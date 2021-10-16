Local box scores

FOOTBALL
Kelso vs. Evergreen
At McKenzie Stadium
HILANDERS 42, PLAINSMEN 10
Kelso 14 7 7 14 — 42
Evergreen 3 7 0 0 — 10
Scoring summary
EV (Q1 9:44) — Oscar Carillo Gonzalez 31-yard field goal
KEL (Q1, 5:34) — Hunter Letteer 10-yard pass to Reece Collins, PAT good (Mason Smith)
KEL (Q1, 1:31) — Letteer 56-yard pass to Zeke Smith, PAT good (Smith)
KEL (Q2, 5:00) — Letteer 13-yard pass to Conner Noah, PAT good (Smith)
EV (Q2, 2:53) — Jayden Grace 55-yard pass to Jordan Peters, PAT good (Carillo Gonzalez)
KEL (Q3, 3:32) — Conner Noah 1-yard run, PAT good (Smith)
KEL (Q4, 9:45) — Colby Cooper 13-yard run, PAT good (Smith)
KEL (Q4, 1:54) — Chase Dillehay 12-yard run, PAT good (Smith)
Team Stats KEL EV
Rushing yards 207 97
Passing yards 166 117
Total Yards 373 214
Comp-Att-Int 14-24-0 7-21-2
Fumbles/Lost 3/1 2/2
Individual Leaders
Rushing: KEL— Conner Noah 17/103, Judah Calixte 4/58, Chase Dillehay 3/39, Colby Cooper 2/16, Bannick Allen 3/6. EV — Kyle Norton 15/59, Felix Estrada 2/22, Royall Wilson 2/11.
Passing: KEL — Hunter Letteer 14-24/166. EV: Jayden Grace 7-21/117.
Receiving: KEL — Zeke Smith 4/82, Conner Noah 3/23, Colby Cooper 3/21, Reece Collins 2/22, Cale Franzen 1/7, Tyler Hays 1/11. EV — Jordan Peters 2/61, Jonathan Landry 3/27, Kyle Norton 2/29.
R.A. Long vs. Washougal
At Fishback Stadium
PANTHERS 41, LUMBERJACKS 10
R.A. Long 0 0 0 10 — 10
Washougal 14 20 7 0 — 41
Scoring Summary
WSH (Q1) — Holden Bea 37-yard pass to Sam Evers, PAT good
WSH ((Q1) — Will Cooper 13-yard run, PAT good
WSH (Q2) — Cooper 51-yard run, PAT good
WSH (Q2) — Bea 7-yard pass to Talon Connelly, PAT good
WSH (Q2) — Bea 19-yard pass to Thomas Brown, PAT failed
WSH (Q3) — Bea 35-yard pass to Evers, PAT good
RAL (Q4) — Layne Oberloh field goal
RAL (Q4) — Sammy Hopper 5-yard run, PAT good
Individual leaders
Rushing: RAL — Shaun Mize 7/21. WSH — Will Cooper 9/122
Passing: RAL — Mize 14-31/212. WSH — Holden Bea 12-14/247
Receiving: RAL — Jamond Harris II 5/88, Israel Rutherford 4/65, Koyn Williamdyke 3/26, Ilyas Mehrer 2/33. WSH — Sam Evers 6/165, Thomas Brown 2/38
Hockinson vs. Mark Morris
At Longview Memorial Stadium
HAWKS 45, MONARCHS 14
Hockinson 0 17 14 14 — 45
Mark Morris 6 0 6 0 — 20
Scoring summary
MM (Q1 1:39) — Kellen Desbiens 13-yard pass to Langston Bartell, PAT failed
HOC (Q2 11:15) — John Charles 18-yard run, PAT good
HOC (Q2 8:20) — Charles 29-yard field goal
HOC (Q2 0:54) — Jarod Oldham 33-yard pass to Charles, PAT good
HOC (Q3 8:04) — Charles 20-yard run, PAT good
HOC (Q3 6:06) — Oldham 30-yard pass to Kenyon Johson, PAT good
MM (Q3 0:30) — Tim Sears 9-yard run, Two-point good (Desbiens to Bartell)
HOC (Q4 10:25) — Oldham 7-yard pass to Tyler Litle, PAT good
HOC (Q2 0:42) — Cody Wheeler 3-yard run, PAT good
Team Stats HOC MM
Rushing yards 210 91
Passing yards 200 99
Total Yards 410 190
Comp-Att-Int 12-20-0 9-20-1
Fumbles/Lost 0/0 2/0
Individual Leaders
Rushing: HOC — John Charles 6/132, Cody Wheeler 12/56, Andre Northrup 3/8, Jarod Oldham 1/7. MM — Tim Sears 11/46, Kobe Parlin 10/10, Justus McCann 6/17, Benjamin Whiteside 3/13.
