League preview: 2A Greater St. Helens League

Hockinson Hawks
The Hawks have owned the 2A GSHL and haven’t lost a league game in more than four seasons. Until they are unseated from their throne atop the league the title will continue to run through Brush Prairie.
Columbia River Rapids
COVID-19 held the Rapids to just three games during the shortened season this winter, but they picked up two wins and held close to Hockinson. River opens with an early test against Skyview to see how they stack up against a bigger school.
Ridgefield Spudders
The Spudders’ only blemish in the winter was a 14-7 loss to eventual league champ Hockinson. The program has been on the rise, but they will have to replace GSHL 2A Offensive Player of the Year Luke Price at the quarterback spot if they want a shot at the top spot in the conference.
Washougal Panthers
The Panthers have a new signal caller in Holden Bea, who has made a name for himself before taking his first snap as a starter for Washougal. If he can live up to the hype, the Panthers can make a run toward the Hawks at the top of the league.
Woodland Beavers
The Beavers finished 2-3 on the back of Daymon Gressett during the winter as teams struggled to stop the bruising back. But this year coach Mike Woodward wants to take to the air more often to build a multi-dimensional approach on offense so defenses can’t key on Gressett.
Mark Morris Monarchs
The Monarchs will have some new faces in important spots, but Deacon Dietz returns to give Mark Morris some stability after amassing nearly 1,300 all-purpose yards this winter as MM finished 2-3. This season the Monarchs will continue to adapt their Wing-T offense to fit their personnel and accommodate new faces.
Hudson’s Bay Eagles
Hudson’s Bay continues to search for its identity in the league. The Eagles’ lone win last season came against R.A. Long, but if they don’t progress this season, they could get jumped by the Jacks and find themselves at the bottom of the league.
R.A. Long Lumberjacks
The Lumberjacks are hungry to find the win column in 2021. After a winless winter slate in coach Jon Barker’s first season as coach, the Jacks look to take a step forward with a full fall camp and some certainty at the quarterback position as junior Shaun Mize enters the year as the full-time starter.