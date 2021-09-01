League preview: 2B North Division

Napavine Tigers

Laythan Demarest may be gone, but the Tigers will keep it in the family with Ashton Demarest taking over. Meanwhile, the big (literally) name up front will be USC-bound Keith Olson on the line, and he’ll be opening holes up all season long for tailback Gavin Parker.

Forks Spartans

The tailback duo of Nate Dalghren and Sloan Tumaua, along with Dalton Kilmer on the edge, will be doing a lot of the damage for the Spartans, with Logan Olson moving into the starting quarterback slot.

Rainier (Wash.) Mountaineers

The Mountaineers’ only 2B losses last year came against Toledo, Forks, and Napavine — three teams in the top 10 in the state. The bad news? They’ll be facing all three of them again this year, starting at home against the Riverhawks and making the trek north to the Spartans to end the regular season.

Morton-White Pass T-Wolves

MWP had good games in both 11-man and 8-man football last winter, with a double-OT loss and a blowout defeat to Wahkiakum as the only rough spots. This season the T-Wolves will have a tough back end of the schedule, with a trip to Forks and a date with Napavine in the last three weeks.