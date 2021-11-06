OSAA Football: Ware’s big night leads Rainier over Nyssa

KELSO — It may have been a new location for a home game for Rainier as they migrated north of the Columbia to play on Schroeder Field’s turf, but once the whistle blew it was the same old Columbians team. Stone Ware’s four touchdown performance led Rainier to a 34-6 win over Nyssa in the opening round of the OSAA 3A State playoffs.
Ware was a threat to score every time he touched the ball, amassing 278 yards on the ground on 20 carries with three rushing scores to go along with a 24-yard receiving TD on the Columbian’s only completion of the night.
“On the outside it looked very clear, on the inside, not so much,” Ware said. “They just let me run, and they’re not supposed to do that.”
Ware gave the Columbians a jolt from the very start of what Rainier hopes to be a deep playoff run. After the Columbian defense forced a three-and-out on the opening drive, Ware found an edge on Rainier’s first offensive snap, exploding for and 81-yard score. But it wasn’t all downhill from there.
“We came out and we scored on our first offensive play and I thought ‘Oh, we’re ready to play,’” Rainier coach Mike King said. “But then they kind of stood up and played a little physical with us and it took us a little to get in our groove.”
Ware struck again on a 30-yard score early in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs were able to match before the half on a 21-yard run from Landon McDowall. Though the Columbians took a 14-6 lead into the locker room at the break, they were far from satisfied.
“It wasn’t a good first half by any means, probably our worst half of football this year and we let them know it at halftime and they responded well,” King said. “The seniors really stepped up.”
Of course it was Ware that had the answer just like the first half. One play, on score. Ware found daylight on the outside again on a 64-yard run on the first play of the half, and the Columbians dominated from there.
The Columbian defense was stout all night, holding the Bulldogs to just 74 rushing yards while working their way into the backfield to sack Nyssa quarterback Andrew Enders five times on the night.
“Defense was really good all night,” King said. “The one constant was the defensive line, they really dominated…they were consistent all night, they played great, linebackers filled, our coverage was good.
The line pressured Enders multiple times to get big stops on obvious passing downs throughout the second half. Josh Ellis led the pass rush charge with 2.5 sacks, but Ware also stuck his nose in the backfield for two sacks of his own.
“They had a lot of pressure on that quarterback and made a couple big fourth down stops,” King said.
Rainier quarterback Kenney Tripp managed to break up the Ware show on a 1-yard score on the first play of the fourth before connecting with Ware on the touchdown pass to cap the scoring for both squads.
Ware has led the Columbians’ relentless rushing attack all season long, and he showed up in crucial spots when his team needed him to.
“It definitely takes pressure off,” King said of being able to rely on Ware. “They’re such a tight knit group, especially those seniors, and they don’t care who’s getting the glory. And Stone is one of the most unselfish players you’ll meet in your life. He’s an honor to coach.”
Tripp complemented Ware on the ground with 17 carries for 143 yards to provide a solid second look for the Bulldogs to try and contain.
The win doesn’t come without its hiccups. In addition to the up-and-down first half, the Columbians also had a 54-yard touchdown pass from Tripp to Ware called back due to a hold as well as a long touchdown run from Jayce Womack.
“Unfortunately we had a couple touchdowns called back with penalties and those kind of things,” King said. “If we want to advance we’re going to have to clean some of that stuff up. But all in all it’s a great team win.”
Looking ahead, the second-seeded Columbians will be hosting another game next weekend against the winner of Saturday’s matchup between No. 7 Vale and No. 10 Sutherlin. A location is still being determined, but the Columbians would be comfortable calling Schroeder Field home once again next week.