Passing: HOC — Jarod Oldham 10-14/156, Andre Northrup 2-6/44. MM — Kellen Desbiens 9-20/99.
Receiving: HOC — Kenyon Johnson 9/92, John Charles 1/33, Cody Wheeler 2/29, Noah Prior 1/27, Tyler Litle 2/19. MM — Langston Bartell 4/46, Kobe Parlin 2/23, Justus McCann 2/19, Jaxon Eaton 1/10.
Hudson’s Bay at Woodland
At Woodland
BEAVERS 21, EAGLES 0
Hudson’s Bay 0 0 0 0 — 0
Woodland 6 0 8 7 — 21
WOD (Q1) — Dalton Beassie 99-yard kickoff return, PAT failed
WOD (Q3) — Brett Martynowicz 67-yard pass to Mark Morales, Two-point conversion (Martynowicz run)
WOD (Q4) — Elijah Andersen 5-yard run, PAT good
Individual Leaders
Rushing: HB — Dylan Damos 8/51, Niyjiel Brown 5/36, Mateo Varona 6/30. WOD — Elijah Anderson 12/61, Dalton Beassie 12/34, Brett Martynowicz 1/10
Passing: HB — Damos 6-22/51. WOD — Martynowicz 2-11/78
Receiving: HB — Kaden Gonzalez 4/27, Quincy Blocker 2/16. WOD — Mark Morales 1/67, Justin Philpot 1/11
Castle Rock vs. Seton Catholic
At Vancouver
ROCKETS 42, COUGARS 40
Castle Rock 7 15 6 14—42
Seton Catholic 7 15 6 12—40
Scoring Summary
CR (Q1) — Chance Naugle 3-yard pass to Owen Langdon, PAT good
SC (Q1) — Joe Callerame 15-yard run, Two-point failed
CR (Q2) — Naugle 15-yard run, PAT good
SC (Q2) — Jack Callerame 5-yard run (Jacob Williams run)
SC (Q2) — JackCallerame 58-yard fumble return, Two-point good (Joe Callerame to Sean Emberlin)
CR (Q2) — Naugle 23-yard run, Two-point good (Naugle to Landon Gardner)
CR (Q3) — Hayden Curtiss 24-yard pass from Naugle, PAT failed
SC (Q3) — Joe Callerame 15-yard run, Two-point failed
SC (Q4) — Joe Callerame 21-yard pass to Emberlin, Two-point failed
CR (Q4) — Naugle 41-yard pass to Curtiss, PAT failed
CR (Q4) — Naugle 4-yard run, Two-point good (Naugle to Gardner)
SC (Q4) — Jack Callerame 1-yard run, Two-point failed
Individual statistics
Rushing: CR — Naugle 21/175, Chase Rusher 16/67, Korey McFadden 2/2. SC — Joe Callerame 10/46, Jack Callerame 15/34, Sean Emberlin 1/8, Jacob Williams 2/-2.
Passing: CR — Chance Naugle 13-27/144. SC — Joe Callerame 10-24/154.
Receiving: CR — Hayden Curtiss 8/110, Landon Gardner 1/26, Chase Rusher 3/5, Owen Langdon 1/3. SC — Lance Stuck 4/50, Ryan Stuck 1/55, Dax Clifton 3/29, Sean Emberlin 2/20.
North Beach vs. Ilwaco
At Ilwaco
FISHERMEN 6, HYAKS 0
North Beach 0 0 0 0 — 0
Ilwaco 6 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring summary
ILW (Q1) — Ryan Morris 30-yard run, Two-point failed
Naselle vs. Vernonia (Ore.)
At Vernonia, Ore.
