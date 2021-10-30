OSAA Football: ‘Three-headed monster’ leads Rainier over Corbett

CORBETT — Stone Ware, Jayce Womack and Kenney Tripp propelled Rainier’s run game as they took down Corbett 38-6 on Friday night and secured a league championship in the process.
“It was nice, it was pretty balanced,” Rainier coach Mike King said. “Jayce had a really nice game, kind of a breakout game for him. He’s done a lot of great things for us all year so it was nice to see him have a game like that.”
Ware handled most of the workload with 19 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown, but Womack was the most efficient runner of the night for the Columbians, finishing with nine carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns. Tripp did his part as well with 91 yards and a score on 16 carries to help Rainier finish with an even 400 total yards on the night.
On a sloppy field, the Columbians were maybe not as explosive on offense as they would have liked to b, but they were consistent throughout the game.
“The field conditions weren’t ideal at all, so it was tough once you got down in the red zone,” King said. “It kind of slowed things down a bit, but we moved the ball all night. I was happy with our performance. Our O-line played great, defensively we tackled well. We gave up the one cheap one, but other than that we were solid.”
Womack started strong out of the gates with two rushing scores in the first quarter from 5 and 6 yards out to help Rainier build it’s lead. Tripp added a 5-yard score of his own in the second quarter before the Cardinals broke through on a 97-yard run from Cole Parker for their only score of the night.
Ware punched his score in from the 1 early in the second half and Womack closed things out on an 18-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth to cap his breakout night.
Moving forward, King likes the thought of having multiple weapons at his disposal to keep defenses on their toes as they head to the postseason.
“We’ll just have to see how that works,” King said. “I kind of like the idea of a three-headed monster. I know if I face a team that has three weapons like that it concerns me. I kind of hope it plays out like it did tonight.”
Hayden Murphy left his mark on the game on the defensive side of the ball as he led the Columbians with seven tackles on the game.
“He has quietly had an outstanding season,” King said. “He makes tackles all over the field. He plays defensive end but he’s all over the place and leads the team in sacks. He’s done a lot of great things for us, he’s a really great leader.”
Rainier now improves to 6-1 in the games they’ve been able to play, but its record sits at 9-1 including forfeits. They now await the news of their opponent to open the postseason next week. Despite earning the right to play on their home field, the Columbians will elect to give up their advantage.
“The one thing I do know is we won’t be playing it on our field,” King said. “Our field is destroyed now after our game and then the JV game Monday. We’re going to find some turf somewhere.”