League Preview: 2B South Division

Kalama Chinooks
Jackson Esary is back, as is most of his line, three of his top four receivers, and his backfield mate in tailback Bradey O’Neill. Now the only question is whether the Chinooks can get back to the summit against a stacked schedule.
Onalaska Loggers
Still the defending 2B champs after there wasn’t a State tournament in the winter, Onalaska won’t be giving up its title easily; it’ll have to be taken from the gritty Loggers. The boys in purple and gold love to hit but only time will tell if they’ll ever truly embrace the forward pass.
Toledo Riverhawks
Wyatt Nef is the new signal caller for the Riverhawks, who also have to retool at most of the skill positions on offense. Joshhill Tilton, Damion Soto, Ethan McAleny, and Austin Allen are back to lead the line, and that counts for a lot in Mike Christensen’s run-heavy scheme.
Wahkiakum Mules
Possibly the biggest wild card in the area, Wahkiakum will be looking to prove that its 5-1 season over the winter wasn’t a flash in the pan, despite losing a vital senior class. The Mules will look to parlay new energy on the sideline in the form of first-year coach Ryan Lorenzo into even more wins this fall.
Adna Pirates
Injuries were to blame for a winter season that was bad in nearly every way for Adna, and while the roster is still underclassman-heavy, the Pirates could start their return up the ranks. Former Toledo quarterback and longtime Adna head coach K.C. Johnson promises to have his charges ready for the challenge.
Toutle Lake Fighting Ducks
New quarterback Dylan Fraidenberg will move into the spotlight in Toutle, with the Ducks trying to get out of the 2B basement after a tough winter season.
Stevenson Bulldogs
Two of Stevenson’s three wins last season came against Toutle Lake. This season, they’ll be facing up to multiple 1A sides, as well as the gauntlet that comes with sharing a division with Kalama, Onalaska, and Toledo.