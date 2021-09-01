 Skip to main content
League preview: 2B North Division
Ilwaco football preseason Boston Caron
Fisherman sophomore running back Boston Caron hustles through cones during  an agility drill on Friday, Aug. 20 in Long Beach. Caron is  expected to make a major contribution to the Ilwaco offense this year. 
 
 Rob Hilson for The Daily News

Napavine Tigers

Laythan Demarest may be gone, but the Tigers will keep it in the family with Ashton Demarest taking over. Meanwhile, the big (literally) name up front will be USC-bound Keith Olson on the line, and he’ll be opening holes up all season long for tailback Gavin Parker.

Forks Spartans

The tailback duo of Nate Dalghren and Sloan Tumaua, along with Dalton Kilmer on the edge, will be doing a lot of the damage for the Spartans, with Logan Olson moving into the starting quarterback slot.

Rainier (Wash.) Mountaineers

The Mountaineers’ only 2B losses last year came against Toledo, Forks, and Napavine — three teams in the top 10 in the state. The bad news? They’ll be facing all three of them again this year, starting at home against the Riverhawks and making the trek north to the Spartans to end the regular season.

Morton-White Pass T-Wolves

MWP had good games in both 11-man and 8-man football last winter, with a double-OT loss and a blowout defeat to Wahkiakum as the only rough spots. This season the T-Wolves will have a tough back end of the schedule, with a trip to Forks and a date with Napavine in the last three weeks.

Raymond-South Bend Ravens

The Ravens will get a tough stretch right out of the gate, welcoming Wahkiakum and Toledo in back-to-back weeks. Later in the season, RSB will get both Forks and Napavine at home.

Ilwaco Fishermen

The Fishermens’ core is a year older and on its way to being more experienced. The main question will be whether Ilwaco is still a year away from it all coming together.

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley Titans

PWV’s lone win in the winter came in its season finale, in a 3-0 overtime victory over Adna. This season, that matchup will introduce both sides to league play, with the Pirates welcoming the Titans from west on Highway 6 in Week 2.

North Beach Hyaks

The Hyaks bring back six seniors, and will open with a cross-division home matchup against Toutle Lake. After that, though, it’s a date with Wahkiakum and then a tough first road game at Napavine.

