Lumberjacks look to gain momentum on the gridiron

The first goal for the R.A. Long football team this fall is simple: “get rid of the goose egg.”
Jon Barker enters his second season as the leader of the Lumberjacks, but it feels more like an extension of his first as the five-game spring schedule was rushed from the get-go and resulted in a winless season for the Jacks.
“We’re trying to rewrite what it’s been for the last little bit,” Barker said.
With more time to practice, the Jacks are hoping to open things up more in hopes of finding the coach his first win in the red and black.
Much of the progress RAL seeks to make this year will also fall on the hands of Shaun Mize. The junior is now entrenched in the starting quarterback role for the Jacks after starting four games in the spring and taking the majority of snaps under center over the summer.
“We can throw more at him,” Barker said of Mize. “We understand the base of how we communicate with each other and now it’s trying to find those next steps.”
Those next steps include improving Mize’s ability to make his reads and study opposing teams on film.
Jamond Harris also comes back and will be a factor on both sides of the ball for the Jacks in his senior season. Barker described Harris as a “quiet leader” that finds holes in the defense when he has the ball in his hands at running back.
Senior Jorge Aguilar will be the muscle for the Jacks on both sides of the ball as a fullback and middle linebacker. The “hard-nosed” Aguilar will be the leader of the defense and is poised to make an impact, Barker said.
This fall the Jacks have a larger senior class than in years past, and with Mize stepping into a leadership role this offseason, RAL has been willing to go the extra mile to help take a step forward as a program.
“Guys have been coming out on their own during the time when we didn’t have official practices and doing their own thing and getting those extra reps and getting to know each other as much as they can,” Barker said.
Playbooks on both sides of the ball will be able to be expanded with the added practice time and non-league schedule this year. On defense, the Jacks were only able to open up about one-quarter of their plays in the spring, but Barker hopes that expands and they can add new wrinkles.
Offensively, Barker said the Jacks have worked on forcing the defenses to make extra reads with run-pass option plays that will give the Jacks more options to keep defenses guessing.