COMETS 70, LOGGERS 35
Naselle 14 40 16 0 — 70
Vernonia 10 13 6 6 — 36
Scoring summary (Only Naselle provided)
NAS (Q1) — Jacob Lindstrom 40-yard run, Two-point conversion (Jacob Lindstrom to Kolten Lindstrom)
NAS (Q1) — Kolten Lindstrom 58-yard run, Two-point failed
NAS (Q2) — Kolten Lindstron 43-yard run, Two-point conversion (Jacob Lindstrom to Jason Harman)
NAS (Q2) — Jacob Lindstrom 1-yard run, Two-point conversion (Jacob Lindstrom to Harman)
NAS (Q2) — Jacob Lindstrom 43-yard pass to Trent Stephens, Two-point conversion (Kolten Lindstrom run)
NAS (Q2) — Jacob Lindstrom 47-yard pass to Harman, Two-point conversion (Luke Johnson run)
NAS (Q2) — Jacob Lindstrom 29-yard pass to Harman, Two-point conversion (Jacob Lindstrom to Kolten Lindstrom)
NAS (Q3) — Jacob Lindstrom 13-yard pass to Kolten Lindstrom, Two-point conversion (Jacob Lindstrom run)
NAS (Q3) — Jacob Lindstrom 13-yard pass to Craig Reitz, Two-point conversion (Jack Strange run)
Individual leaders
Rushing: NAS — Kolten Lindstrom 7/181, Jason Harman 4/57, Jacob Lindstrom 6/47. VER — N/A.
Passing: NAS — Jacob Lindstrom 10-14/223. VER — N/A
Receiving: Trent Stephens 3/97, Harman 3/79, Craig Reitz 3/38, Kolten Lindstrom 1/13
Winlock vs. Oakville
At Oakville
CARDINALS 69, ACORNS 8
Winlock 16 32 7 14 — 69
Oakville 0 0 0 8 — 8
Scoring summary
WIN (Q1) — Nolan Swofford 69-yard kick return, Two-point good (Neal Patching to Payton Sickles)
WIN (Q1) — Patching 13-yard run, Two-point good (Patching)
WIN (Q2) — Patching 32-yard pass to Chase Scofield, Two-point good (Patching)
WIN (Q2) — Swofford 44-yard interception return, Two-point good (Patching to Sickles)
WIN (Q2) — Patching 17-yard run, Two-point good (Swofford)
WIN (Q2) — Patching 14-yard run, Two point good (Patching
WIN (Q3) — Sickles 67-yard interception return, PAT good
WIN (Q4) — Zane Carson 32-yard run, PAT failed
OAK (Q4) — 65-yard run, Two-point good
Team Stats WIN OAK
Rushing yards 235 90
Passing yards 24 25
Total Yards 259 115
Comp-Att-Int 1-2-0 4-18-4
Fumbles/Lost 3/2 4/1
Individual Leaders
Rushing: WIN — Zane Carson 8/110, Neal Patching 6/93. OAK — N/A.
Passing: WIN — Neal Patching 1-2/24. OAK — N/A.
Receiving: WIN — Chase Scofield 1/24.
Rainer vs. Warrenton
At Warrenton
COLUMBIANS 32, WARRIORS 12
Rainier 8 8 8 8 — 32
Warrenton 6 0 6 0 — 12
Scoring Summary
WAR (Q1 8:01) — Hordie Bodden Bodden 1-yard pass to Joshua Earls, Two-point failed
RNR (Q1 8:16) — Stone Ware 55-yard run, Two-point conversion (Kenney Tripp run)
RNR (Q2 8:23) — Ware 26-yard run, Two-point conversion (Tripp run)
WAR (Q3 7:32) — Bodden Bodden 50-yard pass to Dawson Little, PAT failed
RNR (Q4 3:00) — Ware 27-yard run, Two-point conversion (Ware run)
RNR (Q4 8:11) — Ware 85-yard run, Two-point conversion (Tripp run)
Team stats RNR WAR
Rushing yards 429 39
Passing Yards 0 154
Total yards 429 193
Comp-Att-Int 0-4-0 20-30-1
Fumbles/Lost 1/1 0/0
Penalties/Yards 5/40 5/35
Individual Leaders
Rushing: RNR — Stone Ware 22/314, Kenney Tripp 15/81, Derek Katon 3/18, Jayce Womack 4/14. WAR — Hordie Bodden Bodden 11/24, Dylan Atwood 5/15.
Passing: RNR — Trip 0-4/0. WAR — Bodden Bodden 20-30/154
Receiving: RNR — N/A. WAR — Dawson Little 7/80, Joshua Earls 4/27, Ethan Caldwell 3/18, Atwood 3/6, Dawson Campbell 2/10, Mikey Ulness 1/13
GIRLS SOCCER
Toledo vs. Okanogan
At Sumner
BULLDOGS 4, RIVERHAWKS 0
Toledo 0 0 — 0
Okanogan 4 0 — 0