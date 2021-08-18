Midnight Madness: Wahkiakum Mules get a leg up on the competition

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum football team walked toward the field in darkness when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday morning, but soon the lights flickered and grew brighter along with the familiar hum of stadium lights. Football is here, and the Mules were the first to get to work.

After COVID-19 shut down Wahkiakum’s annual Midnight Madness during the abbreviated season last spring, the Mules were eager to take the field at the very first moment the WIAA allowed them to. Leading them onto the field was first year head coach Ryan Lorenzo. Lorenzo has been with the Wahkiakum program previously, but this year he steps into the shoes of retired head coach Eric Hansen as the leader of the Mules.

His first move was to keep one of the team’s traditions alive.

Lorenzo took pride in the Midnight Madness, claiming that the Mules are the only team in the state to take advantage of the opening moments of the season.

“It’s kind of a cool thing to say that we’re the first team in the state to practice every year,” Lorenzo said.

