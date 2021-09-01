Lumberjacks look to gain momentum on the gridiron

The first goal for the R.A. Long football team this fall is simple: “get rid of the goose egg.”

Jon Barker enters his second season as the leader of the Lumberjacks, but it feels more like an extension of his first as the five-game spring schedule was rushed from the get-go and resulted in a winless season for the Jacks.

“We’re trying to rewrite what it’s been for the last little bit,” Barker said.

With more time to practice, the Jacks are hoping to open things up more in hopes of finding the coach his first win in the red and black.

Much of the progress RAL seeks to make this year will also fall on the hands of Shaun Mize. The junior is now entrenched in the starting quarterback role for the Jacks after starting four games in the spring and taking the majority of snaps under center over the summer.

“We can throw more at him,” Barker said of Mize. “We understand the base of how we communicate with each other and now it’s trying to find those next steps.”

Those next steps include improving Mize’s ability to make his reads and study opposing teams on film.