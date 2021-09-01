One last Tripp leads the way for Columbians

RAINIER — The end of the era is finally in sight.
All the way back in 2006, Riley Tripp put on a Rainier footbal jersey for the first time. Fifteen years have passed since then, and five more Tripps — Brad, Jeff, Wes, Casey, and Joey — came and went for the Columbians. Now, it’s Kenney, the youngest brother, about to suit up for his senior season, after which the playing days for the first family of Rainier football will be done.
“I wish there was another,” Rainier coach Mike King said with a laugh.
But first, there are footballs to be thrown.
Like every one of his brothers, save Jeff, Kenney Tripp will go out spinning the magic bean. After starting as a wideout on the Columbians’ 2018 state title-winning side — that featured Joey under center — Tripp took over as Rainier’s starting quarterback, and three years later, King says he’s built up more experience at the position than his predecessors.
“I’ve never had that; it’s kind of different,” he said. “When we played seven-on-seven this year, it was apparent that he was pretty seasoned.”
To be fair, most of Tripp’s wealth of experience comes from the extra year of practice he has on his brothers. His second season as the starter last year consisted of just three halves — two in an eight-man game against Clatskanie, when the Columbians ran much of the game without receivers, and one against Warrenton before he suffered an injury. All told, he only attempted seven passes as a junior before the shortened season was shortened further — and then ended.
But according to King, the extra time in the offseason and summer ball has paid off with one more full slate on the horizon.
“His arm strength has never ever been an issue — he had a great arm as a sophomore — but from what I’ve seen this year, he really runs through his progressions,” he said.
And when Tripp leads the offense out on the field in practice, the coach can see — and hear — six of his former stars along with him.
“Kenney is a natural leader,” King said. “He’s going to bark at you when you need to be barked at. He’s going to encourage you when you need to be encouraged. All those things, that’s how the Tripp boys are.”
Joining Tripp in the backfield will be his long-time partner in crime in tailback Stone Ware, who racked up 116 rushing yards in the two-game winter season and will step into the lead role left open by the graduated Brandon Isaacson.
“He’s an exceptional talent,” King said. “He’s a fast, strong kid. He grew up with a coach as a father and he understands the game. Him and Kenney, they kind of intertwine. They know what the other’s thinking, that type of thing. That works really good for us.”
Those two will lead a 12-man senior class, made up of the only players remaining from when the Columbians went all the way in 2018. Now, those upperclassmen have a chance to lead the team back to the promised land.
“When they were freshmen, they were a part of a pretty special team,” King said. “So they understand what it takes… they’ve been working hard in the weight room, making sure those underclassmen are in there and working hard. I always believe leadership is one of the biggest things that can drive you, and we have great leaders this year.”