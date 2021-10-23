OSAA Football: Rainier wins battle in the trenches against Onalaska

RAINIER — After a gritty battle between the tackles for nearly four quarters between Rainier and Onalaska, the Loggers found themselves just three yards away from a potential game tying score as the clock ticked under one minute left in the game. Overtime seemed right around the corner.
But the Columbians stood strong. They held their ground as the Loggers jumped offsides, then forced a fumble a play later to ice the game and pick up a 28-14 win.
This game was a late addition to the schedule after Rainier’s scheduled opponent — rival Clatskanie — backed out. On paper, it set up to be an old-fashioned, tooth and nail fight, where both teams would try to impose their will on the other — and that’s exactly what it turned out to be.
“They’re tough, just like us,” Rainier coach Mike King said. “I expected a dog fight because we basically run the same styles just different formations.”
Onalaska proved they were up for the physical game from their opening drive. Marching down the field on seven consecutive run plays before Marshall Haight scored on a 2-yard touchdown run.
Initially, the Columbians looked like they would flip their normal script as they came out and spread the field while dropping Kenney Tripp back to pass multiple times on their opening drive. But after a Tripp to Stone Ware touchdown was called back due to a holding, Rainier came up empty on a drive that drained more than eight minutes off the clock.
The new-look wasn’t necessarily part of the game plan, but King said he wanted to get as many seniors on the field as the Columbians celebrated senior night, and the spread was the best way to do that.
After an Onalaska fumble on the next drive put the Columbians in great field position, they were back to packing it in on the front line and forcing the ball up the middle. Their tried-and-true diesel formation came through as Ware scored from 5 yards out to cut down the Logger lead to 8-6.
The Columbians made the Loggers pay for their mistake, but Onalaska didn’t learn its lesson as they gave the ball back on an interception the next drive.
Once again, the Columbians made them pay.
Rainier marched down on an 11-play scoring drive as Tripp found the end zone on a 6-yard run and the Columbians took control with less than a minute before the half.
“It was big,” King said. “The one right before halftime was huge because we knew we were getting the ball starting the second half.”
Except the Columbians didn’t get the ball to start the half. The Loggers recovered a surprise onside kick, then scored on a 44-yard touchdown run from Gunnar Talley to lock the game at 14 less than a minute into the third.
Then the defenses stepped up on both sides. Each team had to fight for every yard on every play.
“They rushed for a lot of yards, but they have a great scheme,” King said. “Our defensive line did a good job. (Hayden) Murphy, Colby Biddix, they did good and the guys in the middle did good.”
It was a fist fight, and both teams were looking for the knockout blow — and Ware provided it. Midway through the fourth he broke through the line and bounced it outside for a 76-yard touchdown.
“We love it,” Tripp said of the Rainier offense. “We get in and get going, 3-yards-a-carry, and then we bust one.”
The Loggers nearly got back up, but Rainier’s goal line stand ensured they didn’t. Then Tripp had his breakthrough, an 88-yard touchdown run to put an exclamation point on Rainier’s physical win.
“It was all up front, our line being better than their line,” Tripp said. “The guys up front just did it all for us…we won up front.”
Tripp led the way for the Columbians as they Loggers keyed on Ware in the backfield. Tripp finished with 203 yards on 18 carries and scored twice on the night.
Tripp's uniform told the tale of the hard-hitting game as he was forced to swap out his usual No. 4 for No. 36 at halftime after his jersey was held together by athletic tape to finish the first half after being torn during play.
Ware also made his mark with 20 carries for 131 yards and two scores as well.
Ware and Tripp, both seniors, have led Rainier’s relentless ground game all season and Friday was no different.
“Stone’s been going off, he’s been dialed in and I’ve been waiting for Kenney to break out and he did tonight,” King said. “I thought he played exceptional and Stone did what Stone does.”
Like Tripp, King said the battle in the trenches made the difference.
“Ultimately it’s the O-line,” he said. “Our O-line got a little stronger in the second half and we were able to bust a couple big ones.”
Haight caused problems for the Columbians, finishing with 147 yards on 30 carries, but Rainier had the last laugh by forcing the deciding fumble.
King was appreciative that Onalaska made the trip to visit on short notice, and the physical game that ensued was just another test as the Columbians look ahead to the postseason.
“I’m so proud of the seniors. I’m so proud of the whole team,” King said. “You need games like that to get you ready for the playoffs and then you’re battle tested.”
The Columbians handled a dose of their own physical medicine and came out on top, wearing the bumps and bruises like a badge of honor.