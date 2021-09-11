Local box scores

FRIDAY
Raymond-South Bend vs. Toledo
At Toledo
RIVERHAWKS 39, RAVENS 8
RSB 0 0 0 8 — 8
Toledo 8 12 12 7 — 39
Scoring summary
TOL (Q1) — Wyatt Nef 22-yard pass to Carson Olmstead, Two-point conversion (Nef run)
TOL (Q2) — Nef 54-yard run, Two-point failed
TOL (Q2) — Nef 15-yard pass to Aiden Umbriaco, Two-point failed
TOL (Q3) — Nef 5-yard run, PAT failed
TOL (Q3) — Zane Raney 12-yard run, PAT failed
TOL (Q4) — Geoffrey Glass 7-yard run, PAT good
RSB (Q4) — RSB Touchdown run, Two-point conversion
Team stats RSB TOL
Rushing yards 172 341
Passing yards 6 70
Total yards 179 411
Comp-Att-Int 1-1-0 3-4-0
Fumbles/Lost 2-1 0/0
Individual leaders
Rushing: RSB — Tyler Reidinger 16/31, Deleak Hubbard 5/48. TOL — Wyatt Nef 10/131, Geoffrey Glass 11/90, Zane Raney 4/44
Passing: RSB — Austin Snodgrass 1-1/6. TOL — Nef 3-4/62
Receiving: RSB — Hubbard 1/6. TOL — Carson Olmstead 2/55, Aiden Umbriaco 1/7
Wahkiakum vs. Mossyrock
At Mossyrock
MULES 28, VIKINGS 24
Wahkiakum 14 0 8 6 — 28
Mossyrock 16 0 0 8 — 24
Scoring Summary
WAHK (Q1 4:16) Brodie Avalon 49-yard pass to Jacob Johnson
WAHK (Q1 1:49) Gabe Moon 40-yard run
WAHK (Q3 10:28) Avalon 49-yard pass to Moon
WAHK (Q4 8:46) Dominic Curl 3-yard run
Team Stats WAHK
Rushing Yards 153
Passing Yards 138
Total Yards 291
Comp-Att-Int 8-16-0
Fumbles/Lost 4/3
Individual Leaders
Rushing: WAHK — G. Moon 15/107, D. Curl 7/33, E. Cothren 4/11, J. Johnson 4/8/
Passing: WAHK — Brodie Avalon 8-16/138
Receiving: WAHK — J. Johnson 2/57, G. Moon 2/54, Z. Carlson 3/26.
North Thurston vs. Kelso
At Ed Laulainen Stadium
HILANDERS 46, RAMS 0
North Thurston 0 0 0 0 — 0
Kelso 26 13 6 0 — 46
Scoring summary
KEL (Q1 9:16) — Connor Noah 15-yard run, PAT good
KEL (Q1 5:44) — Noah 7-yard run, PAT no good
KEL (Q1 1:55) — Hunter Letteer 30-yard run, PAT no good
KEL (Q1 1:36) — Letteer 10-yard pass to Trey Hoover. PAT good
KEL (Q2 6:52) — Colby Cooper 13-yard run, PAT no good
KEL (Q2 1:08) — Letteer 32-yard pass to Zeke Smith, PAT good
KEL (Q3 9:45) Judah Calixte 60-yard run, PAT good
Team Stats KEL
Rushing yards 156
Passing yards 146
Total Yards 302
Comp-Att-Int 8-8-0
Fumbles/Lost 0/0
Individual Leaders
Rushing: KEL — Judah Calixte 2/59, Connor Noah 8/46, Hunter Letteer 1/30, Colby Cooper 1/13.
Passing: KEL — Letteer 7-7/139.
Receiving: KEL — Zeke Smith 2/76, Cooper 3/36, Calixte 1/17.
Rainier vs. Scio
At Scio, Ore.
COLUMBIANS 36, LOGGERS 8
Rainier 23 7 6 0 — 36
Scio 0 0 0 8 — 8
Scoring summary
RNR (Q1) — Kenney Tripp 15-yard run, Two point conversion (Tripp to Austin Stout)
RNR (Q1) — Tripp 16-yard pass to Stone Ware, Two-point conversion (Tripp to Jayce Womack)
RNR (Q1) — Tripp 42-yard pass to Ware, PAT good
RNR (Q2) — Derek Katon 15-yard run, PAT good
RNR (Q3) — Tripp 78-yard run, PAT failed
SCI (Q4) — Blake Brown 5-yard run, Two-point conversion (Jaden Franklin run)
Team stats RNR SCI
Rushing yards 224 222
Passing yards 133 0
Total yards 357 222
Comp-Att-Int 9-11-1 0-0-0
Fumbles/Lost 1/1 1/1
Penalties/Yards 5/50 1/5
Individual leaders
Rushing: RNR — Kenney Tripp 11/162, Stone Ware 5/25. SCI — Cody Roofener 17/103, Blake Brown 23/81, Carson Geneser 12/24
Passing: RNR — Tripp 9-11/133. SCI — N/A
Receiving: RNR — Ware 4/69, Jayce Womack 5/64. SCI — N/A
SATURDAY
Muckleshoot Tribal vs. Winlock
At Winlock
CARDINALS 63, KINGS 34
Muckleshoot 0 14 6 14 — 34
Winlock 36 14 6 7 — 63
Scoring summary
WIN (Q1) — Neal Patching 52-yard run, Two-point conversion (Patching run)
WIN (Q1) — Patching 36-yard run, PAT failed
WIN (Q1) — Nolan Swofford 4-yard run, Two-point conversion (Swofford run)
WIN (Q1) — Swofford 30-yard run, PAT failed
WIN (Q1) — Swofford 47-yard run, Two-point conversion (Swofford run)
WIN (Q2) — Patching 48-yard pass to Collin Regalado, PAT good
MT (Q2) — Aron Ortiz 30-yard pass to Hazen Thomas, Two-point conversion
WIN (Q2) — Chase Scofield 41-yard run, PAT good
MT (Q2) — Ortiz 23-yard pass to Jaden James, Two-point failed
WIN (Q3) — Patching 63-yard run, PAT failed
MT (Q3) — Ortiz 14-yard pass to Thomas, Two-point failed
WIN (Q4) — Patching 53-yard pass to Regalado, PAT good
MT (Q4) — Ortiz 12-yard run, Two-point conversion (Thomas run)
MT (Q4) — Thomas 2-yard run, Two-point failed
Team stats MT WIN
Rushing yards 183 364
Passing yards 170 105
Total yards 353 469
Comp-Att-Int 11-19-1 2-2-0
Individual Leaders
Rushing: MT — Aron Ortiz 29/89. WIN — Neal Patching 6/186, Nolan Swofford 6/94, Chase Scofield 9/105