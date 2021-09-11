 Skip to main content
Local box scores
agate

Local box scores

Boston Caron Ilwaco football

Ilwaco running back, Boston Caron, desperately tries to keep his feet in the first half of the Fishermens' win over Toutle Lake on Sept. 11.

 Rob Hilson for The Daily News

FRIDAY

Raymond-South Bend vs. Toledo

At Toledo

RIVERHAWKS 39, RAVENS 8

RSB 0 0 0 8 — 8

Toledo 8 12 12 7 — 39

Scoring summary

TOL (Q1) — Wyatt Nef 22-yard pass to Carson Olmstead, Two-point conversion (Nef run)

TOL (Q2) — Nef 54-yard run, Two-point failed

TOL (Q2) — Nef 15-yard pass to Aiden Umbriaco, Two-point failed

TOL (Q3) — Nef 5-yard run, PAT failed

TOL (Q3) — Zane Raney 12-yard run, PAT failed

TOL (Q4) — Geoffrey Glass 7-yard run, PAT good

RSB (Q4) — RSB Touchdown run, Two-point conversion

Team stats RSB TOL

Rushing yards 172 341

Passing yards 6 70

Total yards 179 411

Comp-Att-Int 1-1-0 3-4-0

Fumbles/Lost 2-1 0/0

Individual leaders

Rushing: RSB — Tyler Reidinger 16/31, Deleak Hubbard 5/48. TOL — Wyatt Nef 10/131, Geoffrey Glass 11/90, Zane Raney 4/44

Passing: RSB — Austin Snodgrass 1-1/6. TOL — Nef 3-4/62

Receiving: RSB — Hubbard 1/6. TOL — Carson Olmstead 2/55, Aiden Umbriaco 1/7

Wahkiakum vs. Mossyrock

At Mossyrock

MULES 28, VIKINGS 24

Wahkiakum 14 0 8 6 — 28

Mossyrock 16 0 0 8 — 24

Scoring Summary

WAHK (Q1 4:16) Brodie Avalon 49-yard pass to Jacob Johnson

WAHK (Q1 1:49) Gabe Moon 40-yard run

WAHK (Q3 10:28) Avalon 49-yard pass to Moon

WAHK (Q4 8:46) Dominic Curl 3-yard run

Team Stats WAHK

Rushing Yards 153

Passing Yards 138

Total Yards 291

Comp-Att-Int 8-16-0

Fumbles/Lost 4/3

Individual Leaders

Rushing: WAHK — G. Moon 15/107, D. Curl 7/33, E. Cothren 4/11, J. Johnson 4/8/

Passing: WAHK — Brodie Avalon 8-16/138

Receiving: WAHK — J. Johnson 2/57, G. Moon 2/54, Z. Carlson 3/26.

North Thurston vs. Kelso

At Ed Laulainen Stadium

HILANDERS 46, RAMS 0

North Thurston 0 0 0 0 — 0

Kelso 26 13 6 0 — 46

Scoring summary

KEL (Q1 9:16) — Connor Noah 15-yard run, PAT good

KEL (Q1 5:44) — Noah 7-yard run, PAT no good

KEL (Q1 1:55) — Hunter Letteer 30-yard run, PAT no good

KEL (Q1 1:36) — Letteer 10-yard pass to Trey Hoover. PAT good

KEL (Q2 6:52) — Colby Cooper 13-yard run, PAT no good

KEL (Q2 1:08) — Letteer 32-yard pass to Zeke Smith, PAT good

KEL (Q3 9:45) Judah Calixte 60-yard run, PAT good

Team Stats KEL

Rushing yards 156

Passing yards 146

Total Yards 302

Comp-Att-Int 8-8-0

Fumbles/Lost 0/0

Individual Leaders

Rushing: KEL — Judah Calixte 2/59, Connor Noah 8/46, Hunter Letteer 1/30, Colby Cooper 1/13.

Passing: KEL — Letteer 7-7/139.

Receiving: KEL — Zeke Smith 2/76, Cooper 3/36, Calixte 1/17.

Rainier vs. Scio

At Scio, Ore.

COLUMBIANS 36, LOGGERS 8

Rainier 23 7 6 0 — 36

Scio 0 0 0 8 — 8

Scoring summary

RNR (Q1) — Kenney Tripp 15-yard run, Two point conversion (Tripp to Austin Stout)

RNR (Q1) — Tripp 16-yard pass to Stone Ware, Two-point conversion (Tripp to Jayce Womack)

RNR (Q1) — Tripp 42-yard pass to Ware, PAT good

RNR (Q2) — Derek Katon 15-yard run, PAT good

RNR (Q3) — Tripp 78-yard run, PAT failed

SCI (Q4) — Blake Brown 5-yard run, Two-point conversion (Jaden Franklin run)

Team stats RNR SCI

Rushing yards 224 222

Passing yards 133 0

Total yards 357 222

Comp-Att-Int 9-11-1 0-0-0

Fumbles/Lost 1/1 1/1

Penalties/Yards 5/50 1/5

Individual leaders

Rushing: RNR — Kenney Tripp 11/162, Stone Ware 5/25. SCI — Cody Roofener 17/103, Blake Brown 23/81, Carson Geneser 12/24

Passing: RNR — Tripp 9-11/133. SCI — N/A

Receiving: RNR — Ware 4/69, Jayce Womack 5/64. SCI — N/A

SATURDAY

Muckleshoot Tribal vs. Winlock

At Winlock

CARDINALS 63, KINGS 34

Muckleshoot 0 14 6 14 — 34

Winlock 36 14 6 7 — 63

Scoring summary

WIN (Q1) — Neal Patching 52-yard run, Two-point conversion (Patching run)

WIN (Q1) — Patching 36-yard run, PAT failed

WIN (Q1) — Nolan Swofford 4-yard run, Two-point conversion (Swofford run)

WIN (Q1) — Swofford 30-yard run, PAT failed

WIN (Q1) — Swofford 47-yard run, Two-point conversion (Swofford run)

WIN (Q2) — Patching 48-yard pass to Collin Regalado, PAT good

MT (Q2) — Aron Ortiz 30-yard pass to Hazen Thomas, Two-point conversion

WIN (Q2) — Chase Scofield 41-yard run, PAT good

MT (Q2) — Ortiz 23-yard pass to Jaden James, Two-point failed

WIN (Q3) — Patching 63-yard run, PAT failed

MT (Q3) — Ortiz 14-yard pass to Thomas, Two-point failed

WIN (Q4) — Patching 53-yard pass to Regalado, PAT good

MT (Q4) — Ortiz 12-yard run, Two-point conversion (Thomas run)

MT (Q4) — Thomas 2-yard run, Two-point failed

Team stats MT WIN

Rushing yards 183 364

Passing yards 170 105

Total yards 353 469

Comp-Att-Int 11-19-1 2-2-0

Individual Leaders

Rushing: MT — Aron Ortiz 29/89. WIN — Neal Patching 6/186, Nolan Swofford 6/94, Chase Scofield 9/105

Passing: MT — Ortiz 11-19/170. WIN — Patching 2-2/101

Receiving: MT — Hazen Thomas 7/131. WIN — Collin Regalado 2/101

