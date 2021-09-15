Hilanders to play under Seattle lights

The Kelso football team was supposed to head south for its game this weekend. Instead, it'll be going north.

After Centennial (Ore.) had to back out out of its scheduled matchup against the Hilanders on Tuesday, the Kelso athletic department had just a couple of days to find a replacement, and it succeeded.

The result: a Saturday evening jaunt north to play under the lights at Seattle Memorial Stadium.

There, the Hilanders will face Nooksack Valley, which is going to drive almost as far south as Kelso will have to go north to get to the Emerald City.

It's Kelso's first game at Seattle Memorial since the 2019. The Hilanders have lost four straight at the venue — all in the postseason, three to O'Dea — and haven't won there since 2010.

The Pioneers — a 1A side — come into the matchup having taken a similar path to start their season. Nooksack Valley opened its slate with a low-scoring, 9-7 win over 2A Sehome before its offense caught fire in a 49-14 beatdown of 1A Hoquiam.

Kelso is coming of a 46-0 demolition of North Thurston last weekend, which saw the Hilanders outgain their guests 302-92.

