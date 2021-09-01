New coach works to keep Mules moving in right direction

CATHLAMET — For the first time in 19 years, a new coach will lead Wahkiakum onto the football field this fall, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be the same old Mules welcoming opponents to the field. First-year head coach Ryan Lorenzo has already kept the Midnight Madness tradition going at Wahkiakum with a 12 a.m. start for the first practice, but he doesn’t plan to stop there.

“We’re keeping a lot of the Mule principles, but we are adding our own flare to some stuff,” Lorenzo said.

Lorenzo, a Wahkiakum grad, has been with the program for a few seasons as an assistant, so he gets to forego all the introductions of a typical new coach and instead get right down to business working toward the regular season.

“It’s been great, I know three quarters of the team,” he said. “I would probably say that is the best benefit I have this year is having a connection with most of the team already.”

The offense will remain the same as last season with the Mulesl keeping their preferred Wing-T formation that’s faked out defenses for years and brought them so much success under Hansen.