Hilander heartbreak: Kelso loses to Mountain View after miracle drive falls just short

In the stories, the legendary games always end perfectly. The embattled star pushes their way through injuries. The stage is set for dramatics, the home team pulls off heroic stop after heroic stop on defense, and drives its way down the field to score at the last possible second. The referees are oddly absent in the whole narrative. Everyone goes home happy.
But sometimes… well, sometimes they don’t.
Everything was right there for the Kelso football team, which had a shot to stay undefeated in its 3A GSHL home opener against Mountain View as the clock wound down and the heart rates sped up.
But instead, a couple bad breaks, a couple tough calls, and a missed field goal that would have sent the game to overtime gave the Thunder a 20-17 win, leaving the home team, coaches, and crowd at Schroeder Field speechless and trying to comprehend what all had taken place to get there.
“What do you say?” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said when it was all over. “That’s a good team, we’re a good team, and it was a heck of a football game. The people got their money’s worth.”
The movie-worthy ending had gotten halfway to the theaters. After an interception gave the ball to the Thunder with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter, the Hilanders needed a stop, and fast. With Amrine firing off the two timeouts he had left, the Kelso defense forced a three-and-out, giving the ball back to its offense with 1:08 left on the Kelso 25-yard line — 75 yards from the lead, but less from field-goal range.
That’s when Hunter Letteer grit his teeth and went back to work.
Kelso’s senior quarterback — who had had to come in and out of the game while fighting through a hand injury the entire second half — got it started with a 15-yard pass to Colby Cooper. The two linked up again for 11 more yards, getting into MV territory. A 15-yard completion got it the 36-yard line, and a screen got a yard but forced a spike when the ballcarrier went down in bounds.
That set up third-and-7, but Letteer found Cooper yet again, this time for 15 yards to get into the red zone with 15 seconds left. Hurrying up, Letteer went over the middle, and Cooper drew a pass interference call to put the ball at the 9-yard line with six seconds on the clock, and chaos broke out.
As the Hilanders ran to the line, one of the linemen turned around to Letteer as he got into his stance. The referees threw a flag, ruling that he had been set, and therefore guilty of a false start. Kelso’s coaching staff spilled onto the field, pleading their case; it took a solid five minutes of discussions, whistles being blown, and the ball being spotted and re-spotted before the refs upheld their decision.
It didn’t move the Hilanders out of field goal range, but with 15 yards to go now and no timeouts in case of a sack or a receiver coming down in bounds, Amrine decided it was too risky to try one more play.
“At that point we decided to kick the field goal and send it to overtime,” he said. “I just felt that we had given too much of an effort to not get that shot.”
Instead, Mason Smith — who two years ago gave Kelso a win over Mountain View with a last-second field goal — sent his kick wide. This time, it was the Thunder spilling out from their sideline to celebrate.
And that was just the last of a few tough sequences that the Hilanders nearly, nearly overcame.
Normally, what happened at the end of the first half would be the most crazy low-clock scenario of a game. After a Smith 23-yard field goal cut the Mountain View lead to 13-10 with 2:37 left in the second quarter, the Thunder rolled down the field, but looked to have been bottled up in Kelso territory, facing third-and-11 from the 33-yard line 15 seconds left. Instead, Mitch Johnson found Aiden Nicholson for a 20-yard conversion, then scrambled for 12 more to get to the 1-yard line with five seconds left.
As the clock started rolling, Johnson spiked it with one second left, and while the Kelso coaching staff complained that the Thunder were taking too long to get one last play off — subbing multiple times before the snap — Johnson snuck in to put the guests up by two possessions at the break.
With Mountain View set to receive the second-half kick — Kelso’s first drive to open the game had started well but ended with an interception in the end zone — the Hilanders desperately needed a stop, and got one when Zeke Smith came down with a pick on a deep shot. Then when Mountain View forced Kelso to punt, the Hilander defense did it again, this time with Cooper forcing a fumble on fourth down and Conner Noah jumping on it.
All told, Kelso defense held Mountain View to just 21 total yards in the second half, forced the two takeaways, and brought Johnson down for three sacks. The Thunder managed just one first down in the final 24 minutes of gametime.
“We brought a lot more pressure in the second half and were able to cause some turnovers,” Amrine said. “Great adjustment by our defensive staff in the second half.”
But when the Hilanders got the ball back, they couldn’t do much themselves.
Part of the issue was Letteer’s health. It started out not looking like much. After a 16-yard pass play set the Hilanders up in the red zone on their second drive of the third quarter, the quarterback came off, favoring his arm. In his place, Cooper stepped in as the wildcat quarterback and immediately broke free for a 14-yard touchdown run to make it 20-17, and Letteer was the first player off the sideline celebrating.
But on the next drive, Letteer had to go out again after getting hit, prompting another Cooper direct snap. That set up fourth-and-6, and while Letteer returned, hit Zeke Smith, and converted, when he was hit two plays later on a run, he was forced out again, with the Hilanders facing fourth-and-1 from the MV 21-yard line.
That set of the last of the controversial calls to go against Kelso.
Cooper led the offense onto the field for the key moment, but right before the snap, Mountain View called a timeout. Taking advantage of the break, the Hilanders subbed Letteer back in. The senior lined up in the shotgun, before motioning under center to take the snap and sneak it. But before that last part could happen, the referees blew the play dead and told the Kelso coaches that Letteer would have to go back to the sideline because of a bit of blood still on his jersey.
“To send a kid off in that situation, doggone it, that’s a tough one,” Amrine said.
That put Cooper back in at quarterback, and Amrine dialed up the same exact play. But with the different center/qb pairing, the snap didn’t line up perfectly, giving the Mountain View line an extra quarter-second to crash down and stuff Cooper in the backfield.
“Colby does some things, but that’s not his normal spot, he doesn’t get that many of the reps,” Amrine said.
The Kelso defense held yet again, but three plays into the ensuing drive, Letteer threw his second pick of the day, setting off the fateful chain of events that led to a missed field and frustrated Hilanders asking themselves a whole lot of “what-if”' questions.
“They fought, they played, and I’m very proud of them,” Amrine said. “They came back at the half and did everything we asked them too. And we had chances.”
Letteer finished his night 19-for-34 for 235 yards with a touchdown — all the way back in the second quarter, on a 4-yard completion to Zeke Smith — and the two picks. On the ground, he added 25 yards on seven carries.
“He’s a tough kid,” Amrine said. “He played his butt off.”
Cooper was his favorite target, racking up seven catches for 92 yards. Zeke Smith added four for 58, Tyler Hays had three for 27, and both Cale Franzen and Noah had a pair of receptions.
Noah led the Hilanders with 83 yards on 23 carries, while Cooper ran five times for 40 yards.
As a team, the Hilanders outgained the Thunder 390-255. But in the end, it just didn’t break the storybook ending’s way.
Kelso (4-1) will look to bounce back on a short week, hosting Skyview next Thursday.