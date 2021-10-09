OSAA Football: Tigers blanked by YC

YAMHILL, Ore. — The injuries continued to make things harder for the Clatskanie football team, which saw its losing skid stretch to six in a 34-0 loss to Yamhill-Carlton.

“Just continued adversity upon adversity upon adversity,” coach Judd Stutzman said.

Quarterback Ayden Boursaw went down with an injury in the first quarter; his top target, Keagan Holsey slotted in to replace him. A quarter later, the Tigers’ new No. 1 receiver, Nelson Warren suffered a knock of his own, taking him out of the game.

“We were asking kids to play positions they’ve never even played in practice,” Stutzman said. “We’re down to like 15 kids that can play.”

Tony Cueto racked up 61 yards on the ground, which ended up two-thirds of Clatskanie’s total out-put. The rest came from Holsey, who finished 4-for-13 from the air for 13 yards and added 19 yards on nine rushes.

“We were pretty much just running,” Stutzman said. “We had to put two kids at wide receiver who had never played wide receiver. Our playbook was pretty much cut down to like five plays.”