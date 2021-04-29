Mark Morris grad, Warrenton legend, coach John Mattila dead at 74

WARRENTON — The announcement from his family came about 8 p.m. on Saturday night. A Warrenton legend had passed.

Former Warriors’ football coach, girls basketball coach and teacher John Mattila died of congestive heart failure Saturday at home among family, including Mary Ann, his wife of 34 years, and his daughter, Allison Mattila-Gascoigne.

Born in Longview, Washington, on April 8, 1947, Mattila was 74.

At one time a coach in football, wrestling and baseball at Tillamook High School, Mattila came to Warrenton and coached football from 1974 to 2011, compiling 252 wins. He had 290 victories coaching girls basketball from 1997 to 2011. He took the Lady Warriors to four consecutive state tournaments, the last two finishing with records of 27-3 and 27-2.

In recent years, Mattila spent time coaching youth football, including players at the third grade level, the grandchildren of players he had taught in the 1970s.

His death wasn’t sudden or unexpected, said Mattila-Gascoigne. “He just didn’t want anyone to know. He was in the hospital for 21 days, and it was not until day 18 or 19 that he actually started letting me let people know what was happening.”