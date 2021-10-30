Kalama dominates South Umpqua, led by Esary's big night

GRESHAM, Ore. — Kalama rolled over yet another highly-ranked opponent for the third straight week to finish its season undefeated, dominating OSAA 3A No. 3 South Umpqua 40-0 at Sam Barlow High School on Friday.

“We played really well on defense, and we’re clicking pretty well on offense,” Kalama coach Sean McDonald said.

“Clicking pretty well” ended up being coach-speak for Jackson Esary having arguably his best game this season for the Chinooks. The senior quarterback finished 19-for-23 for 354 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions, and added 154 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 13 carries.

It started with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Nate Meyer to open the first quarter, then continued with a pair of rushing scores for the Kalama quarterback — one from 39 yards and one from 10 — to make it 20-0 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, he found Max Cox on a 30-yard strike, then hit Jaxxon Truesdell from 30 yards out.

Kalama triggered the running clock in the third quarter, on a 38-yard score from Esary to Cox.

“Jackson was just doing what Jackson does,” McDonald said.