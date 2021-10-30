OSAA Football: ‘Three-headed monster’ leads Rainier over Corbett

CORBETT — Stone Ware, Jayce Womack and Kenney Tripp propelled Rainier’s run game as they took down Corbett 38-6 on Friday night and secured a league championship in the process.

“It was nice, it was pretty balanced,” Rainier coach Mike King said. “Jayce had a really nice game, kind of a breakout game for him. He’s done a lot of great things for us all year so it was nice to see him have a game like that.”

Ware handled most of the workload with 19 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown, but Womack was the most efficient runner of the night for the Columbians, finishing with nine carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns. Tripp did his part as well with 91 yards and a score on 16 carries to help Rainier finish with an even 400 total yards on the night.

On a sloppy field, the Columbians were maybe not as explosive on offense as they would have liked to b, but they were consistent throughout the game.

“The field conditions weren’t ideal at all, so it was tough once you got down in the red zone,” King said. “It kind of slowed things down a bit, but we moved the ball all night. I was happy with our performance. Our O-line played great, defensively we tackled well. We gave up the one cheap one, but other than that we were solid.”