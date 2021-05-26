McDonald resigns from role as Kalama football coach

An unexpected change came down from the hill Tuesday evening, as Sean McDonald announced that he was resigning from his position as the head football coach at Kalama.
McDonald said he told his players the news in the afternoon, before making the news public on his Twitter account.
This is something I never thought I would write. As of today I am resigning as the head football coach at Kalama. I enjoyed every minute of the past six years. The memories I have made will forever be with me. At this point I need to do what is best for my family and my career.— Sean McDonald (@CoachMcDKHS) May 25, 2021
“My phone’s been blowing up for the past day,” McDonald said Wednesday morning. “I’m feeling the love, but I think this is the right move at this point for my career.”
McDonald said his decision didn’t have anything to do with his role on the football field, but with his other job at Kalama, which had been as a special-education teacher with the school district.
“It was my call, it was based on my career as a teacher,” he said. “I want to be a PE teacher, and I don’t foresee there being a PE job open here any time soon.”
McDonald took over the Kalama football program in May 2015, coming back to his alma mater after a college career at Western Washington and Humboldt State and a run professionally in the Arena Football League and Indoor Football League. After retiring from his playing career, he came back to Cowlitz County, took over as the head of strength and conditioning at Roots Sports Academy, and served as an assistant coach at Mark Morris for two seasons.
His playing and coaching experience combined to form his teams’ identity at Kalama, with a high-flying spread offense on the field and a well-organized strength and conditioning program in the weight room.
McDonald led Kalama to a 1A TriCo title in his first season, then oversaw the Chinooks’ move down to the 2B level.
In 2017, Kalama went undefeated and won its first state title since 1998; McDonald had been a ball boy for that team. The next year, the Chinooks made it two in a row, winning a rematch against Central 2B League foe Napavine in the title game at the Tacoma Dome.
Kalama got back to the state title game in 2019 after beating Napavine in double overtime in the state semifinals, but lost to Onalaska. In the winter 2021 season, Kalama went 2-3, running the gauntlet against arguably the top three 2B teams in the state in Napavine, Onalaska, and Forks, and dropping those three games in close fashion.
“I thought I’d be at Kalama forever, but it’s more about my career,” McDonald said. “I want to be able to make money and be happy with what I’m doing.”
McDonald said that he’s going to step back and focus on his family — he has three young daughters — while he figures out his next step, looking for a new district and school to land at.
And once he’s found one, he’ll probably be pulling the whistle and the clipboard back out.
“I think if I do find a school that has a position that I enjoy, I’ll probably come on as an assistant or do something along those lines,” he said.