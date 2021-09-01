Must-see games in the fall of ‘21

Sept. 24: Wahkiakum at Toledo

One of the key storylines of the fall slate in 2B football land will be figuring out who the real Mules are. Was the most telling part of Wahkiakum’s winter season the 5-0 record they had against lower league opponents or was it the 41-point loss they had against Napavine in their finale? The Toledo game will come on the heels against a date with Onalaska, and just four weeks into the season Wahkiakum could stake its claim as a true contender if all goes right. For the newly minted Riverhawks, it’ll be the beginning of a three-game gauntlet, followed by games against the Loggers and 1A King’s Way Christian.