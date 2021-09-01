Monarchs ready to roll with Dietz at the wheel

After finishing 2-3 in the pandemic-shortened season last spring, the Mark Morris Monarchs are aiming to take the next leap and find a place for themselves near the top of the 2A GSHL conference this fall.
MM coach Shawn Perkins said he’s chosen to view the five-game season as an elongated spring ball session, a stepping stone to this fall season — his 19th at the helm for the Monarchs. The simplified offense used in the spring will branch out as the playbook expands with more prep time. Players will enter the year in better shape after having the opportunity to work together in person during the offseason — a luxury they weren’t afforded last year.
Stepping into a big role this year will be junior Kellen Desbiens, who takes the reins at quarterback for the Monarchs. Perkins described Desbiens as a “gamer” that plays bigger than his size.
“Right now he’s our guy,” he said. “Not the biggest guy in the world, but he competes and gets things done and it’s going to be fun to see what he does out there.”
Desbiens already has his go-to weapon picked out as Deacon Dietz returns for his junior year. Dietz was the glue for the Monarchs on offense last season as he tallied nearly 1,300 all-purpose yards and nearly split his receiving and rushing numbers evenly. The kick returns, though, were perhaps the most memorable.
Perkins said the Monarch’s tried-and-true Wing-T offense will feature a few new wrinkles this year to adapt to their current personnel, as has been the case the past few seasons. They plan to spread the ball around the field and take advantage of the smaller, speedier athletes that the Monarchs feature on their roster this season.
On defense, the Monarchs are going back to a four-front on the defensive line after playing a 3-4 for the majority of last season. Once again, the change was made to better fit the MM roster.
“We’ve got a lot of internal guys, so hopefully we can clog up the middle and let our linebackers run and make plays,” Perkins said.
Senior Tim Sears, a returning all-leaguer, will lead the Monarch linebacking core after tallying 36 tackles — eight for loss — for the Monarchs during the spring season.
Perkins is also excited to see what George Mosier and Langston Bartell can bring to the table this season as they impressed in the weight room this offseason. Both play defensive back while Mosier will see time at running back and Bartell will line up out wide at receiver on offense.