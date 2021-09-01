League Preview: SW Washington 1B

Naselle Comets

Naselle might have lost a fair few stars, but at this point, the Comets are reloading, not rebuilding. The Jeff Eaton era may be over, but Kevin McNulty still has Joey Strange and Kolten Lindstrom to lead the way on offense, with Eaton even moonlighting as a defensive coordinator.

Winlock Cardinals

Going into their first full season at the 1B level for football, the Cardinals will be relying on Nolan Swofford to do the bulk of the damage after the tailback got hurt in the winter season-opener against Naselle.

Mossyrock Vikings

The Vikings return seven of their eight starters from a winter season that saw them go 3-2, including 6-foot, 4-inch receiver Gunner Mulligan and first-team All-League defensive lineman Kainen Zavodsky.

Oakville Acorns

Returning to play after taking the winter off from competition, the Acorns will get a brutal end to the season with a set of games against Winlock, Naselle, and Mossyrock.

NW Christian Navigators