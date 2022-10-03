OSAA High School Football Roundup: Nyssa dismisses Rainier

RAINIER — Nyssa earned a league win on the road against the Columbians by breaking two long touchdown runs in the first quarter while its defense made sure the lead would stand, winning 20-8.

Nyssa’s Orin Stipe scored on a 76-yard run in the first quarter, giving the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead after the point after try failed.

Rainier was able to take an 8-6 lead on a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Duante McGill and a two-point conversion run from Austin Stout, but the high ground wouldn't last long.

Still in the first quarter, Dylan Robbins got loose for a 68-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 12-8 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Beau Rose, Colby Biddix and Deric Colberly led the Rainier defense with four solo tackles each. Biddix added a sack, with David Rice notching three atackles and two tackles for a loss.

Duante McGill caught one pass from Stout for a 10 yards. Stout led the Rainier offense with 108 yards rushing on 28 attempts. McGill added 84 yards on 18 carries.

Nyssa got a late score in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach of the hosts.

Rainier (2-3, 1-1 league) will play at Banks on Friday.

Clatskanie out of sorts against Knappa

KNAPPA, Ore. — With the traditional Highway 30 Hootenanny off the schedule this season the Tigers had to find themselves a new dancing partner and their neighbors from Knappa fit the bill. Clatskanie, which dropped down to the 2A ranks over the offseason, got together with the Loggers on Friday for their first 9-man dance as league rivals, and the hosts turned off the lights at the end holding a 24-20 victory.

Chris Knaus provided the first good news of the night for the TIgers when he recovered a fumble.

It was Ayden Boursaw and Miles Carter who got the Tigers on the board with a 35-yard touchdown connection. Boursaw followed up with a two-point toss to Kolun Reed.

Ryder Gorley then followed Knaus’ example by jumping on a fumble by the Loggers to give Clatskanie the ball back.

The next score for Clatskanie also followed the same blueprint, with Boursaw throwing to Carter for a 13-yard scoring strike.

Alas, it wasn’t enough for the Tigers who were unable to close out the night with a win despite the promising moments in the first rendition of their new rivalry game.

Clatskanie (1-3) will play at Nestucca on Friday.