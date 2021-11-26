Into Football's Final Four: Previewing Kalama and Naselle's semifinals

Black Friday in southwest Washington will be followed by Semifinal Saturday, with two local sides playing in their respective tournaments’ penultimate weekends. Here’s the skinny on the matchups that stand between Kalama and Naselle and the state championship games.

No. 1 Kalama vs. No. 5 Onalaska

1 p.m. Saturday at Tigers Stadium in Centralia

Kalama’s already faced the test of having to beat a team for the second time this postseason, downing Toledo by 25 points in its second-round matchup last Saturday. Now, though, the Chinooks get a rematch that lives up to the title of “grudge match” — and then some. On Oct. 16, Kalama blew out Onalaska 58-6, then proceeded to provide a wall’s worth of bulletin board material after the game.

Now, though, the Loggers are on a four-game winning streak, including a 54-15 drubbing of No. 4 Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Kahlotus that was considered an upset by the rankings, but by nobody in southwest Washington.

The X-Factor: It wasn’t a shock when Kalama scored points on Onalaska last month; the Chinooks have done that as long as Sean McDonald’s been running his spread scheme. But for the first time in the rivalry’s current era, Kalama dominated the line of scrimmage on defense, completely stuffing Onalaska’s run game up the middle. Marshall Haight managed just 2.5 yards per rush on 24 carries, and the Loggers had just three runs go for more than 10 yards — all on pitches wide. If Kalama can repeat that performance, with the line winning up front and Jackson Esary and Jack Doerty cleaning up on the edge, it’ll be hard for the Loggers to keep up on the scoreboard.

What to Watch For: Onalaska has built its reputation and made its hay playing the hard-hitting, run-heavy football of decades past — and that’s not going to change in a week, especially with how well the Loggers’ past four games have gone. But Mazen Saade and Wayne Nelson have been coaching too long to try to do the exact same thing that resulted in a 52-point blowout. Onalaska is going to have to pull out something new — personnel, scheme, or playcall-wise — on both sides of the ball, and it’s going to be up to Kalama to recognize it early and figure out how to counter it to get the same result.

No. 5 Naselle vs. No. 1 Almira-Coulee-Hartline

1 p.m. Saturday at Lions Field in Moses Lake

Naselle’s pulled one upset out east this month, rolling all the way to the Idaho border and handing No. 4 Pomeroy its first loss of the season in 72-42 fashion.

Now, the challenge gets that much harder, a step away from the state title game. To make it, the Comets will have to beat the top-seeded Warriors, who have rolled this entire season.

It’s the third postseason in a row Naselle has played ACH in a semifinal, and both previous meetings have been high-scoring, even by 8-man standards. In 2018, the Warriors won 82-26 in Wenatchee, and in 2019, the Comets rolled 70-44 in Tumwater.

The X-Factor: Naselle’s offense has done just about whatever it wants on offense since its Week 2 loss to Lummi, but the Comets have gone into another groove in the poseason, scoring a tournament-high 140 points in two games. A large part of that: the return of Jimmy Strange, who adds yet another weapon to the attack.

What to Watch For: Coach Kevin McNulty said the Comets went into their game at Pomeroy knowing the Pirates had yet to play a close game, and might crack a bit under pressure late; sure enough, Naselle went into the third quarter up a couple of possessions, and pulled away for good in the fourth.

ACH is a whole different beast; the Warriors did beat No. 2 Odessa earlier in the year. But they haven’t played a third quarter without a multiple-possession lead, so if — and this is a massive “if” — Naselle can hold serve through halftime and shorten the game, its experience in closer wins could come in handy.

