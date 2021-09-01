League Preview: 3A Coastal Range (Special District 1)

Rainier Columbians

Rainier played two very different games in the short winter season — a 50-0 trouncing of Clatskanie (8-man) and a 22-8 loss to Warrenton (11-man)— but the Columbians have experience returning at important positions and look poised to regain the top spot in the Coastal Range.

Warrenton Warriors

Warrenton graduated nearly all of their brawny linemen in 2021, but they have the pieces returning in key areas (see: Quarterback) to make a run near the top of the conference after finishing a perfect 5-0 this winter.

Yamhill-Carlton Tigers

The Tigers finished 4-2 last season, but Warrenton proved they were superior with wins in back-to-back weeks against Yamhill-Carlton. With holes to fill on offense, the Tigers may be able eto take advantage of the uncertainty and stake their claim near the top.

Corbett Cardinals

The Cardinals managed to notch wins over Clatskanie and Taft last season, but struggled against other league opponents. Corbett managed to put up points on offense, but they’ll need to rein in their efforts on defense and slow teams down if they want to work their way up in the league.