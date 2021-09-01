League Preview: SW Washington 1B

Naselle Comets
Naselle might have lost a fair few stars, but at this point, the Comets are reloading, not rebuilding. The Jeff Eaton era may be over, but Kevin McNulty still has Joey Strange and Kolten Lindstrom to lead the way on offense, with Eaton even moonlighting as a defensive coordinator.
Winlock Cardinals
Going into their first full season at the 1B level for football, the Cardinals will be relying on Nolan Swofford to do the bulk of the damage after the tailback got hurt in the winter season-opener against Naselle.
Mossyrock Vikings
The Vikings return seven of their eight starters from a winter season that saw them go 3-2, including 6-foot, 4-inch receiver Gunner Mulligan and first-team All-League defensive lineman Kainen Zavodsky.
Oakville Acorns
Returning to play after taking the winter off from competition, the Acorns will get a brutal end to the season with a set of games against Winlock, Naselle, and Mossyrock.
NW Christian Navigators
Northwest Christian didn’t always struggle to score points in the winter — putting up 22 against Winlock and 30 against Mossyrock — but that didn’t translate into wins. Now, the Navigators will try to find their way back to a victory or three with a little help from their defense.
Chief Leschi Warriors
COVID-19 issues all but canceled Chief Leschi’s winter season entirely. Now, the Warriors will get the chance to climb back up the standings, though two late-season games against Winlock and Naselle could make that difficult.
Ocosta Wildcats
After a winless go-around in the winter season in which they tried their hand at both the 8-man and 11-man game, the Wildcats are back, trying to improve upon their fortunes in a full-length slate.
Taholah Chitwhins
Izaiah Mowitch, Taholah’s lone representative on the winter all-league team, graduated in June, and the Chitwhins — who went winless last season — will be looking to both replace him and get in the win column.