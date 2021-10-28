Peerboom: It's time for the big one

Tonight’s Civil War showdown between R.A. Long and Mark Morris won’t be for all the marbles, but I can guarantee it will feel like it.
Every year, regardless of record, RAL and MM players have something on the line when it comes time to play against the team they share Longview Memorial Stadium with. You feel it in the week leading up to Friday night’s showdown, as much as coaches may like to try and treat it like every other game, it just isn’t.
The rivalry festers long before any Monarch or Lumberjack steps through their respective halls as students. If you grow up playing sports in this town, you play with and against players that will go to the rival school. You know where each of them plans to go to school, and the rivalry starts budding then.
Sure, off the field you might be friends, but once you’re on it you play for one thing: bragging rights.
The rivalry is still heated when RAL and MM face off in other sports, but football only gets to play the game once a year, making it all the more meaningful.
I’d like to say I know what it’s like to be on both sides of the outcome in the rivalry, but I don’t. Like Peyton Manning couldn’t beat Florida, I couldn’t beat Mark Morris. I’ve only seen the celebration as the losing team, watching on as the Mark Morris fans stormed the field in my three losses as a varsity starter.
Spoiler alert: it doesn’t feel that good.
But that’s what makes it special. R.A. Long enters with a 2-6 record and has already been eliminated from playoff contention. But you can bet the Jacks will be hungry for the upset, leaving it all on the field in hopes of finishing out the season on the highest of notes. We were in the same exact boat my sophomore year, but the thought of beating the team from across the lake kept us pushing to finish strong after a difficult season.
On the other hand, Mark Morris comes in at 4-4 and locked into the third seed in the 2A GSHL. They have nothing to gain in terms of playoff seeding, but there’s no way that’s going to distract them from getting trapped by the Jacks and giving R.A. Long something to hold over them for the next calendar year.
The atmosphere will be special, because it always is. For one night, both sides of the town have their attention focused on just one game.
As the designated visiting team, R.A. Long has to watch on from the unfamiliar far sideline as Columbia Blue fills up the home stands. It makes it feel personal, like someone’s living in your house and sleeping in your bed.
When I played, the visiting fans were relegated to the older side of Longview Memorial when it was still standing. It was creaky, old, falling apart and multiple sections were already condemned. But the old side created a unique atmosphere when filled to overflowing. Now the RAL faithful is relegated to the temporary metal bleachers, forced to face the elements without the covered stadium.