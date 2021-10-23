OSAA Football: Rainier wins battle in the trenches against Onalaska

The new-look wasn’t necessarily part of the game plan, but King said he wanted to get as many seniors on the field as the Columbians celebrated senior night, and the spread was the best way to do that.

After an Onalaska fumble on the next drive put the Columbians in great field position, they were back to packing it in on the front line and forcing the ball up the middle. Their tried-and-true diesel formation came through as Ware scored from 5 yards out to cut down the Logger lead to 8-6.

The Columbians made the Loggers pay for their mistake, but Onalaska didn’t learn its lesson as they gave the ball back on an interception the next drive.

Once again, the Columbians made them pay.

Rainier marched down on an 11-play scoring drive as Tripp found the end zone on a 6-yard run and the Columbians took control with less than a minute before the half.

“It was big,” King said. “The one right before halftime was huge because we knew we were getting the ball starting the second half.”

Except the Columbians didn’t get the ball to start the half. The Loggers recovered a surprise onside kick, then scored on a 44-yard touchdown run from Gunnar Talley to lock the game at 14 less than a minute into the third.