OSAA State Football: Vale shuts down Rainier run game

“You prepare for those things in practice and all summer and just clock management and timeouts," King said. "We did the best we could, we gave ourselves a couple chances, we just weren’t able to capitalize.”

After amassing more than 300 yards of total offense against Nyssa last week, Stone Ware was held to just 49 rushing yards on 20 carries by the Vikings. Ware also caught three passes for 18 yards.

Tripp finished with 17 carries for 57 yards to lead the Columbians, most of which came on his 40-yard run that set up Rainier’s lone score.

The Rainier defense was able to keep the Columbians in the game until the end, holding vale to just 175 yards of total offense, but the Vale defense was was just enough to finish off the Columbians.

Rainier’s season ends earlier than they would have liked, but the Columbians still have plenty to celebrate after another run to the second round of the State playoffs.

“In all honesty, I thought we overachieved this year,” King said. “I wasn’t sure how we were going to be coming into the year, especially with the COVID thing last year. We came together and we played really well all season long.”