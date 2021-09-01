League preview: 2A Greater St. Helens League

Hockinson Hawks

The Hawks have owned the 2A GSHL and haven’t lost a league game in more than four seasons. Until they are unseated from their throne atop the league the title will continue to run through Brush Prairie.

Columbia River Rapids

COVID-19 held the Rapids to just three games during the shortened season this winter, but they picked up two wins and held close to Hockinson. River opens with an early test against Skyview to see how they stack up against a bigger school.

Ridgefield Spudders

The Spudders’ only blemish in the winter was a 14-7 loss to eventual league champ Hockinson. The program has been on the rise, but they will have to replace GSHL 2A Offensive Player of the Year Luke Price at the quarterback spot if they want a shot at the top spot in the conference.

Washougal Panthers

The Panthers have a new signal caller in Holden Bea, who has made a name for himself before taking his first snap as a starter for Washougal. If he can live up to the hype, the Panthers can make a run toward the Hawks at the top of the league.

Woodland Beavers