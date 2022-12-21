Kelso’s Conner Noah signs on the dotted line to play D1 football for Nevada-Reno

It was an early morning for Conner Noah and company, Wednesday at Kelso High School, but that was the unusual part. This time the Hilander senior was up bright and early along with a consortium of his supporters in order to put his name on the dotted line to play Division 1 football for the University of Nevada-Reno on national signing day.

“It was a fun moment having all my friends there and coaches all just supporting me and being there for me,” Noah said.

The 3A Greater St. Helens League Offensive MVP, and TDN’s All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, rushed for nearly 1,200 yards in his senior season. The running back helped the Hilanders win their league and make a playoff run that included a fantastical postseason comeback victory over Gig Harbor at Schroeder Field.

Noah verbally committed to play for the Wolf Pack last spring after raising eyebrows in his junior season.

“It came on my radar after football last winter. I’ve always wanted to go D1, from middle school and just competing. And then freshman year being on varsity helped,” Noah said. “It was nice to have it in my back pocket but I still knew I had to have a good year and go out there and compete.”

Noah compares his game to that of NFL running back Christian McCaffrey, but that’s not who he grew up emulating while playing two-hand touch on the playground.

“I always liked Reggie Bush when I was little but he’s a little bit different than what I do… everyone wants to be able to just run around and away from everybody,” Noah said.

But Noah can run you over, too.

After graduation Noah will report to Reno to begin summer workouts on June 25. He knows now that the next generation of peewee football players will be watching him as he takes his next steps on the gridiron and offered a bit of advice to local talent looking to take it to the next level in due time.

“I would say start working out a good amount and taking it somewhat serious in middle school and do as many things as you can... Go to camps and play club football and do a lot of activities that are out of your town if you’re from a small town,” Noah said. “And play multiple sports. Maybe do a winter sport or a spring sport because the more things you do the more competitive it makes you.”