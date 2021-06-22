McDonald back as Kalama football coach after announcing resignation three weeks ago

Yet more surprises came down from the hill Tuesday, as it turns out Kalama won’t be looking for a new head football coach after all.

Sean McDonald, who abruptly announced his resignation from his coaching position on Twitter on May 25, posted on Facebook on Tuesday — and later confirmed to The Daily News — that he was returning to the school after being offered a new physical education role at Kalama Middle High School.

“That kind of changed my outlook on everything,” McDonald said. “That was the deal, I wanted to be a P.E. teacher. So I am back in it.”

McDonald had formerly been a special education teacher in the Kalama School District. When he was passed over for a P.E. teacher job at Kalama Elementary School, he announced his departure from both his teaching and coaching roles.

Kalama athletic director Kevin Wright said that he hadn’t talked with McDonald, but that he was happy to have his coach back.

“Sean is good for kids, and that’s why I’m super excited he’s still with us,” Kalama Wright said. “Sean is flat-out good for kids. And throw on top of that, he’s a good football coach. But even if he wasn’t an amazing football coach, I’d want him in my squad, because he’s good for kids.”