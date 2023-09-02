Rainier was out-rushed significantly on the ground by Scio in a 38-13 non-conference loss, Friday. Scio ran the ball 35 times for 275 yards and four touchdowns — nearly eight yards per carry — while holding Rainier to minus-34 yards on 18 attempts.

Rainier senior quarterback Derek Katon made a healthy debut against Scio after suffering through an injury-plagued junior campaign. Katon was swallowed up in the run game by the Loggers who made light work of the Rainier offensive line. Katon carried the ball 16 times for minus-28 yards. Angel Becerra netted one carry and was tackled for a loss of six yards by Scio. Senior tailback Duante McGill had the most success on the ground. He had one carry that returned to the line of scrimmage.

Katon fared better in the passing game where he found enough time to complete 13 of 22 passes for 126 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His preferred target was McGill who finished with nine receptions for 92 yards and a third-quarter touchdown reception.

The Loggers held a 38-0 lead at halftime after its run game ran roughshod over the Columbians. Jaden Franklin scored twice, reaching pay dirt on a four-yard touchdown run and a 55-yard reception while Cody Roofener had two touchdown scampers and Bryan Parazoo one from 17 yards out.

Rainier (0-1 overall) heads to Nyssa on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Willamina 40, Clatskanie 7

Clatskanie suffered a 40-7 defeat on the road at Willamina on Friday night to open its 2023 football season. Clatskanie (0-1) will host North Douglas on Friday at 7 p.m.