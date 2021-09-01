Monarchs ready to roll with Dietz at the wheel

After finishing 2-3 in the pandemic-shortened season last spring, the Mark Morris Monarchs are aiming to take the next leap and find a place for themselves near the top of the 2A GSHL conference this fall.

MM coach Shawn Perkins said he’s chosen to view the five-game season as an elongated spring ball session, a stepping stone to this fall season — his 19th at the helm for the Monarchs. The simplified offense used in the spring will branch out as the playbook expands with more prep time. Players will enter the year in better shape after having the opportunity to work together in person during the offseason — a luxury they weren’t afforded last year.

Stepping into a big role this year will be junior Kellen Desbiens, who takes the reins at quarterback for the Monarchs. Perkins described Desbiens as a “gamer” that plays bigger than his size.

“Right now he’s our guy,” he said. “Not the biggest guy in the world, but he competes and gets things done and it’s going to be fun to see what he does out there.”