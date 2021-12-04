It takes a team: Kalama's State title win extends beyond headline name

LAKEWOOD — It was never a secret that Jackson Esary was a critical part of the Kalama football team’s success this year. He was hard to miss in our coverage here at The Daily News and through good old fashioned word of mouth. When anyone mentioned Kalama football, Esary's name soon followed. And rightfully so, since he had yet another spectacular season.

But it takes a team to win a State title, and the Chinooks needed every guy who took the field, eleven of them at a time, and some smart adjustments from the coaching staff to get it done.

After Esary scrambled for his life with Napavine defenders giving chase on a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line and heaved a left-handed (Editor's note: He's right handed) prayer that fell harmlessly to the turf in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, our sports editor Jordan Nailon commented that it was a strange sight because you just expect Esary to make that sort of play. And he’s right, regardless of rooting interest, he seems to find a way to make those plays, time and time again.

His desperation heave with his off hand was destined to fail, but had the most loyal Napavine fans waiting with bated breath to see if it would improbably, even magically, fall into a receivers hands.

And that’s why one player can’t do it.

Esary couldn’t pull of the miracle, but the Chinooks defense stepped up on the very next play when Bradey O’Neil jumped through the line and dropped the Tigers' ball carrier to force a safety. The big time play enlivened the Kalama sideline and the south side of Harry E. Lang Stadium filled with the Chinook faithful.

“Next play, safety, got it,” O’Neil said. “Never been more happy in my life, that was the greatest feeling ever.”

It was clear that Esary didn’t have the full power of his cannon on Saturday. His sprained shoulder had him throwing gingerly all evening and gone were the high-flying rainbows that Kalama fans have come to expect. He zig-zagged back-and-forth, in-and-out of the pocket but seldom took a shot deep down the field.

That’s when the coaching staff came through with some key halftime adjustments. The Chinooks shortened the passing game and sped up the offense. Esary’s throws may have been shorter than we’ve grown accustomed to, but they worked when they counted most.

They drove down the field and Esary ran in both the game-tying score and the conversion. But again, the Chinooks needed a stop. Napavine made some headway on the ensuing two-minute drill, but Max Cox read a high lofted pass from the Tigers and picked it for his third pick of the game. Cox was more of a rover at safety and the last line of defense for the Chinooks, and he made the most of it.

“I’m just amazed, we pulled it off,” Nate Meyer said after the game. “Max with that interception at the very end is just amazing and that’s exactly what we needed to win it all and secure it.”

On the receiving end, it was Meyer that stepped in to catch the Chinooks’ other score of the night with just two seconds left in the first half. It was another pivotal moment of the game with another Kalama player in the middle of it.

“It’s just noticing their defense and what they’ve got,” Meyer said. “You’ve just got to go with what they give you. There’s nothing else to it.”

The journey to secure (another) State title doesn’t begin at the start of the season, nor does it start with the cliché that titles are won in the offseason. The journey starts with a commitment to the game long before the players come together for the finale time in the first week of December.

Kalama’s journey began with a promise years ago from this year's senior class.

“We’ve all been playing together 12 years now and our coach when we were in eighth grade that my senior year we’d win the State Championship and we all knew we just couldn’t break that promise,” O’Neil said. “After the game, all of us ran up to him and gave him the biggest hug in the world, because we wouldn’t be here without him.”

Meyer shared O’Neil’s message of the long road to get to the point where the Chinook's could lift their third State trophy in as many postseasons.

“The hard work will always pay off no matter what,” Meyer said, still visibly stunned by the wild win. “You put in the work, you put in the effort, you put in the hours and the time and it will pay out in the end.”

So while Esary may have been the deserving face of the program that earned the right to run up to grab and hoist the trophy, his teammates shared in the victory for more reasons than will fit in this column, and too many big moments to count.

