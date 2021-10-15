OSAA Football: Ware's big night leads Columbians over Warrenton

“The plan going in was to shorten the rotation on the runners and pretty much split time with Kenney and Stone running,” King said. “But when you’ve got a guy with a hot hand like Stone, you’ve got to feed him.”

Not that it started the best. The Columbians fumbled away the opening kickoff, and Warrenton took the lead four minutes into the game.

“Then we got the ball, and the O-Line and Stone pretty much took over,” King said

Two minutes into Rainier’s opening possession, Ware was thundering 55 yards for his first touchdown of the night.

Ware added another score midway through the second quarter; Tripp converted the two-point conversions for both of Rainier’s first two touchdowns to give the Columbians a 16-6 lead going into halftime.

The third quarter went much the same way. Warrenton started out with a spark, narrowing the lead to four points early, but Ware, Tripp, and the Rainier offensive line were just too much to handle.