On the outside looking in: How opposing teams prep for Kalama

When opposing teams check their schedule and see Kalama listed, they might as well mark it in bold because the Chinooks have been nearly impossible to game plan for on their undefeated path to Saturday’s State title game against Napavine.

All season coaches from around the region have been tasked with slowing down the Chinooks’ high-powered offense while trying to score on their stout defense. So far this year, nobody has been able to answer the call, but it’s not for a lack of effort.

The common factor in drawing up schemes to stop the Chinooks starts with the same question for every team: How do we stop Jackson Esary?

Coaches that have faced Esary said that fully stopping him is actually out of the question. Toledo coach Mike Christensen — who had the pleasure of taking on the unbeaten Chinooks in the regular season and the playoffs — used a time-tested adage for the threat posed by the Chinooks’ signal-caller.

“Defensively, it’s the old saying — you can’t stop him you can only hope to contain him,” Christensen said. “The first thing you have to do is watch a lot of film and see what teams have done to be successful against him in any way, shape or form. Then you have to look at your personnel and see if you can execute some of those things.”

Wahkiakum coach Ryan Lorenzo saw his squad attacked by Esary this season and said their goal was to try to push him to the outside.

“From the defensive side, our whole game plan was to keep him moving,” Lorenzo said. “We didn’t want him to be able to sit back in the pocket and we had a lot of success doing that.”

Christensen agreed, one of the first things to focus on is forcing him out of the pocket, despite Esary’s proven running ability.

“He likes to get the ball and he likes to sit in the pocket and he has such a strong arm that he can wait for his guys to take the top off 40 or 50 yards downfield,” Christensen said. “And if that’s not there, he can run. So I think when you’re game planning against him, you want him to hold the ball, but you also want to get pressure and get different looks and send pressure from different angles.”

This weekend it will be Napavine coach Josh Fay trying to be the first to figure out how to contain Esary in the fall of 2021.

“Well it’s the same thing I tell everybody: you don’t stop Jackson Esary,” Fay said, echoing Christensen. “You hope that you can somehow mitigate his impact in the game. By anybody else’s standards he’s going to be good, you just don’t want him to be great by Jackson Esary standards.”

When the Chinooks don’t have the ball, Esary still makes his presence felt at linebacker.

“You’ve got to stay away from Esary,” Lorenzo said.

Throughout the year, Esary has made plays from sideline-to-sideline. It doesn't seem to matter what linebacker spot he’s playing, he can shut down even the most promising of plays.

“You could have a play blocked perfectly and you’re thinking it’s a touchdown and it turns into a 5-yard gain because of his ability,” Christensen said.

But Esary isn’t a one-man show. He’s got help on both sides of the ball and gets to pick and choose his targets from a talented pool of receivers.

“Their receivers are the best in the league as well,” Christensen said. “Max Cox is fast and he’s big and has great hands. With (Jack) Doerty and Nate Meyer, all three of them are superb athletes, so you can’t just put your athlete on their athlete and tell them to man this kid up and we’re going to keep him covered.”

Fay knows that the Chinooks' receiving corps is critical component in Kalama’s winning formula.

“The receiving group there with Cox, Doerty, Meyer and Truesdell, they’ve got some gifted receivers that obviously help Jackson be successful," Fay said. "If you have four or five guys out there that are terrible he might not be as good.”

The speed and talent at wideout causes more problems when teams try and cover them across the field.

“They definitely cause teams to put more guys in coverage and then that’s when Jackson can also be successful running the football,” Fay said.

When the Chinooks aren’t taking to the sky, Bradey O’Neil is typically barreling up the middle, forcing defensive lines to adjust on the fly after chasing Esary for so long.

“O’Neil is huge, he’s a horse,” Christensen said. “He’s tough to bring down, so when you put all of those elements together, you have a pretty tough football team.”

Fay has had to game plan for the Chinooks a lot across the past few seasons, often meeting in a pivotal playoff game or even the State title in 2018. He’s not sure he’d call it a rivalry just yet, but he’s aware of what he’s getting into when the Chinooks are up next.

“I think when we play Kalama our coaching staff and our kids know that they’re going to get a top tier opponent who is battle tested,” Fay said. “Not just this year, but historically…I don’t know if we have a rivalry or not, we certainly have a lot of good games and we end up meeting up quite often.”

Even with so many athletes to look out for, Napavine may be best suited to be the team that gives Kalama a true run for its money.

“They adjust really, really well,” Christensen said of Napavine. “I don’t know very many teams that game plan defensively as much as they do. They have tendencies, they know what you’re doing based on their formation and they have specific defensive assignments based on their formation.”

Regardless of how the Tigers will prep for the Chinooks, other coaches are looking on with interest to see just what approach they take.

“I see a great football game,” Christensen said. “If I wasn’t a 2B coach that wanted to be in the State title game myself, this is the matchup I’d want to see. You have two great programs and two great coaching staffs going at it and it’s really exciting.”

“It’s a hell of a team, it really is,” Lorenzo said. “And Jackson’s a hell of a football player. I think it’s going to be a shootout.”

Kalama and Napavine are set to play for the 2B State football championship at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Harry E. Lang Stadium in Lakewood.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.