League preview: 3A Greater St. Helens League

Mountain View Thunder

A 5-2 winter slate put the Thunder at the top of the 3A GSHL ranks, Mountain View doesn’t look like it’ll be going anywhere any time soon. Eighteen starters are back, including Kyle Chen, MV’s Penn State-bound defensive back.

Kelso Hilanders

Kelso could have easily gone 4-2 last season if not for three rough fourth quarters. If the Hilanders — who return most of their starters — can clean a couple things up, they could work their way to the top of the 3A standings, and pull off a couple of surprises against bigger schools.

Heritage Timberwolves

After back-to-back 2-7 seasons, Heritage took a step forward with three wins in the shortened winter campaign, but they lost their final three games down the stretch and still finished with a losing record at 3-4. If they can take another step forward, they could make some waves in 3A GSHL play.

Evergreen Plainsmen

Evergreen finished an even 3-3 during its winter season, following a trend of hovering around .500 for the last few seasons. But in order to move forward this year they’ll have to lock in on defense after allowing more than 30 points-per-game to opponents last season.