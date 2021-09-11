 Skip to main content
OSAA Football: Tripp scores 4 TDs, Rainier knocks out Scio
OSAA Football

Football Stock

A football sits on the turf before a game.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

SCIO, (Ore.) — There would be no second slow start in a row for the Rainier football team, as the Columbians threw a haymaker early and rolled to a 36-8 win over Scio on Friday.

Senior quarterback Kenney Tripp went off for the Columbians, going 9-for-11 through the air for 133 yards and two touchdowns while also racking up 162 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Tripp got it going early, starting the scoring off with at 15-yard touchdown run two minutes into the first quarter to make it 8-0. Three minutes later, he found the scoreboard again, hitting Stone Ware for a 16-yard pass, and less that three minutes after that, the two linked up again for a 42-yard score to make it 23-0 with time to spare in the first quarter.

A Derek Katon 15-yard score made it 30-0 to the guests at halftime. Late in the third quarter, Tripp his last touchdown of the day, scampering 76 yards to bring the score to 36-0.

Behind Tripp, Ware added 25 yards on five rushes and caught four passes for 69 yards. Jayce Womack was Tripp’s other main target on the night, hauling in five catches for 64 yards.

Scio racked up 222 yards — all on the ground — over the course of the game, but didn’t crack the goose egg on the scoreboard until there was a minute left in the fourth quarter. Ware led the defensive effort for the Columbians with seven tackles, including three for loss, while Christian Roberts and Hayden Murphy both added six and Donovan Smith had five.

Tags

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

