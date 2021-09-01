League Preview: 2B South Division

Kalama Chinooks

Jackson Esary is back, as is most of his line, three of his top four receivers, and his backfield mate in tailback Bradey O’Neill. Now the only question is whether the Chinooks can get back to the summit against a stacked schedule.

Onalaska Loggers

Still the defending 2B champs after there wasn’t a State tournament in the winter, Onalaska won’t be giving up its title easily; it’ll have to be taken from the gritty Loggers. The boys in purple and gold love to hit but only time will tell if they’ll ever truly embrace the forward pass.

Toledo Riverhawks

Wyatt Nef is the new signal caller for the Riverhawks, who also have to retool at most of the skill positions on offense. Joshhill Tilton, Damion Soto, Ethan McAleny, and Austin Allen are back to lead the line, and that counts for a lot in Mike Christensen’s run-heavy scheme.

Wahkiakum Mules

Possibly the biggest wild card in the area, Wahkiakum will be looking to prove that its 5-1 season over the winter wasn’t a flash in the pan, despite losing a vital senior class. The Mules will look to parlay new energy on the sideline in the form of first-year coach Ryan Lorenzo into even more wins this fall.