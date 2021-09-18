OSAA Football: Rainier blows out Amity

RAINIER — The Rainier Columbians came out blazing against Amity and rode a 28-point first quarter to a comfortable 57-22 win over Amity on Friday.
Stone Ware ran wild for the Columbians in the win. The senior running back put together a monster performance and finished with 316 yards on 16 carries and found the end zone five times for the Columbians on their way to victory.
Ware got things going for the Columbians when he broke off a 48-yard touchdown run just over two minutes into the game to make the Warriors play catch up early.
Amity answered with a score of their own, but the Columbians roared back with three straight scores over the final six minutes of the opening quarter to take a 28-8 lead. Ware accounted for two of those scores on long runs of 60 and 72 yards. Kenney Trip had the other on a 1-yard run.
“We got off to a fast start,” Rainier coach Mike King said. “The O-line was opening huge holes and backs were decisive and ran hard. Stone had an incredible game.”
From there, the Columbians built on their lead on a 13-yard run from Tripp before Ware added another long score from 40 yards out.
Ware’s shortest TD run of the night was also his last as he scored from 9-yards out to put the Columbians on top 50-22.
Tripp was the second leading rusher for Rainier with 77 yards on 14 carries and his two scores. Derek Katon was the other Columbian to find the end zone on the night and finished with nine carries for 19 yards.
Ware wasn’t just set on making his mark on offense as he led rainier with eight tackles on the defensive side of the ball and also got help from Otto fox with four tackles and Hayden Murphy with three.
“Otto Fox and Hayden Murphy contained the edge most of the night,” King said. “Stone was all over on defense. Great team win in front of a good home crowd.”
Rainier (3-0) will be on the road next week against Banks.