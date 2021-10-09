OSAA Football: Rainier falls to Marshfield in game 24 hours in the making

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Scrambling to a new game on short notice against the top-ranked 4A side in Oregon, the Rainier football team found itself in a hole at halftime and couldn’t get enough going late in a 43-16 loss to Marshfield.

The Columbians were scheduled to plan an early matchup, against Blanchet Catholic on Thursday. But coach Mike King got a call Wednesday night that the Cavaliers had to back out of the matchup, leaving Rainier without a game for what would have been the third straight week.

Instead, staff at Rainier pivoted quickly. By noon Thursday, they had found their replacements in the Pirates; then, it was just a matter of swapping game film 24 hours before kickoff and trying to cobble together a completely different defensive game plan.

“It was a mad scramble, trying to get a little film, and trying to prepare as best we could,” King said.

And while the Columbians were able to move the ball a fair bit, Marshfield’s offense was humming from the get-go, scoring five touchdowns in the first half. Dominic Montiel led the Pirates’ spread attack with a 168 yards and five touchdowns on 9-for-10 passing, while Miguel Velazquez balanced it out with 131 yards on the ground — 74 of which came on one touchdown run in the second quarter.