games.

Kirshenbaum: Clatskanie

Peerboom: Knappa

Hight: Knappa

Schubert: Clatskanie

Nailon: Knappa

Trent: Clatskanie

