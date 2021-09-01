One last Tripp leads the way for Columbians

RAINIER — The end of the era is finally in sight.

All the way back in 2006, Riley Tripp put on a Rainier footbal jersey for the first time. Fifteen years have passed since then, and five more Tripps — Brad, Jeff, Wes, Casey, and Joey — came and went for the Columbians. Now, it’s Kenney, the youngest brother, about to suit up for his senior season, after which the playing days for the first family of Rainier football will be done.

“I wish there was another,” Rainier coach Mike King said with a laugh.

But first, there are footballs to be thrown.

Like every one of his brothers, save Jeff, Kenney Tripp will go out spinning the magic bean. After starting as a wideout on the Columbians’ 2018 state title-winning side — that featured Joey under center — Tripp took over as Rainier’s starting quarterback, and three years later, King says he’s built up more experience at the position than his predecessors.

“I’ve never had that; it’s kind of different,” he said. “When we played seven-on-seven this year, it was apparent that he was pretty seasoned.”