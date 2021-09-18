OSAA Football: Rainier blows out Amity

RAINIER — The Rainier Columbians came out blazing against Amity and rode a 28-point first quarter to a comfortable 57-22 win over Amity on Friday.

Stone Ware ran wild for the Columbians in the win. The senior running back put together a monster performance and finished with 316 yards on 16 carries and found the end zone five times for the Columbians on their way to victory.

Ware got things going for the Columbians when he broke off a 48-yard touchdown run just over two minutes into the game to make the Warriors play catch up early.

Amity answered with a score of their own, but the Columbians roared back with three straight scores over the final six minutes of the opening quarter to take a 28-8 lead. Ware accounted for two of those scores on long runs of 60 and 72 yards. Kenney Trip had the other on a 1-yard run.

“We got off to a fast start,” Rainier coach Mike King said. “The O-line was opening huge holes and backs were decisive and ran hard. Stone had an incredible game.”

From there, the Columbians built on their lead on a 13-yard run from Tripp before Ware added another long score from 40 yards out.