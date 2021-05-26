McDonald resigns from role as Kalama football coach

An unexpected change came down from the hill Tuesday evening, as Sean McDonald announced that he was resigning from his position as the head football coach at Kalama.

McDonald said he told his players the news in the afternoon, before making the news public on his Twitter account.

“My phone’s been blowing up for the past day,” McDonald said Wednesday morning. “I’m feeling the love, but I think this is the right move at this point for my career.”

McDonald said his decision didn’t have anything to do with his role on the football field, but with his other job at Kalama, which had been as a special-education teacher with the school district.

“It was my call, it was based on my career as a teacher,” he said. “I want to be a PE teacher, and I don’t foresee there being a PE job open here any time soon.”

McDonald took over the Kalama football program in May 2015, coming back to his alma mater after a college career at Western Washington and Humboldt State and a run professionally in the Arena Football League and Indoor Football League. After retiring from his playing career, he came back to Cowlitz County, took over as the head of strength and conditioning at Roots Sports Academy, and served as an assistant coach at Mark Morris for two seasons.