Peerboom: It's time for the big one

Spoiler alert: it doesn’t feel that good.

But that’s what makes it special. R.A. Long enters with a 2-6 record and has already been eliminated from playoff contention. But you can bet the Jacks will be hungry for the upset, leaving it all on the field in hopes of finishing out the season on the highest of notes. We were in the same exact boat my sophomore year, but the thought of beating the team from across the lake kept us pushing to finish strong after a difficult season.

On the other hand, Mark Morris comes in at 4-4 and locked into the third seed in the 2A GSHL. They have nothing to gain in terms of playoff seeding, but there’s no way that’s going to distract them from getting trapped by the Jacks and giving R.A. Long something to hold over them for the next calendar year.

The atmosphere will be special, because it always is. For one night, both sides of the town have their attention focused on just one game.

As the designated visiting team, R.A. Long has to watch on from the unfamiliar far sideline as Columbia Blue fills up the home stands. It makes it feel personal, like someone’s living in your house and sleeping in your bed.