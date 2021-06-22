McDonald back as Kalama football coach after announcing resignation three weeks ago

Yet more surprises came down from the hill Tuesday, as it turns out Kalama won’t be looking for a new head football coach after all.
Sean McDonald, who abruptly announced his resignation from his coaching position on Twitter on May 25, posted on Facebook on Tuesday — and later confirmed to The Daily News — that he was returning to the school after being offered a new physical education role at Kalama Middle High School.
“That kind of changed my outlook on everything,” McDonald said. “That was the deal, I wanted to be a P.E. teacher. So I am back in it.”
McDonald had formerly been a special education teacher in the Kalama School District. When he was passed over for a P.E. teacher job at Kalama Elementary School, he announced his departure from both his teaching and coaching roles.
Kalama athletic director Kevin Wright said that he hadn’t talked with McDonald, but that he was happy to have his coach back.
“Sean is good for kids, and that’s why I’m super excited he’s still with us,” Kalama Wright said. “Sean is flat-out good for kids. And throw on top of that, he’s a good football coach. But even if he wasn’t an amazing football coach, I’d want him in my squad, because he’s good for kids.”
Now, McDonald is set to refill the coaching vacancy left in his absence for all of three weeks, and lead Kalama for his seventh season on the job come the fall.
Summer practices up the hill were set to begin Tuesday. They would have needed to be pushed back anyway due to a good chunk of his football squad — including quarterback Jackson Esary and receivers Jack Doerty, Nate Meyer, and Max Cox, who also make up most of the starting secondary — being busy winning the 2B District IV boys basketball title up until June 11.
“We just missed a week, really, which is good because the boys needed a week off from sports,” McDonald said. “We haven’t really missed much.”
Kalama is currently set to open its season on the road at Woodland in a non-league matchup Sept. 3, and host Forks for its home opener the following Saturday.