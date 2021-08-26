Let's jamboree: Local teams set to scrimmage in prep football sneak previews

The kickoff heard around the Lower Columbia is still one week away, but after seven days of fall camp, local football players will finally get the chance to strap on the pads and hit people wearing different colored jerseys at a series of jamborees around the area.

And for the first time in a while, one of those practice runs is going to happen in Kelso.

For most of his decade in charge of the Hilanders, Steve Amrine has given his players the experience of an away game before the season starts, bussing up to Yelm for their preseason action. The only exception was a year in which the wildfire smoke grounded everybody until Week 1.

This year, though, it’ll be a home environment for the Hilanders' tune-up.

“We wanted to try to do something local, and we didn’t want to get on a bus and give COVID any more chances,” Amrine said.

Both R.A. Long and Castle Rock accepted invitations to make the short drive over the Cowlitz River, making Friday evening a local affair. The JV jamboree will get going at 5 p.m., with the varsity sides scheduled to take the field at 6.