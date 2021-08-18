Midnight Madness: Wahkiakum Mules get a leg up on the competition

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum football team walked toward the field in darkness when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday morning, but soon the lights flickered and grew brighter along with the familiar hum of stadium lights. Football is here, and the Mules were the first to get to work.
After COVID-19 shut down Wahkiakum’s annual Midnight Madness during the abbreviated season last spring, the Mules were eager to take the field at the very first moment the WIAA allowed them to. Leading them onto the field was first year head coach Ryan Lorenzo. Lorenzo has been with the Wahkiakum program previously, but this year he steps into the shoes of retired head coach Eric Hansen as the leader of the Mules.
His first move was to keep one of the team’s traditions alive.
Lorenzo took pride in the Midnight Madness, claiming that the Mules are the only team in the state to take advantage of the opening moments of the season.
“It’s kind of a cool thing to say that we’re the first team in the state to practice every year,” Lorenzo said.
Along with the surprise addition of ill-timed sprinklers sniping unsuspecting players, this year’s version of the first practice was a bit different, as players were greeted by members of the National Guard who were on hand to challenge the Mules.
“I’ve been working with the National Guard and they’re going to run them through their physical fitness training,” Lorenzo said.
Sergeant Timothy Lemmon instructed players on the rules of the Army Combat Fitness Test, which includes dead lifts, medicine ball tosses, push-ups and a grueling relay that resulted in numerous players getting a second look at their half-digested dinners, much to the excitement of the Guardsmen.
The test finished with a mile run, and plenty of exhausted Mules. The fun of the midnight practice had shifted in tone as the players went from cheering on their teammates with passion and excitement, to doing their best to simply finish. The well-worked Wahkiakum roster got the rest of opening day off, but they already have a leg up on the competition.
“It’s just fun,” Lorenzo said. “It’s going to be a workout, but it’s basically just a good intro to the year.”
Look out for TDN's football preview magazine for a full outlook on the Mules' fall 2021 season.