OSAA Football: Ware’s big night leads Rainier over Nyssa

KELSO — It may have been a new location for a home game for Rainier as they migrated north of the Columbia to play on Schroeder Field’s turf, but once the whistle blew it was the same old Columbians team. Stone Ware’s four touchdown performance led Rainier to a 34-6 win over Nyssa in the opening round of the OSAA 3A State playoffs.

Ware was a threat to score every time he touched the ball, amassing 278 yards on the ground on 20 carries with three rushing scores to go along with a 24-yard receiving TD on the Columbian’s only completion of the night.

“On the outside it looked very clear, on the inside, not so much,” Ware said. “They just let me run, and they’re not supposed to do that.”

Ware gave the Columbians a jolt from the very start of what Rainier hopes to be a deep playoff run. After the Columbian defense forced a three-and-out on the opening drive, Ware found an edge on Rainier’s first offensive snap, exploding for and 81-yard score. But it wasn’t all downhill from there.

“We came out and we scored on our first offensive play and I thought ‘Oh, we’re ready to play,’” Rainier coach Mike King said. “But then they kind of stood up and played a little physical with us and it took us a little to get in our groove.”