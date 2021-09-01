Hilanders bring experience, big line into new season

In front of Letteer, Kelso will bring a veritable pack of linemen that could well turn into the engine that the Hilander machine runs on. Last season, Matt Swanson, Brady Phillips, and Dom Kemp all started as sophomores with two seniors in between them. This fall, those three are back, and suddenly they’re the experienced faces in a room that doesn’t have a single senior.

But what the Hilanders may lack in age up front, they make up for in numbers — and size. Phillips leads the way at right guard at 6-feet, 3-inches and 280 pounds; Amrine said he celebrated the final week of summer before fall camp opened by squatting 405 pounds.

“Brady is a natural leader, and he does a good job with it,” Amrine said. “So I’m excited about him.”

Opposite Phillips, Kemp, whom Amrine called “one of the bright spots” of the winter season, weighs in at 240 pounds. To his left at tackle, Swanson clocks in at 250.

There’s also a battle for the starting center spot between Dawson Shoddy and Koda Woodward, the possibility of a new big body at right tackle in Payton Stewart, and a whole heap of depth behind them — all of it large.