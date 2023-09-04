Friday night lights returned this weekend to all of our delight, but some more than others. We saw the new turf at Longview Memorial Stadium play host to a beating, a nearly two-year losing streak come to an end and multiple games swing wildly in the final seconds for schools from around the Lower Columbia region.

What can be said about the dud that Mark Morris threw up in its home opener versus 4A Battle Ground? Let's all hope Monarchs can be more competitive in the 2A Greater St Helens League against members of its own classification or it could be a long season in Longview.

In fact, it could be a season where (gasp) the Monarchs may just no longer be the top football team in the planned city.

One win doesn't make a turnaround, and certainly will not define a season, but watching R.A. Long go on the road and beat a Stephen Ibsen-led Castle Rock squad that can really run the football, was impressive. Yes, TraMayne Jenkins made his share of mistakes at quarterback, and yes the Jacks have an inexperienced offensive line, but Jenkins is tough, plays with a ton of heart and has a bevy of playmakers at his disposal. He's also as athletic of a player as there is to see in the coverage area.

Toutle Lake also snapped a losing skid in its opener, winning on the road at Morton-White Pass. Kelso suffered a disappointing start in a loss at Timberline, while Woodland, Toledo and Ilwaco all looked strong in their respective Week 1 wins.

Here's what else stood out on the first weekend of the 2023 high school football season.

Breakout Performances

Week 1 saw several players take over key roles on their respective squads. Junior TraMayne Jenkins made his first-ever start at quarterback for R.A. Long and threw three touchdowns to go with three interceptions while leading the Jacks to an opening-season victory on the road against Castle Rock.

The win was R.A. Long’s first in almost two years, dating back to Sep. 17 of 2021.

Jenkins was also stellar on defense where he finished with 11 tackles and two passes successfully defended.

A pair of his Jacks teammates — Aeybel Milian and Koynn Williamdyke — each played both ways and held down their positions at receiver and corner, finishing with a receiving touchdown and an interception.

In Woodland's win over Kalama running back Karsen Northcut carried the ball 15 times for 87 yards. Meanwhile, Chase Hall caught five passes for 58 yards for the Beavers in the 8-Mile War.

Ilwaco’s Cannon Johnson deserves a mention here as well. The senior played his first varsity game of football on Friday and had a good time doing it, finishing with two touchdowns on six carries in Ilwaco’s big win over North Beach.

The pick for breakout performance of the week, though, has to go Toledo sophomore Eli Weeks. On Friday, Weeks became the first non-senior quarterback to start a game for Toledo during the tenure of head coach Mike Christensen. Playing against a talented Raymond-South Bend squad, all Weeks did was throw for four touchdowns on 9-for-18 passing and 142 yards while leading his team to revenge win in Week 1.

Standout Performers

Kalama quarterback Aiden Brown continues to be the Chinooks’ most dynamic player on offense. Despite not possessing ideal size for the position, Brown uses his speed, toughness and his head to make plays all over the field. The junior finished 18 for 39 passing for 230 yards and three touchdowns in a loss at 2A Woodland. He also rushed for 108 yards and a score once on a dozen carries.

On the flip side, Woodland junior back Elijah Andersen rushed for 168 yards on 19 carries against the Chinooks defense.

Toledo’s Ethen Carver rushed 18 times for 182 and two scores including the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds for the Riverhawks. His performance on the ground certainly helped Weeks find his feet in his first game under center.

Over on the defensive side of things, Napavine transfer Franklin Pihl recorded 21 tackles, nine of the solo variety, from his middle linebacker position for R.A. Long. That effort helped to keep Castle Rock’s Stephen Ibsen from running wild and helped spark a Lumberjack party at The Rock.

Speaking of Ibsen, Castle Rock’s do-everything offensive weapon finished the game with 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. He played a physical game and was unable to finish after taking a pounding and exiting with an apparent foot injury in the Rockets’ loss to R.A. Long.

Meanwhile at the 3A level, Kelso’s Jayden Eubanks delivered seven tackles, two sacks and blocked a kick to lead the Hilanders defense in a disappointing lackluster loss at Timberline.

And in 8-man football, Naselle got standout performances from Jack Strange and quarterback Jacob Lindstrom in its road win over Quilcene. Strange rushed for 242 yards and a touchdown, while Lindstrom finished his day 8 of 12 for 153 yards passing and one score while adding another 169 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Though Winlock lost by a lot to Darrington at home, James Cusson rushed for 52 yards including an 11-yard touchdown to lead the Cardinals' push.

Best Win

With a hat tip to the Riverhawks who took down a talented Raymond-South Bend team at the wire, the best win of opening week has to go to R.A. Long which ended a 15-game winless run that spanned nearly two full years. The Jacks got it done in nail-biting fashion, too, holding back Ibsen and Castle Rock on multiple fourth-quarter drives that penetrated deep inside Jacks’ territory with the game on the line.

Quotable

“We had a (junior-varsity) coach leave and we hired Coach Hale. He’s new to the program. He was a punter and a kicker at Colorado in the early nineties when they were pretty darn good, and he came in and talked to the boys and said, ‘There’s going to be ups and downs, you’ve just got to check the weather.’"

— Jon Barker, R.A. Long head coach

Best Game of Week 1

The Wahkiakum Mules opening week loss at Rainier (WA) takes this award as a consolation prize based on the finish alone. It looked as if Wahkiakum had secured the win when the Mules notched a touchdown with 29 seconds left and took a 29-28 lead. Except, the Mountaineers did not relent. The Rainier Mounties took over at the 45-yard line and drove down to the goal line before quarterback Jake Meldrum punched in the game-winning touchdown as time expired.

Key Game of Week 2

Kelso (0-1 overall) returns home from a punishing defeat at the hands of Timberline. The Hilanders will spend all week preparing to host Capital (1-0 overall) of the South Sound conference.

Kelso’s offense didn’t look too impressive against Timberline, especially its bread-and-butter running game. Can the Hilanders rebound back at home on Schroeder Field against a tough foe? As they say, there's no rest for the weary.

The Hilanders will kick off against the Cougars on Friday at 7 p.m.