Hilanders bring experience, big line into new season

KELSO — Steve Amrine can still tick through what stood out most from the 2021 winter season from memory.
A bad fourth quarter in Kelso’ season opener let a 14-14 tie slip away into a two-possession loss to Mountain View. Two weeks later, the Hilanders were up 17- 7 at Heritage before allowing 23 unanswered points. Three weeks after that, Kelso ended the year in similar fashion, losing a 14-0 lead in a 28-21 defeat at Evergreen.
Three close games, three disappointing results. As a result, Kelso went 2-4 in the shortened season, with half of its games ending in a similar sort of frustration.
“Our big thing is that we’ve got to be able to finish,” Amrine said.
Now, Amrine’s got a crew he thinks might be able to do just that, one with a varsity season already under its collective belt but that still skews toward the younger classes.
It will all start and center around quarterback Hunter Letteer, one of just a handful of seniors back to lead the Hilanders. In his first season starting under center, Letteer tossed for 810 yards in six games, including a 244-yard, three-touchdown effort in his first career start against Mountain View.
“He’s got a really good arm, he’s strong, he’s a dual-threat guy and a good leader,” Marines said. “And now he’s got six games in front of him, and all legitimate football games. He’s one of our hardest workers, and when your best players are your hardest workers, that’s always a good thing.”
In front of Letteer, Kelso will bring a veritable pack of linemen that could well turn into the engine that the Hilander machine runs on. Last season, Matt Swanson, Brady Phillips, and Dom Kemp all started as sophomores with two seniors in between them. This fall, those three are back, and suddenly they’re the experienced faces in a room that doesn’t have a single senior.
But what the Hilanders may lack in age up front, they make up for in numbers — and size. Phillips leads the way at right guard at 6-feet, 3-inches and 280 pounds; Amrine said he celebrated the final week of summer before fall camp opened by squatting 405 pounds.
“Brady is a natural leader, and he does a good job with it,” Amrine said. “So I’m excited about him.”
Opposite Phillips, Kemp, whom Amrine called “one of the bright spots” of the winter season, weighs in at 240 pounds. To his left at tackle, Swanson clocks in at 250.
There’s also a battle for the starting center spot between Dawson Shoddy and Koda Woodward, the possibility of a new big body at right tackle in Payton Stewart, and a whole heap of depth behind them — all of it large.
“If we have nine or 10 guys, most of our guys play both ways,” Amrine said. “So if we can spell guys, the more fresh we are, the better. If you have guys that are pretty close, play them, so they can get a chance to buy in and be a part of it.”
On offense, the force up front will set up a run game that Amrine wants to be the focal point of the attack, centered around a tailback corps in a very similar situation. Three sophomore Hilanders — Connor Noah, Judah Calixte, and Bannick Allen — will get the bulk of the load for their first full-length seasons.
“When we’re good at Kelso, we’re good at the tailback position,” Amrine said.
Kelso Hilanders
Coach: Steve Amrine
10th season, Coaching record: 51-45
Last year’s record: 2-4
Returning starters
Hunter Letteer (QB/LB)
Conner Noah (RB/DB)
Colby Cooper (WR/DB)
Zeke Smith (WR/DB)
Mason Smith (WR/K)
Michael Mause (FB/LB)
Tyler Hays (WR/DB)
Brady Phillips (OL/DL)
Dom Kemp (OL/DL)
Matt Swanson (OL/DL)
Schedule
Sept. 3 @ W.F. West
Sept. 10 vs. North Thurston
Sept. 17 @ Centennial (Ore.)
Sept. 24 vs. Prairie
Oct. 1 vs. Mountain View
Oct. 8 vs. Skyview
Oct. 15 @ Evergreen
Oct. 22 vs. Heritage
Oct. 29 @ Battle Ground
Breakout player: Judah Calixte — Junior RB/LB
“He’s just a really good athlete. He’s going to be the recipient of a really good camp, getting to learn our stuff more. That’ll allow him to use his athletic ability” — Steve Amrine
The Anonymous Scout
“Expect Kelso to be Kelso. Big up front, play good defense and be physical. They can compete for the league title.”