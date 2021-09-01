Must-see games in the fall of ‘21

With full-length schedules and non-league play making their returns for the fall season, there are going to be nine weeks filled with regular season games to keep track of. Here are our picks for each week’s headliner:
Sept. 3: Kalama at Woodland
Old-fashioned fans wary of the forward pass may want to focus elsewhere, but those that remain should head south to watch a game that’s sure to deliver in the scoring column. Jackson Esary leads the best passing attack in the area, and with Woodland promising to throw the ball more, too, this one could be a cross-classification 8-Mile War shootout to start the year off with a bang.
Keep an eye on: Castle Rock at Mark Morris
Sept. 11: Forks at Kalama
The Chinooks don’t really have any non-league snoozers; after taking on the Beavers, they’ll welcome Forks in a cross-division home opener. Last season at a neutral site the Chinooks and Spartans combined for 49 points and 541 yards in the first half alone, before Forks figured out how to slow Kalama down and won 43-36.
Keep an eye on: North Thurston at Kelso (Sept. 10)
Sept. 17: Winlock at Naselle
Last season, Winlock got its introduction to 8-man football with a matchup against the State runners-up, and the Cardinals managed to hang around with the Comets before Nolan Swofford suffered a broken wrist. This time around, if Swofford can stay healthy, the matchup could be a measuring stick for where Winlock sits in the 1B ranks.
Keep an eye on: Hudson’s Bay at R.A. Long
Sept. 24: Wahkiakum at Toledo
One of the key storylines of the fall slate in 2B football land will be figuring out who the real Mules are. Was the most telling part of Wahkiakum’s winter season the 5-0 record they had against lower league opponents or was it the 41-point loss they had against Napavine in their finale? The Toledo game will come on the heels against a date with Onalaska, and just four weeks into the season Wahkiakum could stake its claim as a true contender if all goes right. For the newly minted Riverhawks, it’ll be the beginning of a three-game gauntlet, followed by games against the Loggers and 1A King’s Way Christian.
Keep an eye on: Kelso at Prairie
Oct. 1: Mountain View at Kelso
It felt more than a bit weird when the Hilanders and the Thunder opened up the winter season against each other, and what followed was a Mt. View victory in a game that was tied 21-21 going into the fourth quarter. When Kelso welcomes Mountain View to Laulainen Stadium for its 3A/4A GSHL home opener in Week 5, fans will be looking for a different result.
Keep an eye on: Mark Morris at Hudson’s Bay
Oct. 7: Skyview at Kelso
The spotlight will stay in Kelso when the Storm, who went 7-1 to take their place as the cream of the crop in the 3A/4A GSHL last spring, come to town. This could be the game where the Hilanders announce themselves as real contenders in the league — or it could be the evening where a rough path picks up downhill momentum.
Keep an eye on: Woodland at R.A. Long
Oct. 15: Onalaska at Kalama
The Loggers and Chinooks provided the game to remember of the shortened season back in March, scoring 126 combined points in a brutal slugfest that saw Onalaska defend its home turf and State title. This time around, the game will be played down south, and Kalama will want to exact the sweetest type of payback on the hill.
Keep an eye on: Rainier at Warrenton
Oct. 22: Mark Morris at Woodland
This was the Daymon Gressett Game last season, when the lineman-turned-tailback bowled over the Monarchs for 298 yards at Longview Memorial Stadium and led his side to victory. Mark Morris will be in the midst of a tough stretch following games at Ridgefield and against Hockinson, but will want to return the favor against the Beavers on the road.
Keep an eye on: Clatskanie at Rainier
Oct. 29: R.A. Long “at” Mark Morris
The regular season will end with the focus on Longview, as it does nearly every year. Last season, the crowd at the Pulp City Palooza was limited to family and a small handful of students behind each end zone. This time around — COVID numbers permitting, of course — the Squirrel Bridge Showdown should be able to draw a full crowd again, and Longview Memorial Stadium is sure to be rocking.
Keep an eye on: Castle Rock at La Center