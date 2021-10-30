Kalama dominates South Umpqua, led by Esary's big night

GRESHAM, Ore. — Kalama rolled over yet another highly-ranked opponent for the third straight week to finish its season undefeated, dominating OSAA 3A No. 3 South Umpqua 40-0 at Sam Barlow High School on Friday.
“We played really well on defense, and we’re clicking pretty well on offense,” Kalama coach Sean McDonald said.
“Clicking pretty well” ended up being coach-speak for Jackson Esary having arguably his best game this season for the Chinooks. The senior quarterback finished 19-for-23 for 354 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions, and added 154 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 13 carries.
It started with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Nate Meyer to open the first quarter, then continued with a pair of rushing scores for the Kalama quarterback — one from 39 yards and one from 10 — to make it 20-0 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, he found Max Cox on a 30-yard strike, then hit Jaxxon Truesdell from 30 yards out.
Kalama triggered the running clock in the third quarter, on a 38-yard score from Esary to Cox.
“Jackson was just doing what Jackson does,” McDonald said.
Kalama’s receiving corps had by far its best outing of the year, extending well beyond the normal three-headed monster of Cox, Meyer, and Jack Doerty. Those three still led the way, with Cox bringing in seven catches for 125 yards, Meyer finishing with four for 85, and Doerty adding three for 31. But alongside them, Truesdell caught a pair of catches, Kaden Stariha racked up two, and freshman Andrew Schlangen added a 23-yard reception.
“It’s been nice because each week, we kind of have one guy shine a bit more,” McDonald said.
Schlangen also had a big day in the run game; with Bradey O’Neil not appearing on the statsheet, the freshman racked up five carries and 47 yards.
“He’s definitely stepped up, and tonight he really shined,” McDonald said. “Tonight he had some big runs, and a big catch for a first down. He’s been doing great for us.”
McDonald also had a pair of underclassmen show out on defense, with sophomores Hayden Lawson and Luke Davidson stepping in at linebacker to help keep South Umpqua off the scoreboard.
Kalama (8-0) ends its regular season undefeated. The Chinooks will host Raymond-South Bend next weekend for the crossover.