New coach works to keep Mules moving in right direction

CATHLAMET — For the first time in 19 years, a new coach will lead Wahkiakum onto the football field this fall, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be the same old Mules welcoming opponents to the field. First-year head coach Ryan Lorenzo has already kept the Midnight Madness tradition going at Wahkiakum with a 12 a.m. start for the first practice, but he doesn’t plan to stop there.
“We’re keeping a lot of the Mule principles, but we are adding our own flare to some stuff,” Lorenzo said.
Lorenzo, a Wahkiakum grad, has been with the program for a few seasons as an assistant, so he gets to forego all the introductions of a typical new coach and instead get right down to business working toward the regular season.
“It’s been great, I know three quarters of the team,” he said. “I would probably say that is the best benefit I have this year is having a connection with most of the team already.”
The offense will remain the same as last season with the Mulesl keeping their preferred Wing-T formation that’s faked out defenses for years and brought them so much success under Hansen.
“When I was in high school here in 2005, we ran the same offense that we’re going to run this year,” Lorenzo said, adding that the defense is also the same as when he led the Mules at linebacker. Lorenzo’s familiarity with the defense will give him a boost as he also serves as the defensive coordinator for the Mules.
Dishing out the ball fakes and slinging the ball around this year at quarterback will be junior Brodie Avalon, and Lorenzo has high hopes for his new signal caller.
“He’s a tall, smart kid,” he said. “It’ll be his first year running the offense, but I think he’s talented enough that he’ll get the job done for us very well.”
On both sides of the ball, Lorenzo plans to lean on Gabe Moon to be a leader for the Mules. The senior has lined up just about everywhere during his career at Wahkiakum — from tight end, to center, to quarterback — and Lorenzo could see him playing in a multitude of positions before the end othe upcoming season.
“He’s a versatile player, he can play anywhere,” Lorenzo said. “He knows every position.”
Moon has exemplified the Mule mentality throughout his career, entering his final season in the running to be named Iron Mule, an honor given to players that make it to every game and every practice throughout their career.
Lorenzo said his goal this season is to help make a name for the Mules and to strike fear in opponents when they see the Mules on their schedule.
“We’re trying to revitalize the Mule program, back to ‘Wahkiakum is a place that you don’t want to go,’” he said.