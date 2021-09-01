League preview: 1A TriCo

La Center Wildcats

The 1A TriCo has gone through the annual matchup between La Center and Castle Rock the past five years, and four of those times it’s gone to the Wildcats. Tom Lambert might have moved on, but La Center feels good about former receiver Darren Cepeda taking over at quarterback.

Castle Rock Rockets

The Rockets return 11 starters between the offense and defense, including Landon Gardner, who’s moved to halfback on offense but will continue to wreak havoc on opponents from his old spot at defensive end on the other side of the ball.

Seton Catholic Cougars

The Cougars will have to replace their starting quarterback and running back, but Lance Stuck is back to lead the receiving corps, and CJ Hamblin is expected to stand out on both sides of the ball.

White Salmon Bruins

All six of White Salmon’s entrants to the first-team All-TriCo list from last season graduated. With uncertainty from the starting ranks to the sideline, the Bruins will have to find their chemistry fast in order to hang with the top dogs.

Fort Vancouver Trappers

An 0-4 winter season saw the Trappers lose by an average of 46 points per game; it’ll be an uphill climb to rise up the ranks against the top half of another loaded league.

