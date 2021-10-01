Hilander heartbreak: Kelso loses to Mountain View after miracle drive falls just short

“At that point we decided to kick the field goal and send it to overtime,” he said. “I just felt that we had given too much of an effort to not get that shot.”

Instead, Mason Smith — who two years ago gave Kelso a win over Mountain View with a last-second field goal — sent his kick wide. This time, it was the Thunder spilling out from their sideline to celebrate.

And that was just the last of a few tough sequences that the Hilanders nearly, nearly overcame.

Normally, what happened at the end of the first half would be the most crazy low-clock scenario of a game. After a Smith 23-yard field goal cut the Mountain View lead to 13-10 with 2:37 left in the second quarter, the Thunder rolled down the field, but looked to have been bottled up in Kelso territory, facing third-and-11 from the 33-yard line 15 seconds left. Instead, Mitch Johnson found Aiden Nicholson for a 20-yard conversion, then scrambled for 12 more to get to the 1-yard line with five seconds left.

As the clock started rolling, Johnson spiked it with one second left, and while the Kelso coaching staff complained that the Thunder were taking too long to get one last play off — subbing multiple times before the snap — Johnson snuck in to put the guests up by two possessions at the break.